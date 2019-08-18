Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
0
08/18/2019 | 07:32am EDT
SYMPHONY HOLDINGS LIMITED
新 灃 集 團 有 限 公 司*
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 01223)
ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT
In recent years, the Group has been committed to promoting the sports industry in response to the nationwide advocacy of the "Sports for All（" 全民運動）, and has established its future direction for the development of leisure sports brands. Over the past five years, China's per capita GDP has maintained a steady upward trend, leading to strong growth in per capita disposable income. With increasing income and improving living standards, people have become more conscious of the importance to improve their consumption preference and gradually move to a healthier lifestyle.
In view of growing demand for fashion sportswear in the global market, the Group negotiated with global trading partners on the expansion of its own brand "PONY" in the first half of the year to continuously develop and strengthen its retail business. The Group also further explored its future business arrangements to increase the market share of the Group's brand business in the global market. In addition, the Group and Descente Limited ("Descente") jointly operated "ARENA" swimming brand in 2017. Driven by the swimming craze in China in recent years, the business has grown steadily and is strategically poised for the "Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games". Apart from this, the Group is proactively exploring opportunities for cooperation with ITOCHU Corporation, the parent company of Descente.
In view of the continuous growth of the business scale of China outlet industry, the Group's flagship project in Xiamen, being Park Outlets, will officially commence business in the second half of the year with a gross floor area of 104,400 square meters. The Group believes that Outlets (the "Outlets") incorporated with brand discount elements will continue to be well received by Chinese consumers in the mainstream retail industry in future.
The current unclear global political and economic situation, including the Sino-US trade war, the trade war between Japan and South Korea, the Brexit and the social atmosphere in Hong Kong, may lead to a slowdown in the global economic growth or foreign exchange rate fluctuations, which may have an impact on the future operating results of the Group.
Looking ahead, the Group will adhere to its business philosophy of "sports + big spending". In the coming year, the Group will continue to further improve its brand management and regard big scale retailing as its top priority while actively exploring new profit growth drivers, aiming to maximise value for the shareholders and investors of the Group.
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
MACRO ANALYSIS
The Chinese economy has experienced rapid growth over the past five years, leading to an increase in consumer spending. According to the National Bureau of Statistics, China's total consumption expenditures increased from USD5.3 trillion in 2014 to USD7.0 trillion in 2018, representing a compound annual growth rate of 6.9%, and are expected to reach USD9.9 trillion in 2023. Such increase was mainly attributable to the rise of the middle class and the sustainable increase in their spending power, thereby leading to a booming retail industry.
BUSINESS REVIEW
Emerging Fashionable Sportswear
As an increasing number of people are incorporating sportswear into part of their daily outfit and developing lifestyle habits that focus on health and personal appearance, they are prompted to move from general sports to focus sports, such as fitness, yoga, diving and hiking. The emerging fashion sportswear also provides new opportunities for niche sports brands to meet the growing global market demand.
Rising Health Awareness
With the gradual improvement of consumers' health awareness, the industries focusing on healthcare have developed rapidly over the recent years. Last year, the Group completed the acquisition of Supremium Bio-Technology Ltd ("SBT"), a Hong Kong-based healthcare product manufacturer which provides more than 1,000 independently developed and licensed products that have successfully entered the retail network of local core shopping districts to meet consumer demand for healthcare.
Development of Financial Business
The Special Purpose Acquisition Company ("SPAC") which was established by the Group in partnership with an international fund last year, was listed on NASDAQ in the United States and has successfully raised USD250 million for future mergers and acquisitions. The Group is planning to increase investment in the operation of sports brands and development of retail sales network, so as to achieve cost-effectiveness brought about by economies of scale.
Operation of Retail Projects
Xiamen Park Outlets, as the flagship project of the Group in Fujian Province, will officially open in the upcoming fourth quarter, which will target a total of 20 million people in Xiamen, Zhangzhou and Quanzhou, Fujian Province. As regards another Park Outlets which is located in Shenyang City, Liaoning Province, in light of its satisfactory business performance, coupled with the successive delivery of its surrounding residential communities, the Group has planned to expand the commercial area in the north zone of its shopping mall at the end of the year to attract more brand tenants. In addition, two community shopping malls invested and managed by the Group in Chongqing and Tianjin are currently operated in a steadier manner, and the Group has taken measures to further optimize tenant, brand and trade mix. The Group will revamp its retail stores on a regular basis through well-established operational planning, and gradually improve operational efficiency by integrating online and offline distribution channels, striving to preserve and enhance its assets value.
OUTLOOK
Keeping abreast of the ever-changing retail development and changes in consumer demand and continuously enhancing our core competitiveness are keys to our success. The Group will accelerate the building of "integrated retail channels", comprehensively increase smart elements in its business operations and continuously optimize the membership system to add more value to brand tenants and consumers. Looking into 2020, in the context of the transformation of the consumer retail industry, the Group will further develop its brand business, provide consumers with better products to promote and attract, retain and improve the conversion rate of traffic flow, and achieve stable and sustainable operation, thereby creating maximum value for our customers and shareholders.
APPRECIATION
I thank the board sincerely for their contribution and thank all of our colleagues, shareholders and partners for their continued commitment and support. I look forward to welcoming and seizing every coming opportunity with you all.
Cheng Tun Nei
Chairman
Financial Review
Revenue increased from HKD188.1 million to HKD193.8 million attributable to increase in turnover of retail and sourcing segment.
Other income and gains increased from HKD5.2 million to HKD25.0 million mainly due to a gain on write back of other payables.
Administrative expenses fell from HKD104.2 million to HKD83.7 million due to better cost control.
Finance costs moved up from HKD15.7 million to HKD24.5 million as a result of increase in bank interest rate and interests on lease payment under the adoption of HKFRS 16.
Fair value gain of investment properties decreased from HKD105.9 million to HKD46.3 million in response to market conditions.
Share of results of joint ventures recorded a profit of HKD7.8 million compared to a loss of HKD1.9 million due to improved business performance.
As a result, profit for the period attributable to the owners of the Company increased from HKD34.2 million to HKD39.1 million.
Property plant and equipment rose from HKD857.4 million to HKD1,039.3 million mainly reflecting the construction progress of Xiamen outlet mall.
Investment properties rose from HKD1,319.5 million to HKD1,528.4 million mainly due to the fair value gain of investment properties during the period and the adoption of HKFRS16 "Leases" ("HKFRS 16") recognizing the lease arrangement for the commercial property in Tianjin as investment properties.
Right-of-use assets of HKD512.9 million was recorded due to the adoption of HKFRS 16 and inclusion of the finance-leased assets and prepaid lease payments.
Trade and other receivables fell from HKD513.6 million to HKD143.7 million mainly due to the receipt of the remaining 50% consideration arising from the disposals of 3 parcels of land in Shenyang.
Loans receivables increased from HKD166.1 million to HKD225.4 million as a result of increase in money lending business.
As a result of the adoption of HKFRS 16 during the reporting period, lease liabilities in the amount of HKD186.6 million was recorded with inclusion of finance lease payables.
Total bank borrowing increased from HKD1,281.1 million to HKD1,363.8 million as a result of the construction progress of Xiamen outlet mall.
Market Information
During the first six months of 2019, sales to the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and other Asian countries comprise 97.6 % (30 June 2018: 97.2%) of the total sales and the remaining 2.4% (30 June 2018: 2.8%) was mainly shared between the United States of America and others.
