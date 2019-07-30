Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 APRIL 2019
0
07/30/2019 | 08:45am EDT
Prosper One International Holdings Company Limited
富 一 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1470)
ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 APRIL 2019
ANNUAL RESULTS HIGHLIGHTS
Revenue for the year ended 30 April 2019 decreased by approximately 35.9% as compared to the prior financial year.
The overall gross profit margin for the year ended 30 April 2019 increased to approximately 44.3% from approximately 33.0% in the prior financial year.
The loss attributable to owners of the Company increased by approximately 33.2% as compared to the prior financial year.
The Board does not recommend the payment of any dividend for the year ended 30 April 2019.
RESULTS
The board of directors of Prosper One International Holdings Company Limited (the ''Company'', the ''Directors'' and the ''Board'', respectively) announces the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (together, the ''Group'') for the year ended 30 April 2019 (the ''Year'') together with the comparative figures for the immediately preceding year as follows:
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the year ended 30 April 2019
Year Ended
Year Ended
30/4/2019
30/4/2018
Notes
HK$'000
HK$'000
Revenue
3
202,349
315,501
Cost of sales
(112,744)
(211,409)
Gross profit
89,605
104,092
Other gains and losses
5
1,913
53
Selling and distribution costs
(80,515)
(92,349)
Administrative expenses
(32,508)
(26,902)
Other expense
(1,000)
-
Finance costs
6
(128)
(572)
Loss before tax
(22,633)
(15,678)
Income tax expense
7
(4,260)
(4,570)
Loss for the year attributable to owners of the Company
(26,893)
(20,248)
Other comprehensive expense
Item that maybe reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
- Exchange differences arising from translation of
foreign operations
(153)
(17)
Total comprehensive expense for the year attributable to
the owners of the Company
(27,046)
(20,265)
Loss per share - basic and diluted
(HK cents per share)
9
(3.36)
(2.53)
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at 30 April 2019
30/4/2019
30/4/2018
Notes
HK$'000
HK$'000
(restated)
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
23,536
6,197
Rental deposits
12
7,513
1,381
Deferred tax assets
142
1,924
Financial asset at fair value through profit or loss
10
3,856
-
Club membership
11
4,000
-
39,047
9,502
Current assets
Inventories
35,283
51,958
Trade receivables, other receivables and prepayments
12
137,615
137,354
Tax recoverable
587
1,896
Cash and cash equivalents
22,483
54,603
195,968
245,811
Total assets
235,015
255,313
Capital and reserves
Share capital
8,000
8,000
Reserves
77,788
102,647
Total equity
85,788
110,647
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (CONTINUED) As at 30 April 2019
30/4/2019
30/4/2018
Notes
HK$'000
HK$'000
(restated)
Non-current liabilities
Provision for other liabilities and charges
13
2,068
793
Obligations under finance leases
-
342
2,068
1,135
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
13
137,808
136,002
Amount due to ultimate holding company
14
8,620
-
Bank loans
-
5,806
Obligations under finance leases
-
485
Tax liabilities
731
1,238
147,159
143,531
Total liabilities
149,227
144,666
Total equity and liabilities
235,015
255,313
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the year ended 30 April 2019
GENERAL
The Company is a public limited company incorporated in the Cayman Islands and its issued shares are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. The address of its registered office is Cricket Square, Hutchins Drive, P.O. Box 2681, Grand Cayman KY1-1111, Cayman Islands.
On 28 July 2017, Prosper One Enterprises Limited which is wholly owned by Mr. Meng Guangyin (''Mr. Meng''), presently the chairman of the Board (the ''Chairman'') and an executive Director, entered into a sales and purchase agreement with Tic Tac Investment Holdings Limited, a company owned by Mr. Lam Man Wah (''Mr. Lam'') and his spouse, Ms. Chan Ka Yee, Elsa (hereinafter referred to as the ''Previous Controlling Shareholders'') for acquiring 70.625% interests of the Company. The transfer of the shares was completed on 15 August 2017. Accordingly, Mr. Meng became the new ultimate controlling shareholder of the Company.
In the opinion of the Directors, the ultimate holding company of the Company is Prosper One Enterprises Limited and its ultimate controlling party is Mr. Meng.
The Company acts as an investment holding company and the principal activities of the Company's subsidiaries are the retail and wholesale of watches in Hong Kong, and acting as agent (for financial reporting purpose) in the sales and trading of fertilisers raw materials, fertilisers products and public consumption products. The address of the principal place of business of the Company is Unit 4205, No. 1 Harbour Road, Convention Plaza Office Tower, Wan Chai, Hong Kong.
The consolidated financial statements are presented in Hong Kong dollars, which is also the functional currency of the Company.
APPLICATION OF NEW AND REVISED HONG KONG FINANCIAL REPORTING STANDARDS (''HKFRSs'')
New and amendments to HKFRSs that are mandatorily effective for the current year
The Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (''HKICPA'') has issued the following new and amendments to HKFRSs that are first effective for the current accounting period of the Group:
HKFRS 9
Financial Instruments
HKFRS 15
Revenue from Contracts with Customers and the related
Amendments
HK (IFRIC)-Int 22
Foreign Currency Transactions and Advance Consideration
Amendments to HKFRS 2
Classification and Measurement of Share-based Payment Transactions
Amendments to HKFRS 4
Applying HKFRS 9 Financial Instruments with HKFRS 4 Insurance
Contracts
Amendments to Hong Kong Accounting
As part of the Annual Improvements to HKFRSs 2014-2016 Cycle
Standards (''HKAS'') 28
Amendments to HKAS 40
Transfers of Investment Property
