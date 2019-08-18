Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

In view of the continuous growth of the business scale of China outlet industry, the Group's flagship project in Xiamen, being Park Outlets, will officially commence business in the second half of the year with a gross floor area of 104,400 square meters. The Group believes that Outlets (the "Outlets") incorporated with brand discount elements will continue to be well received by Chinese consumers in the mainstream retail industry in future.

The current unclear global political and economic situation, including the Sino-US trade war, the trade war between Japan and South Korea, the Brexit and the social atmosphere in Hong Kong, may lead to a slowdown in the global economic growth or foreign exchange rate fluctuations, which may have an impact on the future operating results of the Group.

Looking ahead, the Group will adhere to its business philosophy of "sports + big spending". In the coming year, the Group will continue to further improve its brand management and regard big scale retailing as its top priority while actively exploring new profit growth drivers, aiming to maximise value for the shareholders and investors of the Group.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

MACRO ANALYSIS

The Chinese economy has experienced rapid growth over the past five years, leading to an increase in consumer spending. According to the National Bureau of Statistics, China's total consumption expenditures increased from USD5.3 trillion in 2014 to USD7.0 trillion in 2018, representing a compound annual growth rate of 6.9%, and are expected to reach USD9.9 trillion in 2023. Such increase was mainly attributable to the rise of the middle class and the sustainable increase in their spending power, thereby leading to a booming retail industry.

BUSINESS REVIEW

Emerging Fashionable Sportswear

As an increasing number of people are incorporating sportswear into part of their daily outfit and developing lifestyle habits that focus on health and personal appearance, they are prompted to move from general sports to focus sports, such as fitness, yoga, diving and hiking. The emerging fashion sportswear also provides new opportunities for niche sports brands to meet the growing global market demand.