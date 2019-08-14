Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS FOR 2019
ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS FOR 2019
SUMMARY OF OPERATING RESULTS
The board of directors (the "Board") of China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (the "Company" or "CR Power") announces the unaudited financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019.
For the first half of 2019, the Group recorded a profit attributable to owners of the Company ("Net Profit") of HK$4,018 million, representing an increase of HK$1,059 million or 35.8% from a Net Profit of HK$2,959 million for the first half of 2018.
Basic earnings per share for the first half of 2019 is HK$0.84, representing an increase of 35.5% from HK$0.62 for the first half of 2018.
The Board resolved to declare an interim dividend of 20 HK cents per share for the six months ended 30 June 2019, representing an increase of 60% from 12.5 HK cents per share as compared with the same period last year.
For the six months
ended 30 June
2019
2018
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Turnover (HK$'000)
32,916,036
39,307,766
Profit attributable to owners of the Company (HK$'000)
4,017,785
2,959,127
Basic earnings per share (HK cents)
83.52
61.92
Interim dividend per share (HK cents)
20.00
12.50
As at
As at
30 June
31 December
2019
2018
(unaudited)
(audited)
Total assets (HK$'000)
215,409,912
208,223,167
Cash and cash equivalents (HK$'000)
6,503,145
7,977,153
Pledged and restricted bank deposits (HK$'000)
159,257
214,281
Bank and other borrowings (HK$'000)
101,497,848
96,675,137
Equity attributable to owners of the Company (HK$'000)
72,964,850
70,135,314
Net debt to shareholders' equity (%)
129.97
126.16
BUSINESS REVIEW FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2019
Generation capacity
As at 30 June 2019, the Group had an attributable operational generation capacity of 38,005MW, of which the attributable operational generation capacity of our coal-fired power plants amounted to 29,389MW or 77.3%; and the attributable operational generation capacity of our clean and renewable energy power plants amounted to 8,616MW or 22.7%, representing an increase of 2.3 percentage points compared to the end of 2018.
In the first half of 2019, the Group commissioned 936MW, 53MW and 5MW of attributable wind, gas-fired and photovoltaic power generation capacity.
Net generation volume
The total net generation volume of our consolidated power plants amounted to 70,646,350MWh in the first half of 2019, representing a decrease of 5.1% from 74,427,598MWh in the first half of 2018. This was mainly due to the slowdown in power demand growth in the country, restrictions on generation by coal-fired power plants in Henan and Guangdong provinces, increased west-to-east power volume and other factors. The net generation volumes of CR Fuyang Power Plant for the first half of 2018 and 2019 were not included as it was reclassified as an associate in December 2018.
Excluding CR Fuyang Power Plant, for the 28 consolidated coal-fired power plants which were in operation for the first half of 2018 and 2019, the average full-load equivalent utilization hours amounted to 2,252 hours for the first half of 2019, representing a decrease of 7.3% from 2,429 hours for the first half of 2018, but exceeded the national average utilization hours of China's thermal power industry by 186 hours.
In the first half of 2019, the net generation volume of our consolidated power plants that follow market-based pricing accounted for 60.5%; and that participated in direct power transactions (including bilateral long-term agreements and on-grid competitive bidding) amounted to 37,427,220MWh, accounting for 53.0%. The average tariff (exclusive of tax) of direct power transactions was 8.0% lower than the average approved tariff for such power plants.
Fuel costs
In the first half of 2019, the average standard coal cost per tonne of our consolidated coal-fired power plants was approximately RMB689.0/tonne, representing a decrease of 6.2% compared with the same period last year. The average unit fuel cost was RMB206.5/MWh, representing a decrease of 6.7% compared with the same period last year. The average net generation standard coal consumption rate was 296.2g/kWh, representing a decrease of 2.1g/kWh or approximately 0.7% compared with the same period last year.
Development of renewable energy
As at 30 June 2019, the attributable operational generation capacity of the Group's wind power projects amounted to 7,752MW, representing an increase of 13.7% as compared to the end of 2018. The average full-load equivalent utilization hours of our wind farms amounted to 1,185 hours in the first half of 2019, exceeding the national average utilization hours of China's wind power industry by 52 hours.
As at 30 June 2019, our attributable operational photovoltaic generation capacity reached 453MW and our attributable operational hydro-electric generation capacity reached 280MW.
