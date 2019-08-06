Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
0
08/06/2019 | 06:40pm EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
Ronshine China Holdings Limited
融信中國控股有限公司
(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 3301)
ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Total revenue amounted to RMB26,616.33 million, increased by 86.29% as compared with the six months ended 30 June 2018.
Gross profit amounted to RMB6,361.40 million, increased by 51.97% as compared with the six months ended 30 June 2018.
Profit for the period amounted to RMB3,509.88 million, increased by 55.75% as compared with the six months ended 30 June 2018.
Core net profit attributable to owners of the Company amounted to RMB1,956.30 million, increased by 25.89% as compared with the six months ended 30 June 2018.
Gearing ratio decreased by 26.77% from 1.05 as at 31 December 2018 to 0.77 as at 30 June 2019.
INTERIM RESULTS
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Ronshine China Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited interim condensed consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries ("Ronshine China" or the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Period").
- 1 -
Interim Condensed Consolidated Income Statement
Six months ended 30 June
2019
2018
Note
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Revenue
5
26,616,331
14,287,533
Cost of sales
(20,254,931)
(10,101,640)
Gross profit
6,361,400
4,185,893
Selling and marketing costs
(549,619)
(428,225)
Administrative expenses
(743,917)
(620,746)
Fair value gains on investment properties
78,687
272,548
Other income and other gains
74,998
52,638
Operating profit
5,221,549
3,462,108
Finance income
132,233
134,612
Finance costs
(312,444)
(180,738)
Finance cost - net
6
(180,211)
(46,126)
Share of net profit of associates and joint ventures
923,034
accounted for using equity method
535,084
Profit before income tax
5,964,372
3,951,066
Income tax expenses
7
(2,454,492)
(1,697,472)
Profit for the period
3,509,880
2,253,594
Profit for the period attributable to:
1,978,627
Owners of the Company
1,523,912
Non-controlling interests
1,459,612
629,804
Holders of Perpetual Capital Instruments
71,641
99,878
3,509,880
2,253,594
Earnings per share for profit attributable to owners
of the Company (expressed in RMB per share)
1.19
- Basic
8
1.02
- Diluted
8
1.18
1.00
- 2 -
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
Six months ended 30 June
2019
2018
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Profit for the period
3,509,880
2,253,594
Other comprehensive income
-
-
Total comprehensive income for the period
3,509,880
2,253,594
Total comprehensive income for the period
attributable to:
1,978,627
Owners of the Company
1,523,912
Non-controlling interests
1,459,612
629,804
Holders of Perpetual Capital Instruments
71,641
99,878
3,509,880
2,253,594
- 3 -
Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet
30 June
31 December
2019
2018
Note
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
ASSETS
Non-current assets
1,678,846
Property, plant and equipment
1,447,648
Investment properties
12,580,000
12,031,700
Right-of-use assets
474,207
-
Land use rights
-
449,296
Intangible assets
6,483
7,516
Investments accounted for using equity method
6,095,342
7,697,952
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
633,301
802,087
Deferred tax assets
509,410
539,127
Total non-current assets
21,977,589
22,975,326
Current assets
109,129,115
Properties under development
116,692,069
Completed properties held for sale
7,710,491
8,806,284
Contract assets
680,556
530,514
Trade and other receivables and prepayments
9
22,923,239
18,482,121
Amounts due from related parties
3,899,686
8,359,546
Prepaid taxation
2,765,588
2,602,357
Cash and bank balances
31,894,414
24,995,661
Total current assets
179,003,089
180,468,552
Total assets
200,980,678
203,443,878
EQUITY
Share capital
15
14
Share premium
4,968,140
4,423,556
Other reserves
10,302,213
8,331,258
Capital and reserves attributable to the owners of
the Company
15,270,368
12,754,828
Non-controlling interests
23,574,589
21,915,398
Perpetual Capital Instruments
936,253
948,132
Total equity
39,781,210
35,618,358
- 4 -
30 June
31 December
2019
2018
Note
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
LIABILITIES
Non-current liabilities
43,193,559
Borrowings
37,709,817
Lease liabilities
18,590
-
Deferred tax liabilities
2,167,333
2,445,271
Total non-current liabilities
45,379,482
40,155,088
Current liabilities
19,157,509
Borrowings
24,823,017
Lease liabilities
14,719
-
Contract liabilities
63,110,698
63,962,973
Trade and other payables
10
22,613,530
28,338,602
Amounts due to related parties
5,323,614
5,478,112
Current tax liabilities
5,599,916
5,067,728
Total current liabilities
115,819,986
127,670,432
Total liabilities
161,199,468
167,825,520
Total equity and liabilities
200,980,678
203,443,878
- 5 -
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 22:39:05 UTC