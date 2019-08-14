Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA EVERBRIGHT INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

中國光大國際有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 257)

ANNOUNCEMENT

INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Revenue increased by 38% to HK$16,225,718,000 (2018: HK$11,784,390,000)
  • EBITDA increased by 25% to HK$5,500,987,000 (2018: HK$4,414,814,000)
  • Profit before tax increased by 23% to HK$4,297,013,000 (2018: HK$3,496,964,000)
  • Profit attributable to equity holders of the Company increased by 20% to HK$2,630,366,000 (2018: HK$2,200,900,000)
  • Interim dividend of HK13.0 cents per share (2018: HK12.0 cents per share)

INTERIM RESULTS

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of China Everbright International Limited (the "Company" or "Everbright International") announces the unaudited interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019. The interim financial results are unaudited, but have been reviewed by Ernst & Young ("EY"), in accordance with Hong Kong Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of interim financial information performed by the independent auditor of the entity", issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA"), whose report on review of interim financial information is included in the interim report to be sent to the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders"). The interim financial results have also been reviewed by the Company's Audit Committee.

- 1 -

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

For the six months ended 30 June 2019

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

REVENUE

4

16,225,718

11,784,390

Direct costs and operating expenses

(10,572,459)

(7,300,582)

Gross profit

5,653,259

4,483,808

Other revenue

408,931

345,379

Other income and gains/(losses), net

(23,447)

(2,884)

Administrative expenses

(1,008,402)

(756,194)

PROFIT FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

5,030,341

4,070,109

Finance costs

6

(828,778)

(618,705)

Share of profits of joint ventures

84,846

43,889

Share of profits of associates

10,604

1,671

PROFIT BEFORE TAX

5

4,297,013

3,496,964

Income tax

7

(1,046,525)

(856,599)

PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD

3,250,488

2,640,365

ATTRIBUTABLE TO:

Equity holders of the Company

2,630,366

2,200,900

Non-controlling interests

620,122

439,465

3,250,488

2,640,365

EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO

EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE COMPANY

9

(Restated)

- Basic and diluted

HK42.82 cents

HK47.78 cents

- 2 -

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the six months ended 30 June 2019

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

HK$'000

HK$'000

PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD

3,250,488

2,640,365

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS)

Other comprehensive income/(loss) that may be reclassified

to profit or loss in subsequent periods:

Exchange differences:

Exchange differences on translation of

foreign operations

(383,937)

992,556

Net other comprehensive income/(loss) that may be reclassified

to profit or loss in subsequent periods

(383,937)

992,556

Other comprehensive income/(loss) that will not be reclassified

to profit or loss in subsequent periods:

Other financial assets measured at fair value through other

comprehensive income:

Changes in fair value

(2,163)

1,316

Net other comprehensive income/(loss) that will not be

reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods

(2,163)

1,316

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS)

FOR THE PERIOD, NET OF TAX

(386,100)

993,872

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE PERIOD

2,864,388

3,634,237

ATTRIBUTABLE TO:

Equity holders of the Company

2,324,317

3,044,485

Non-controlling interests

540,071

589,752

2,864,388

3,634,237

- 3 -

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

30 June 2019

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Investment properties

158,776

159,310

Property, plant and equipment

4,512,456

4,410,100

Right-of-use assets

376,078

-

Prepaid land lease payments

-

213,082

5,047,310

4,782,492

Goodwill

1,932,633

1,753,737

Intangible assets

15,376,205

12,642,951

Interests in joint ventures

756,173

679,246

Interests in associates

363,504

334,679

Contract assets

10

49,172,729

43,540,152

Finance lease receivables

16,036

16,435

Other financial assets

480,347

42,570

Debtors, other receivables, deposits and prepayments

11

2,111,557

1,572,127

Deferred tax assets

167,686

92,875

Total non-current assets

75,424,180

65,457,264

CURRENT ASSETS

Inventories

1,079,876

658,759

Contract assets

10

8,634,730

7,536,954

Finance lease receivables

598

567

Debtors, other receivables, deposits and prepayments

11

7,340,438

5,492,094

Tax recoverable

74

1,519

Pledged bank deposits

758,605

1,115,382

Deposits with banks with maturity period

over three months

37,326

2,722,719

Cash and cash equivalents

12,037,686

12,136,379

Total current assets

29,889,333

29,664,373

- 4 -

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (continued)

30 June 2019

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

CURRENT LIABILITIES

11,093,052

Creditors, other payables and accrued expenses

12

10,167,760

Interest-bearing borrowings

2,755,057

- Secured

2,846,064

- Unsecured

3,225,181

2,088,871

5,980,238

4,934,935

Tax payable

194,675

131,692

Total current liabilities

17,267,965

15,234,387

NET CURRENT ASSETS

12,621,368

14,429,986

TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES

88,045,548

79,887,250

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

343,131

Other payables

12

299,269

Interest-bearing borrowings

15,599,698

- Secured

13,537,237

- Unsecured

22,718,121

20,053,995

38,317,819

33,591,232

Deferred tax liabilities

6,074,442

5,301,410

Total non-current liabilities

44,735,392

39,191,911

NET ASSETS

43,310,156

40,695,339

EQUITY

Equity attributable to equity holders of the Company

17,329,537

Share capital

13

17,329,537

Reserves

18,191,855

16,596,570

35,521,392

33,926,107

Non-controlling interests

7,788,764

6,769,232

TOTAL EQUITY

43,310,156

40,695,339

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 05:31:00 UTC
