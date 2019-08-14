Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
0
08/14/2019 | 01:32am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
CHINA EVERBRIGHT INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
中國光大國際有限公司
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 257)
ANNOUNCEMENT
INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
HIGHLIGHTS
Revenue increased by 38% to HK$16,225,718,000 (2018: HK$11,784,390,000)
EBITDA increased by 25% to HK$5,500,987,000 (2018: HK$4,414,814,000)
Profit before tax increased by 23% to HK$4,297,013,000 (2018: HK$3,496,964,000)
Profit attributable to equity holders of the Company increased by 20% to HK$2,630,366,000 (2018: HK$2,200,900,000)
Interim dividend of HK13.0 cents per share (2018: HK12.0 cents per share)
INTERIM RESULTS
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of China Everbright International Limited (the "Company" or "Everbright International") announces the unaudited interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019. The interim financial results are unaudited, but have been reviewed by Ernst & Young ("EY"), in accordance with Hong Kong Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of interim financial information performed by the independent auditor of the entity", issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA"), whose report on review of interim financial information is included in the interim report to be sent to the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders"). The interim financial results have also been reviewed by the Company's Audit Committee.
- 1 -
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
For the six months ended 30 June 2019
Six months ended 30 June
2019
2018
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Notes
HK$'000
HK$'000
REVENUE
4
16,225,718
11,784,390
Direct costs and operating expenses
(10,572,459)
(7,300,582)
Gross profit
5,653,259
4,483,808
Other revenue
408,931
345,379
Other income and gains/(losses), net
(23,447)
(2,884)
Administrative expenses
(1,008,402)
(756,194)
PROFIT FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
5,030,341
4,070,109
Finance costs
6
(828,778)
(618,705)
Share of profits of joint ventures
84,846
43,889
Share of profits of associates
10,604
1,671
PROFIT BEFORE TAX
5
4,297,013
3,496,964
Income tax
7
(1,046,525)
(856,599)
PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD
3,250,488
2,640,365
ATTRIBUTABLE TO:
Equity holders of the Company
2,630,366
2,200,900
Non-controlling interests
620,122
439,465
3,250,488
2,640,365
EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO
EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE COMPANY
9
(Restated)
- Basic and diluted
HK42.82 cents
HK47.78 cents
- 2 -
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the six months ended 30 June 2019
Six months ended 30 June
2019
2018
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
HK$'000
HK$'000
PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD
3,250,488
2,640,365
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS)
Other comprehensive income/(loss) that may be reclassified
to profit or loss in subsequent periods:
Exchange differences:
Exchange differences on translation of
foreign operations
(383,937)
992,556
Net other comprehensive income/(loss) that may be reclassified
to profit or loss in subsequent periods
(383,937)
992,556
Other comprehensive income/(loss) that will not be reclassified
to profit or loss in subsequent periods:
Other financial assets measured at fair value through other
comprehensive income:
Changes in fair value
(2,163)
1,316
Net other comprehensive income/(loss) that will not be
reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods
(2,163)
1,316
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS)
FOR THE PERIOD, NET OF TAX
(386,100)
993,872
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE PERIOD
2,864,388
3,634,237
ATTRIBUTABLE TO:
Equity holders of the Company
2,324,317
3,044,485
Non-controlling interests
540,071
589,752
2,864,388
3,634,237
- 3 -
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
30 June 2019
30 June
31 December
2019
2018
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Notes
HK$'000
HK$'000
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Investment properties
158,776
159,310
Property, plant and equipment
4,512,456
4,410,100
Right-of-use assets
376,078
-
Prepaid land lease payments
-
213,082
5,047,310
4,782,492
Goodwill
1,932,633
1,753,737
Intangible assets
15,376,205
12,642,951
Interests in joint ventures
756,173
679,246
Interests in associates
363,504
334,679
Contract assets
10
49,172,729
43,540,152
Finance lease receivables
16,036
16,435
Other financial assets
480,347
42,570
Debtors, other receivables, deposits and prepayments
11
2,111,557
1,572,127
Deferred tax assets
167,686
92,875
Total non-current assets
75,424,180
65,457,264
CURRENT ASSETS
Inventories
1,079,876
658,759
Contract assets
10
8,634,730
7,536,954
Finance lease receivables
598
567
Debtors, other receivables, deposits and prepayments
11
7,340,438
5,492,094
Tax recoverable
74
1,519
Pledged bank deposits
758,605
1,115,382
Deposits with banks with maturity period
over three months
37,326
2,722,719
Cash and cash equivalents
12,037,686
12,136,379
Total current assets
29,889,333
29,664,373
- 4 -
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (continued)
30 June 2019
30 June
31 December
2019
2018
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Notes
HK$'000
HK$'000
CURRENT LIABILITIES
11,093,052
Creditors, other payables and accrued expenses
12
10,167,760
Interest-bearing borrowings
2,755,057
- Secured
2,846,064
- Unsecured
3,225,181
2,088,871
5,980,238
4,934,935
Tax payable
194,675
131,692
Total current liabilities
17,267,965
15,234,387
NET CURRENT ASSETS
12,621,368
14,429,986
TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES
88,045,548
79,887,250
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
343,131
Other payables
12
299,269
Interest-bearing borrowings
15,599,698
- Secured
13,537,237
- Unsecured
22,718,121
20,053,995
38,317,819
33,591,232
Deferred tax liabilities
6,074,442
5,301,410
Total non-current liabilities
44,735,392
39,191,911
NET ASSETS
43,310,156
40,695,339
EQUITY
Equity attributable to equity holders of the Company
17,329,537
Share capital
13
17,329,537
Reserves
18,191,855
16,596,570
35,521,392
33,926,107
Non-controlling interests
7,788,764
6,769,232
TOTAL EQUITY
43,310,156
40,695,339
- 5 -
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 05:31:00 UTC