Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 APRIL 2019 AND RESUMPTION OF TRADING

VONGROUP LIMITED

黃 河 實 業 有 限 公 司*

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 318)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 APRIL 2019

AND

RESUMPTION OF TRADING

The board of directors (the "Directors") of Vongroup Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the year ended 30 April 2019 together with comparative figures for the previous year as follows:

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the year ended 30 April 2019