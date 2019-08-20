Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2019 | 12:32am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Fufeng Group Limited

阜 豐 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 546)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

HIGHLIGHTS OF 2019 INTERIM RESULTS

  • Turnover increased to approximately RMB7,703.5 million (1H 2018: RMB6,610.2 million), which represents an increase of 16.5%. The increase in revenue was primarily due to a rise in the ASP of MSG and higher revenue contribution of starch sweeteners.
  • Profit attributable to the Shareholders increased by 94.5% to approximately RMB612.7 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019.
  • Gross profit of the Group significantly increased by 49.2% to approximately RMB1,673.4 million. Our operating performance significantly improved in the first half of 2019 compared with the corresponding period in 2018, which was mainly attributed to: 1) the significant increase in the MSG price and the clear improvement in revenue and profitability of the Amino acid segment, which as the key segment, accounted for a fairly large contribution of revenue and had a positive impact on our overall performance; 2) despite the costs of major raw materials in the first half of 2019 demonstrated an upward trend, profit margin of MSG increased due to rising price of MSG; and 3) production efficiency has been further improved as a result of enhancement of production technologies.
  • Earnings per Share - basic and diluted for the first half of 2019 were HK27.42 cents and HK27.41 cents, respectively (1H 2018: HK14.73 cents and HK14.71 cents).

- 1 -

  • Return on equity for the first half of 2019 was 11.0%* (1H 2018: 6.6%*).
  • Interim dividend of HK9.3 cents per Share declared by the Board.
  • calculated on an annualised basis

INTERIM FINANCIAL RESULTS

The board of directors (the "Board") of Fufeng Group Limited (the "Company") announces the unaudited interim financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019. The interim financial results have been reviewed by the Company's Audit Committee.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

Note

RMB'000

RMB'000

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Leasehold land payments

7

770,628

778,558

Property, plant and equipment

7

10,429,503

10,309,977

Right-of-use assets

3(c)

1,901

-

Intangible assets

7

35,583

30,745

Investments accounted for using the equity method

30,414

36,354

Deferred income tax assets

167,903

184,076

11,435,932

11,339,710

Current assets

Inventories

2,951,203

3,262,093

Trade and other receivables

8

2,493,921

3,040,233

Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss

5

68,994

-

Cash and bank balances

9

2,867,527

2,690,284

8,381,645

8,992,610

Total assets

19,817,577

20,332,320

- 2 -

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

Note

RMB'000

RMB'000

LIABILITIES

Non-current liabilities

Other payables

12

61,574

-

Borrowings

11

2,489,684

2,487,389

Lease liabilities

3(c)

958

-

Deferred income

786,214

785,971

Deferred income tax liabilities

16,650

16,650

Derivative financial instruments

5

8,656

29,882

3,363,736

3,319,892

Current liabilities

Trade, other payables and accruals

12

3,095,225

3,714,562

Contract liabilities

497,650

501,706

Current income tax liabilities

191,772

268,653

Borrowings

11

1,575,000

1,523,163

Lease liabilities

3(c)

889

-

5,360,536

6,008,084

Total liabilities

8,724,272

9,327,976

EQUITY

Capital and reserves attributable to the

Shareholders

Share capital

10

244,137

244,436

Share premium

10

905,976

1,430,479

Other reserves

575,140

574,081

Retained earnings

9,368,052

8,755,348

Total equity

11,093,305

11,004,344

Total equity and liabilities

19,817,577

20,332,320

- 3 -

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Half-year

2019

2018

Note

RMB'000

RMB'000

Revenue

6

7,703,517

6,610,222

Cost of sales

(6,030,123)

(5,488,745)

Gross profit

1,673,394

1,121,477

Selling and marketing expenses

(602,574)

(534,920)

Administrative expenses

(393,318)

(254,052)

Net impairment losses on financial assets

(13,564)

(252)

Other operating expenses

(48,896)

(17,801)

Other income

13

153,514

131,177

Other gains/(losses) - net

16,002

(10,332)

Operating profit

14

784,558

435,297

Finance income

40,546

1,911

Finance costs

(118,279)

(70,524)

Finance costs - net

15

(77,733)

(68,613)

Share of (loss)/profit of investments accounted for

using the equity method

(1,040)

115

Profit before income tax

705,785

366,799

Income tax expense

16

(93,081)

(51,801)

Profit for the half-year and attributable to the

Shareholders

612,704

314,998

Other comprehensive income for the

half-year

-

-

Total comprehensive income for the half-year

612,704

314,998

Total comprehensive income attributable to the

Shareholders

612,704

314,998

Earnings per share for profit attributable to

the Shareholders during the period

(expressed in RMB cents per share)

- basic

17

24.07

12.37

- diluted

17

24.06

12.35

- 4 -

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

  1. GENERAL INFORMATION
    Fufeng Group Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (together, the "Group") manufacture and sell fermentation-based food additive and biochemical products and starch-based products. The Group has manufacturing plants in Shandong Province, Shaanxi Province, Jiangsu Province, Heilongjiang Province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region of the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") and sells mainly to customers located in the PRC.
    The Company is a limited liability company incorporated in the Cayman Islands. The address of its registered office is Cricket Square, Hutchins Drive, P.O. Box 2681, Grand Cayman KY1-1111, Cayman Islands.
    The Company has its shares listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
    This condensed consolidated interim financial report is presented in RMB, unless otherwise stated, and was approved for issue on 20 August 2019 by the Board of Directors.
    This condensed consolidated interim financial report has not been audited. Significant events and transactions
    The Group started to manufacture and sell a new product, Lysine, in the first half year of 2019, as the second phase of construction of the new plant in Qiqihar City had been completed by the end of 2018.
  2. BASIS OF PREPARATION
    This condensed consolidated interim financial report for the half-year reporting period ended 30 June 2019 has been prepared in accordance with HKAS 34, "Interim Financial Reporting". The condensed consolidated interim financial report does not include all the notes of the type normally included in an annual financial report. Accordingly, this report is to be read in conjunction with the annual report for the year ended 31 December 2018, which have been prepared in accordance with HKFRS.
  3. ACCOUNTING POLICIES
    The accounting policies in this condensed financial report applied are consistent with those of the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018 except for the adoption of new and amended standards as set out below.
    1. New and amended standards adopted by the Group
      A number of new or amended standards became applicable for the current reporting period, and the Group had to change its accounting policies and make retrospective adjustments as a result of adopting HKFRS 16 Leases.

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 20 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2019 04:31:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
12:37aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement of Unaudited Interim Results for..
PU
12:32aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement of interim results for the six m..
PU
12:32aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Update announcement on the possible share acq..
PU
08/19HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Major transaction - entering into formal agre..
PU
08/19HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Provision of guarantees by the company for it..
PU
08/19HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Terms of reference of remuneration and evalua..
PU
08/19HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Group interim results
PU
08/19HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Continuing connected transactions
PU
08/19HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : (1) findings of the independent investigation..
PU
08/19HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Major transaction - proposed recommended cash..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 670 M
EBIT 2019 11 513 M
Net income 2019 9 824 M
Finance 2019 60 704 M
Yield 2019 2,77%
P/E ratio 2019 32,1x
P/E ratio 2020 29,3x
EV / Sales2019 15,4x
EV / Sales2020 12,0x
Capitalization 317 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 278,41  HKD
Last Close Price 252,80  HKD
Spread / Highest target 34,5%
Spread / Average Target 10,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED10.59%39 206
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC23.26%51 373
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE70.56%29 026
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG23.73%26 238
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%22 817
NASDAQ19.57%16 062
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group