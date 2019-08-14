Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS FOR 2019

08/14/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability under the Companies Ordinance)

(Stock Code: 836)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS FOR 2019

SUMMARY OF OPERATING RESULTS

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (the "Company" or "CR Power") announces the unaudited financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019.

For the first half of 2019, the Group recorded a profit attributable to owners of the Company ("Net Profit") of HK$4,018 million, representing an increase of HK$1,059 million or 35.8% from a Net Profit of HK$2,959 million for the first half of 2018.

Basic earnings per share for the first half of 2019 is HK$0.84, representing an increase of 35.5% from HK$0.62 for the first half of 2018.

The Board resolved to declare an interim dividend of 20 HK cents per share for the six months ended 30 June 2019, representing an increase of 60% from 12.5 HK cents per share as compared with the same period last year.

1

For the six months

ended 30 June

2019

2018

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Turnover (HK$'000)

32,916,036

39,307,766

Profit attributable to owners of the Company (HK$'000)

4,017,785

2,959,127

Basic earnings per share (HK cents)

83.52

61.92

Interim dividend per share (HK cents)

20.00

12.50

As at

As at

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

(unaudited)

(audited)

Total assets (HK$'000)

215,409,912

208,223,167

Cash and cash equivalents (HK$'000)

6,503,145

7,977,153

Pledged and restricted bank deposits (HK$'000)

159,257

214,281

Bank and other borrowings (HK$'000)

101,497,848

96,675,137

Equity attributable to owners of the Company (HK$'000)

72,964,850

70,135,314

Net debt to shareholders' equity (%)

129.97

126.16

2

BUSINESS REVIEW FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2019

Generation capacity

As at 30 June 2019, the Group had an attributable operational generation capacity of 38,005MW, of which the attributable operational generation capacity of our coal-fired power plants amounted to 29,389MW or 77.3%; and the attributable operational generation capacity of our clean and renewable energy power plants amounted to 8,616MW or 22.7%, representing an increase of 2.3 percentage points compared to the end of 2018.

In the first half of 2019, the Group commissioned 936MW, 53MW and 5MW of attributable wind, gas-fired and photovoltaic power generation capacity.

Net generation volume

The total net generation volume of our consolidated power plants amounted to 70,646,350MWh in the first half of 2019, representing a decrease of 5.1% from 74,427,598MWh in the first half of 2018. This was mainly due to the slowdown in power demand growth in the country, restrictions on generation by coal-fired power plants in Henan and Guangdong provinces, increased west-to-east power volume and other factors. The net generation volumes of CR Fuyang Power Plant for the first half of 2018 and 2019 were not included as it was reclassified as an associate in December 2018.

Excluding CR Fuyang Power Plant, for the 28 consolidated coal-fired power plants which were in operation for the first half of 2018 and 2019, the average full-load equivalent utilization hours amounted to 2,252 hours for the first half of 2019, representing a decrease of 7.3% from 2,429 hours for the first half of 2018, but exceeded the national average utilization hours of China's thermal power industry by 186 hours.

In the first half of 2019, the net generation volume of our consolidated power plants that follow market-based pricing accounted for 60.5%; and that participated in direct power transactions (including bilateral long-term agreements and on-grid competitive bidding) amounted to 37,427,220MWh, accounting for 53.0%. The average tariff (exclusive of tax) of direct power transactions was 8.0% lower than the average approved tariff for such power plants.

Fuel costs

In the first half of 2019, the average standard coal cost per tonne of our consolidated coal-fired power plants was approximately RMB689.0/tonne, representing a decrease of 6.2% compared with the same period last year. The average unit fuel cost was RMB206.5/MWh, representing a decrease of 6.7% compared with the same period last year. The average net generation standard coal consumption rate was 296.2g/kWh, representing a decrease of 2.1g/kWh or approximately 0.7% compared with the same period last year.

Development of renewable energy

As at 30 June 2019, the attributable operational generation capacity of the Group's wind power projects amounted to 7,752MW, representing an increase of 13.7% as compared to the end of 2018. The average full-load equivalent utilization hours of our wind farms amounted to 1,185 hours in the first half of 2019, exceeding the national average utilization hours of China's wind power industry by 52 hours.

3

As at 30 June 2019, our attributable operational photovoltaic generation capacity reached 453MW and our attributable operational hydro-electric generation capacity reached 280MW.

