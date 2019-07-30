Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 APRIL 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2019 | 08:45am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'') take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Prosper One International Holdings Company Limited

富 一 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1470)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 APRIL 2019

ANNUAL RESULTS HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue for the year ended 30 April 2019 decreased by approximately 35.9% as compared to the prior financial year.

The overall gross profit margin for the year ended 30 April 2019 increased to approximately 44.3% from approximately 33.0% in the prior financial year.

The loss attributable to owners of the Company increased by approximately 33.2% as compared to the prior financial year.

The Board does not recommend the payment of any dividend for the year ended 30 April 2019.

- 1 -

RESULTS

The board of directors of Prosper One International Holdings Company Limited (the ''Company'', the ''Directors'' and the ''Board'', respectively) announces the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (together, the ''Group'') for the year ended 30 April 2019 (the ''Year'') together with the comparative figures for the immediately preceding year as follows:

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the year ended 30 April 2019

Year Ended

Year Ended

30/4/2019

30/4/2018

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

Revenue

3

202,349

315,501

Cost of sales

(112,744)

(211,409)

Gross profit

89,605

104,092

Other gains and losses

5

1,913

53

Selling and distribution costs

(80,515)

(92,349)

Administrative expenses

(32,508)

(26,902)

Other expense

(1,000)

-

Finance costs

6

(128)

(572)

Loss before tax

(22,633)

(15,678)

Income tax expense

7

(4,260)

(4,570)

Loss for the year attributable to owners of the Company

(26,893)

(20,248)

Other comprehensive expense

Item that maybe reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

- Exchange differences arising from translation of

foreign operations

(153)

(17)

Total comprehensive expense for the year attributable to

the owners of the Company

(27,046)

(20,265)

Loss per share - basic and diluted

(HK cents per share)

9

(3.36)

(2.53)

- 2 -

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at 30 April 2019

30/4/2019

30/4/2018

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

(restated)

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

23,536

6,197

Rental deposits

12

7,513

1,381

Deferred tax assets

142

1,924

Financial asset at fair value through profit or loss

10

3,856

-

Club membership

11

4,000

-

39,047

9,502

Current assets

Inventories

35,283

51,958

Trade receivables, other receivables and prepayments

12

137,615

137,354

Tax recoverable

587

1,896

Cash and cash equivalents

22,483

54,603

195,968

245,811

Total assets

235,015

255,313

Capital and reserves

Share capital

8,000

8,000

Reserves

77,788

102,647

Total equity

85,788

110,647

- 3 -

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (CONTINUED) As at 30 April 2019

30/4/2019

30/4/2018

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

(restated)

Non-current liabilities

Provision for other liabilities and charges

13

2,068

793

Obligations under finance leases

-

342

2,068

1,135

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

13

137,808

136,002

Amount due to ultimate holding company

14

8,620

-

Bank loans

-

5,806

Obligations under finance leases

-

485

Tax liabilities

731

1,238

147,159

143,531

Total liabilities

149,227

144,666

Total equity and liabilities

235,015

255,313

- 4 -

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the year ended 30 April 2019

  1. GENERAL
    The Company is a public limited company incorporated in the Cayman Islands and its issued shares are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. The address of its registered office is Cricket Square, Hutchins Drive, P.O. Box 2681, Grand Cayman KY1-1111, Cayman Islands.
    On 28 July 2017, Prosper One Enterprises Limited which is wholly owned by Mr. Meng Guangyin (''Mr. Meng''), presently the chairman of the Board (the ''Chairman'') and an executive Director, entered into a sales and purchase agreement with Tic Tac Investment Holdings Limited, a company owned by Mr. Lam Man Wah (''Mr. Lam'') and his spouse, Ms. Chan Ka Yee, Elsa (hereinafter referred to as the ''Previous Controlling Shareholders'') for acquiring 70.625% interests of the Company. The transfer of the shares was completed on 15 August 2017. Accordingly, Mr. Meng became the new ultimate controlling shareholder of the Company.
    In the opinion of the Directors, the ultimate holding company of the Company is Prosper One Enterprises Limited and its ultimate controlling party is Mr. Meng.
    The Company acts as an investment holding company and the principal activities of the Company's subsidiaries are the retail and wholesale of watches in Hong Kong, and acting as agent (for financial reporting purpose) in the sales and trading of fertilisers raw materials, fertilisers products and public consumption products. The address of the principal place of business of the Company is Unit 4205, No. 1 Harbour Road, Convention Plaza Office Tower, Wan Chai, Hong Kong.
    The consolidated financial statements are presented in Hong Kong dollars, which is also the functional currency of the Company.
  2. APPLICATION OF NEW AND REVISED HONG KONG FINANCIAL REPORTING STANDARDS (''HKFRSs'')
    New and amendments to HKFRSs that are mandatorily effective for the current year

The Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (''HKICPA'') has issued the following new and amendments to HKFRSs that are first effective for the current accounting period of the Group:

HKFRS 9

Financial Instruments

HKFRS 15

Revenue from Contracts with Customers and the related

Amendments

HK (IFRIC)-Int 22

Foreign Currency Transactions and Advance Consideration

Amendments to HKFRS 2

Classification and Measurement of Share-based Payment Transactions

Amendments to HKFRS 4

Applying HKFRS 9 Financial Instruments with HKFRS 4 Insurance

Contracts

Amendments to Hong Kong Accounting

As part of the Annual Improvements to HKFRSs 2014-2016 Cycle

Standards (''HKAS'') 28

Amendments to HKAS 40

Transfers of Investment Property

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 30 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2019 12:44:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
09:00aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Form of proxy for annual general meeting
PU
09:00aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Proposals for (1) general mandates to issue a..
PU
09:00aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Letter to Shareholders who have elected to re..
PU
09:00aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Resignation of Independent Non-executive Dire..
PU
09:00aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Supplemental notice of annual general meeting
PU
09:00aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Letter to Shareholders who have elected to re..
PU
09:00aFORM OF PROXY FOR USE AT THE ANNUAL : 00 a.m.
PU
09:00aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Supplemental proxy form for use at the annual..
PU
09:00aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Proposals for granting of general mandates to..
PU
09:00aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Subscription of new shares under specific man..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 17 229 M
EBIT 2019 12 113 M
Net income 2019 10 385 M
Finance 2019 13 590 M
Yield 2019 2,76%
P/E ratio 2019 32,2x
P/E ratio 2020 27,7x
EV / Sales2019 18,5x
EV / Sales2020 13,2x
Capitalization 333 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 299,17  HKD
Last Close Price 265,00  HKD
Spread / Highest target 30,6%
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED15.92%42 532
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC17.06%49 722
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE61.05%27 901
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG18.49%25 380
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%23 025
NASDAQ20.22%16 019
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group