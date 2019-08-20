Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
0
08/20/2019 | 12:32am EDT
Fufeng Group Limited
阜 豐 集 團 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 546)
ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
HIGHLIGHTS OF 2019 INTERIM RESULTS
Turnover increased to approximately RMB7,703.5 million (1H 2018: RMB6,610.2 million), which represents an increase of 16.5%. The increase in revenue was primarily due to a rise in the ASP of MSG and higher revenue contribution of starch sweeteners.
Profit attributable to the Shareholders increased by 94.5% to approximately RMB612.7 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019.
Gross profit of the Group significantly increased by 49.2% to approximately RMB1,673.4 million. Our operating performance significantly improved in the first half of 2019 compared with the corresponding period in 2018, which was mainly attributed to: 1) the significant increase in the MSG price and the clear improvement in revenue and profitability of the Amino acid segment, which as the key segment, accounted for a fairly large contribution of revenue and had a positive impact on our overall performance; 2) despite the costs of major raw materials in the first half of 2019 demonstrated an upward trend, profit margin of MSG increased due to rising price of MSG; and 3) production efficiency has been further improved as a result of enhancement of production technologies.
Earnings per Share - basic and diluted for the first half of 2019 were HK27.42 cents and HK27.41 cents, respectively (1H 2018: HK14.73 cents and HK14.71 cents).
Return on equity for the first half of 2019 was 11.0%* (1H 2018: 6.6%*).
Interim dividend of HK9.3 cents per Share declared by the Board.
calculated on an annualised basis
INTERIM FINANCIAL RESULTS
The board of directors (the "Board") of Fufeng Group Limited (the "Company") announces the unaudited interim financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019. The interim financial results have been reviewed by the Company's Audit Committee.
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
30 June
31 December
2019
2018
Note
RMB'000
RMB'000
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Leasehold land payments
7
770,628
778,558
Property, plant and equipment
7
10,429,503
10,309,977
Right-of-use assets
3(c)
1,901
-
Intangible assets
7
35,583
30,745
Investments accounted for using the equity method
30,414
36,354
Deferred income tax assets
167,903
184,076
11,435,932
11,339,710
Current assets
Inventories
2,951,203
3,262,093
Trade and other receivables
8
2,493,921
3,040,233
Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss
5
68,994
-
Cash and bank balances
9
2,867,527
2,690,284
8,381,645
8,992,610
Total assets
19,817,577
20,332,320
30 June
31 December
2019
2018
Note
RMB'000
RMB'000
LIABILITIES
Non-current liabilities
Other payables
12
61,574
-
Borrowings
11
2,489,684
2,487,389
Lease liabilities
3(c)
958
-
Deferred income
786,214
785,971
Deferred income tax liabilities
16,650
16,650
Derivative financial instruments
5
8,656
29,882
3,363,736
3,319,892
Current liabilities
Trade, other payables and accruals
12
3,095,225
3,714,562
Contract liabilities
497,650
501,706
Current income tax liabilities
191,772
268,653
Borrowings
11
1,575,000
1,523,163
Lease liabilities
3(c)
889
-
5,360,536
6,008,084
Total liabilities
8,724,272
9,327,976
EQUITY
Capital and reserves attributable to the
Shareholders
Share capital
10
244,137
244,436
Share premium
10
905,976
1,430,479
Other reserves
575,140
574,081
Retained earnings
9,368,052
8,755,348
Total equity
11,093,305
11,004,344
Total equity and liabilities
19,817,577
20,332,320
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Half-year
2019
2018
Note
RMB'000
RMB'000
Revenue
6
7,703,517
6,610,222
Cost of sales
(6,030,123)
(5,488,745)
Gross profit
1,673,394
1,121,477
Selling and marketing expenses
(602,574)
(534,920)
Administrative expenses
(393,318)
(254,052)
Net impairment losses on financial assets
(13,564)
(252)
Other operating expenses
(48,896)
(17,801)
Other income
13
153,514
131,177
Other gains/(losses) - net
16,002
(10,332)
Operating profit
14
784,558
435,297
Finance income
40,546
1,911
Finance costs
(118,279)
(70,524)
Finance costs - net
15
(77,733)
(68,613)
Share of (loss)/profit of investments accounted for
using the equity method
(1,040)
115
Profit before income tax
705,785
366,799
Income tax expense
16
(93,081)
(51,801)
Profit for the half-year and attributable to the
Shareholders
612,704
314,998
Other comprehensive income for the
half-year
-
-
Total comprehensive income for the half-year
612,704
314,998
Total comprehensive income attributable to the
Shareholders
612,704
314,998
Earnings per share for profit attributable to
the Shareholders during the period
(expressed in RMB cents per share)
- basic
17
24.07
12.37
- diluted
17
24.06
12.35
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
GENERAL INFORMATION
Fufeng Group Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (together, the "Group") manufacture and sell fermentation-based food additive and biochemical products and starch-based products. The Group has manufacturing plants in Shandong Province, Shaanxi Province, Jiangsu Province, Heilongjiang Province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region of the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") and sells mainly to customers located in the PRC.
The Company is a limited liability company incorporated in the Cayman Islands. The address of its registered office is Cricket Square, Hutchins Drive, P.O. Box 2681, Grand Cayman KY1-1111, Cayman Islands.
The Company has its shares listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
This condensed consolidated interim financial report is presented in RMB, unless otherwise stated, and was approved for issue on 20 August 2019 by the Board of Directors.
This condensed consolidated interim financial report has not been audited. Significant events and transactions
The Group started to manufacture and sell a new product, Lysine, in the first half year of 2019, as the second phase of construction of the new plant in Qiqihar City had been completed by the end of 2018.
BASIS OF PREPARATION
This condensed consolidated interim financial report for the half-year reporting period ended 30 June 2019 has been prepared in accordance with HKAS 34, "Interim Financial Reporting". The condensed consolidated interim financial report does not include all the notes of the type normally included in an annual financial report. Accordingly, this report is to be read in conjunction with the annual report for the year ended 31 December 2018, which have been prepared in accordance with HKFRS.
ACCOUNTING POLICIES
The accounting policies in this condensed financial report applied are consistent with those of the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018 except for the adoption of new and amended standards as set out below.
New and amended standards adopted by the Group
A number of new or amended standards became applicable for the current reporting period, and the Group had to change its accounting policies and make retrospective adjustments as a result of adopting HKFRS 16 Leases.