Environmental expenses
In the first half of 2019, the total amount of environmental protection tax incurred by our subsidiaries was approximately RMB56 million, representing a decrease of 7.0% compared to the RMB60 million incurred in the first half of 2018. The decrease was mainly due to a decrease in environmental protection tax incurred by our coal companies as a result of the disposal of coal assets in Shanxi Province by the Group at the end of last year.
Capital expenditure
In the first half of 2019, the cash capital expenditure of the Group amounted to approximately HK$9.72 billion, among which, approximately HK$7.45 billion was used in the construction of wind, photovoltaic and hydro-electric power plants, approximately HK$1.60 billion was used in the construction of coal-fired generation units, HK$0.58 billion was used in the upgrading of existing coal-fired generation units for lower emission, safety and energy saving and heat supply technology, and approximately HK$0.08 billion was used in the upgrading and construction of coal mines.
PROSPECTS FOR THE SECOND HALF OF 2019
As at the end of June 2019, the attributable installed capacity of the Group's coal-fired power plants under construction amounted to 3,234MW, including 2x1,000MW ultra-supercriticalcoal-fired power generation units of Caofeidian Power Plant in Hebei, 51% owned by the Group and one generation unit is expected to be commissioned in each of 2019 and 2020; 2x660MW ultra-supercriticalcoal-fired power generation units of Wujianfang in Inner Mongolia, 70% owned by the Group and both units are expected to be commissioned in 2019; 2x350MW heat and power co-generation units in Yundong, Hebei, 90% owned by the Group and one generation unit is expected to be commissioned in each of 2019 and 2020; and 2x660MW ultra-supercriticalcoal-fired generation units of Jinzhou project, 50% owned by the Group and both units are expected to be commissioned in 2020.
In 2019, the Group expects to commission a generation capacity of approximately 1,937 MW of wind and photovoltaic power projects. At the end of June 2019, the attributable installed capacity of our wind, photovoltaic, and hydro-electric power under construction was 2,412MW, 6MW and 107MW respectively.
Capital expenditure budgeted for 2019 is approximately HK$19.0 billion, of which approximately HK$13.7 billion to be used in the construction of wind, photovoltaic and hydro-electric power plants, approximately HK$3.0 billion to be used in the construction of coal-fired generation units, approximately HK$1.3 billion to be used in the upgrading of existing operational coal-fired generation units for lower emission, safety, energy saving and heat supply technology; and approximately HK$1.0 billion to be used in the upgrading and construction of coal mines. The Group will continue to control its capital expenditure based on the macro-economic conditions of China, in particular the domestic demand and supply of electricity, the government policies for energy and related industries and the Group's strategies, and make prompt and necessary adjustments to its capital expenditure based on external market conditions and the macro-economic policies of the government.
OPERATING RESULTS
The results of operations for the six months ended 30 June 2019, which have been reviewed in accordance with the Hong Kong Standard on Review Engagements 2410 by the auditor and the Audit and Risk Committee of the Company, are set out as follows:
Interim Condensed Consolidated Income Statement
For the six months
ended 30 June
2019
2018
HK$'000
HK$'000
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Turnover
32,916,036
39,307,766
Operating expenses
Fuels
(16,363,809)
(20,196,427)
Depreciation and amortisation
(5,272,712)
(5,686,247)
Employee benefit expenses
(2,671,911)
(2,980,526)
Repairs and maintenance
(1,073,594)
(1,061,533)
Consumables
(494,222)
(512,911)
Impairment charges
(26,055)
(771,337)
Tax and surcharge
(394,923)
(719,327)
Others
(1,220,855)
(1,799,587)
Total operating expenses
(27,518,081)
(33,727,895)
Other income
1,224,584
1,023,327
Other gains - net
157,665
62,854
Operating profit
6,780,204
6,666,052
Finance costs
(1,903,307)
(2,201,425)
Share of results of associates
181,819
95,158
Share of results of joint ventures
64,154
41,401
Profit before income tax
5,122,870
4,601,186
Income tax expense
(783,895)
(1,233,606)
Profit for the period
4,338,975
3,367,580
Profit for the period attributable to:
Owners of the Company
4,017,785
2,959,127
Non-controlling interests
321,190
408,453
4,338,975
3,367,580
Earnings per share attributable to owners
of the Company during the period
- Basic
HK$0.84
HK$0.62
- Diluted
HK$0.84
HK$0.62
