Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

08/06/2019 | 06:40pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Ronshine China Holdings Limited

融信中國控股有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 3301)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Total revenue amounted to RMB26,616.33 million, increased by 86.29% as compared with the six months ended 30 June 2018.
  • Gross profit amounted to RMB6,361.40 million, increased by 51.97% as compared with the six months ended 30 June 2018.
  • Profit for the period amounted to RMB3,509.88 million, increased by 55.75% as compared with the six months ended 30 June 2018.
  • Core net profit attributable to owners of the Company amounted to RMB1,956.30 million, increased by 25.89% as compared with the six months ended 30 June 2018.
  • Gearing ratio decreased by 26.77% from 1.05 as at 31 December 2018 to 0.77 as at 30 June 2019.

INTERIM RESULTS

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Ronshine China Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited interim condensed consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries ("Ronshine China" or the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Period").

- 1 -

Interim Condensed Consolidated Income Statement

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

Note

RMB'000

RMB'000

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Revenue

5

26,616,331

14,287,533

Cost of sales

(20,254,931)

(10,101,640)

Gross profit

6,361,400

4,185,893

Selling and marketing costs

(549,619)

(428,225)

Administrative expenses

(743,917)

(620,746)

Fair value gains on investment properties

78,687

272,548

Other income and other gains

74,998

52,638

Operating profit

5,221,549

3,462,108

Finance income

132,233

134,612

Finance costs

(312,444)

(180,738)

Finance cost - net

6

(180,211)

(46,126)

Share of net profit of associates and joint ventures

923,034

accounted for using equity method

535,084

Profit before income tax

5,964,372

3,951,066

Income tax expenses

7

(2,454,492)

(1,697,472)

Profit for the period

3,509,880

2,253,594

Profit for the period attributable to:

1,978,627

Owners of the Company

1,523,912

Non-controlling interests

1,459,612

629,804

Holders of Perpetual Capital Instruments

71,641

99,878

3,509,880

2,253,594

Earnings per share for profit attributable to owners

of the Company (expressed in RMB per share)

1.19

- Basic

8

1.02

- Diluted

8

1.18

1.00

- 2 -

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

RMB'000

RMB'000

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Profit for the period

3,509,880

2,253,594

Other comprehensive income

-

-

Total comprehensive income for the period

3,509,880

2,253,594

Total comprehensive income for the period

attributable to:

1,978,627

Owners of the Company

1,523,912

Non-controlling interests

1,459,612

629,804

Holders of Perpetual Capital Instruments

71,641

99,878

3,509,880

2,253,594

- 3 -

Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

Note

RMB'000

RMB'000

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

ASSETS

Non-current assets

1,678,846

Property, plant and equipment

1,447,648

Investment properties

12,580,000

12,031,700

Right-of-use assets

474,207

-

Land use rights

-

449,296

Intangible assets

6,483

7,516

Investments accounted for using equity method

6,095,342

7,697,952

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

633,301

802,087

Deferred tax assets

509,410

539,127

Total non-current assets

21,977,589

22,975,326

Current assets

109,129,115

Properties under development

116,692,069

Completed properties held for sale

7,710,491

8,806,284

Contract assets

680,556

530,514

Trade and other receivables and prepayments

9

22,923,239

18,482,121

Amounts due from related parties

3,899,686

8,359,546

Prepaid taxation

2,765,588

2,602,357

Cash and bank balances

31,894,414

24,995,661

Total current assets

179,003,089

180,468,552

Total assets

200,980,678

203,443,878

EQUITY

Share capital

15

14

Share premium

4,968,140

4,423,556

Other reserves

10,302,213

8,331,258

Capital and reserves attributable to the owners of

the Company

15,270,368

12,754,828

Non-controlling interests

23,574,589

21,915,398

Perpetual Capital Instruments

936,253

948,132

Total equity

39,781,210

35,618,358

- 4 -

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

Note

RMB'000

RMB'000

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

LIABILITIES

Non-current liabilities

43,193,559

Borrowings

37,709,817

Lease liabilities

18,590

-

Deferred tax liabilities

2,167,333

2,445,271

Total non-current liabilities

45,379,482

40,155,088

Current liabilities

19,157,509

Borrowings

24,823,017

Lease liabilities

14,719

-

Contract liabilities

63,110,698

63,962,973

Trade and other payables

10

22,613,530

28,338,602

Amounts due to related parties

5,323,614

5,478,112

Current tax liabilities

5,599,916

5,067,728

Total current liabilities

115,819,986

127,670,432

Total liabilities

161,199,468

167,825,520

Total equity and liabilities

200,980,678

203,443,878

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 22:39:05 UTC