Environmental expenses

In the first half of 2019, the total amount of environmental protection tax incurred by our subsidiaries was approximately RMB56 million, representing a decrease of 7.0% compared to the RMB60 million incurred in the first half of 2018. The decrease was mainly due to a decrease in environmental protection tax incurred by our coal companies as a result of the disposal of coal assets in Shanxi Province by the Group at the end of last year.

Capital expenditure

In the first half of 2019, the cash capital expenditure of the Group amounted to approximately HK$9.72 billion, among which, approximately HK$7.45 billion was used in the construction of wind, photovoltaic and hydro-electric power plants, approximately HK$1.60 billion was used in the construction of coal-fired generation units, HK$0.58 billion was used in the upgrading of existing coal-fired generation units for lower emission, safety and energy saving and heat supply technology, and approximately HK$0.08 billion was used in the upgrading and construction of coal mines.

PROSPECTS FOR THE SECOND HALF OF 2019

As at the end of June 2019, the attributable installed capacity of the Group's coal-fired power plants under construction amounted to 3,234MW, including 2x1,000MW ultra-supercriticalcoal-fired power generation units of Caofeidian Power Plant in Hebei, 51% owned by the Group and one generation unit is expected to be commissioned in each of 2019 and 2020; 2x660MW ultra-supercriticalcoal-fired power generation units of Wujianfang in Inner Mongolia, 70% owned by the Group and both units are expected to be commissioned in 2019; 2x350MW heat and power co-generation units in Yundong, Hebei, 90% owned by the Group and one generation unit is expected to be commissioned in each of 2019 and 2020; and 2x660MW ultra-supercriticalcoal-fired generation units of Jinzhou project, 50% owned by the Group and both units are expected to be commissioned in 2020.

In 2019, the Group expects to commission a generation capacity of approximately 1,937 MW of wind and photovoltaic power projects. At the end of June 2019, the attributable installed capacity of our wind, photovoltaic, and hydro-electric power under construction was 2,412MW, 6MW and 107MW respectively.

Capital expenditure budgeted for 2019 is approximately HK$19.0 billion, of which approximately HK$13.7 billion to be used in the construction of wind, photovoltaic and hydro-electric power plants, approximately HK$3.0 billion to be used in the construction of coal-fired generation units, approximately HK$1.3 billion to be used in the upgrading of existing operational coal-fired generation units for lower emission, safety, energy saving and heat supply technology; and approximately HK$1.0 billion to be used in the upgrading and construction of coal mines. The Group will continue to control its capital expenditure based on the macro-economic conditions of China, in particular the domestic demand and supply of electricity, the government policies for energy and related industries and the Group's strategies, and make prompt and necessary adjustments to its capital expenditure based on external market conditions and the macro-economic policies of the government.

4

OPERATING RESULTS

The results of operations for the six months ended 30 June 2019, which have been reviewed in accordance with the Hong Kong Standard on Review Engagements 2410 by the auditor and the Audit and Risk Committee of the Company, are set out as follows:

Interim Condensed Consolidated Income Statement

For the six months

ended 30 June

2019

2018

HK$'000

HK$'000

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Turnover

32,916,036

39,307,766

Operating expenses

Fuels

(16,363,809)

(20,196,427)

Depreciation and amortisation

(5,272,712)

(5,686,247)

Employee benefit expenses

(2,671,911)

(2,980,526)

Repairs and maintenance

(1,073,594)

(1,061,533)

Consumables

(494,222)

(512,911)

Impairment charges

(26,055)

(771,337)

Tax and surcharge

(394,923)

(719,327)

Others

(1,220,855)

(1,799,587)

Total operating expenses

(27,518,081)

(33,727,895)

Other income

1,224,584

1,023,327

Other gains - net

157,665

62,854

Operating profit

6,780,204

6,666,052

Finance costs

(1,903,307)

(2,201,425)

Share of results of associates

181,819

95,158

Share of results of joint ventures

64,154

41,401

Profit before income tax

5,122,870

4,601,186

Income tax expense

(783,895)

(1,233,606)

Profit for the period

4,338,975

3,367,580

Profit for the period attributable to:

Owners of the Company

4,017,785

2,959,127

Non-controlling interests

321,190

408,453

4,338,975

3,367,580

Earnings per share attributable to owners

of the Company during the period

- Basic

HK$0.84

HK$0.62

- Diluted

HK$0.84

HK$0.62

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 14 August 2019
