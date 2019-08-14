Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS FOR 2019

As at 30 June 2019, our attributable operational photovoltaic generation capacity reached 453MW and our attributable operational hydro-electric generation capacity reached 280MW.

Environmental expenses

In the first half of 2019, the total amount of environmental protection tax incurred by our subsidiaries was approximately RMB56 million, representing a decrease of 7.0% compared to the RMB60 million incurred in the first half of 2018. The decrease was mainly due to a decrease in environmental protection tax incurred by our coal companies as a result of the disposal of coal assets in Shanxi Province by the Group at the end of last year.

Capital expenditure

In the first half of 2019, the cash capital expenditure of the Group amounted to approximately HK$9.72 billion, among which, approximately HK$7.45 billion was used in the construction of wind, photovoltaic and hydro-electric power plants, approximately HK$1.60 billion was used in the construction of coal-fired generation units, HK$0.58 billion was used in the upgrading of existing coal-fired generation units for lower emission, safety and energy saving and heat supply technology, and approximately HK$0.08 billion was used in the upgrading and construction of coal mines.

PROSPECTS FOR THE SECOND HALF OF 2019

As at the end of June 2019, the attributable installed capacity of the Group's coal-fired power plants under construction amounted to 3,234MW, including 2x1,000MW ultra-supercriticalcoal-fired power generation units of Caofeidian Power Plant in Hebei, 51% owned by the Group and one generation unit is expected to be commissioned in each of 2019 and 2020; 2x660MW ultra-supercriticalcoal-fired power generation units of Wujianfang in Inner Mongolia, 70% owned by the Group and both units are expected to be commissioned in 2019; 2x350MW heat and power co-generation units in Yundong, Hebei, 90% owned by the Group and one generation unit is expected to be commissioned in each of 2019 and 2020; and 2x660MW ultra-supercriticalcoal-fired generation units of Jinzhou project, 50% owned by the Group and both units are expected to be commissioned in 2020.

In 2019, the Group expects to commission a generation capacity of approximately 1,937 MW of wind and photovoltaic power projects. At the end of June 2019, the attributable installed capacity of our wind, photovoltaic, and hydro-electric power under construction was 2,412MW, 6MW and 107MW respectively.

Capital expenditure budgeted for 2019 is approximately HK$19.0 billion, of which approximately HK$13.7 billion to be used in the construction of wind, photovoltaic and hydro-electric power plants, approximately HK$3.0 billion to be used in the construction of coal-fired generation units, approximately HK$1.3 billion to be used in the upgrading of existing operational coal-fired generation units for lower emission, safety, energy saving and heat supply technology; and approximately HK$1.0 billion to be used in the upgrading and construction of coal mines. The Group will continue to control its capital expenditure based on the macro-economic conditions of China, in particular the domestic demand and supply of electricity, the government policies for energy and related industries and the Group's strategies, and make prompt and necessary adjustments to its capital expenditure based on external market conditions and the macro-economic policies of the government.