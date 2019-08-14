Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA EVERBRIGHT INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

中國光大國際有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 257)

ANNOUNCEMENT

INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue increased by 38% to HK$16,225,718,000 (2018: HK$11,784,390,000)

EBITDA increased by 25% to HK$5,500,987,000 (2018: HK$4,414,814,000)

Profit before tax increased by 23% to HK$4,297,013,000 (2018: HK$3,496,964,000)

Profit attributable to equity holders of the Company increased by 20% to HK$2,630,366,000 (2018: HK$2,200,900,000)

Interim dividend of HK13.0 cents per share (2018: HK12.0 cents per share)

INTERIM RESULTS

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of China Everbright International Limited (the "Company" or "Everbright International") announces the unaudited interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019. The interim financial results are unaudited, but have been reviewed by Ernst & Young ("EY"), in accordance with Hong Kong Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of interim financial information performed by the independent auditor of the entity", issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA"), whose report on review of interim financial information is included in the interim report to be sent to the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders"). The interim financial results have also been reviewed by the Company's Audit Committee.