Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 APRIL 2019

Prosper One International Holdings Company Limited

富 一 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1470)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 APRIL 2019

ANNUAL RESULTS HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue for the year ended 30 April 2019 decreased by approximately 35.9% as compared to the prior financial year.

The overall gross profit margin for the year ended 30 April 2019 increased to approximately 44.3% from approximately 33.0% in the prior financial year.

The loss attributable to owners of the Company increased by approximately 33.2% as compared to the prior financial year.

The Board does not recommend the payment of any dividend for the year ended 30 April 2019.