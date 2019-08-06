Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Ronshine China Holdings Limited

融信中國控股有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 3301)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Total revenue amounted to RMB26,616.33 million, increased by 86.29% as compared with the six months ended 30 June 2018.

Gross profit amounted to RMB6,361.40 million, increased by 51.97% as compared with the six months ended 30 June 2018.

Profit for the period amounted to RMB3,509.88 million, increased by 55.75% as compared with the six months ended 30 June 2018.

Core net profit attributable to owners of the Company amounted to RMB1,956.30 million, increased by 25.89% as compared with the six months ended 30 June 2018.

Gearing ratio decreased by 26.77% from 1.05 as at 31 December 2018 to 0.77 as at 30 June 2019.

INTERIM RESULTS

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Ronshine China Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited interim condensed consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries ("Ronshine China" or the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Period").