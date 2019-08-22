Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
0
08/22/2019 | 01:18am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
CANVEST ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION
GROUP COMPANY LIMITED
粵 豐 環 保 電 力 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1381)
ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
HIGHLIGHTS
Financial Highlights
For the six months
ended 30 June
2019
2018
Change
Revenue (HK$'000)
2,004,030
1,310,765
+52.9%
Included: Revenue from power sales and
waste treatment (HK$'000)
853,813
763,168
+11.9%
Gross profit (HK$'000)
618,268
487,158
+26.9%
EBITDA (HK$'000)
751,429
584,425
+28.6%
Profit for the period (HK$'000)
400,260
317,986
+25.9%
Profit attributable to equity holders
of the Company (HK$'000)
400,771
317,986
+26.0%
Basic earnings per share (HK cents)
16.3
13.0
+25.4%
Interim dividend per share (HK cents)
3.2
1.9
+68.4%
Cash generated from operating projects
-15.7%
(HK$'000) (1)
350,059
415,393
Note:
Cash generated from operating projects represented net cash generated from/used for operating activities for the period, excluding net operating cash used for project construction under BOT arrangements.
- 1 -
Operational Highlights
During the period under review, the Group's implementation of innocuous treatment of waste volume amounted to 2,836,859 tonnes. The Group generated 1,124,759,000kWh from green energy, saving 348,650 tonnes of standard coal and offsetting 1,907,847 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions(1).
During the period under review, Xinfeng WTE plant and phase 2 of Beiliu WTE plant commenced trial operation.
In January 2019, Kewei was awarded the concession right in relation to the WTE plant located in Mancheng district of Baoding city of Hebei Province.
On 18 March 2019, the Group entered into an agreement with Shanghai Fudan Water Engineering Technology Co., Ltd., Shanghai Nanyi Environmental Technology Company Limited and Shandong Sanding Company Limited to establish a project company, which will be principally engaged in the investment, construction and operation of a WTE project located in Circular Economy Industrial Park in Shen County, Shandong Province.
In May 2019, Kewei was awarded the concession right in relation to the WTE plant located in Ruili City of Yunnan Province.
On 11 June 2019, Kewei entered into an agreement in relation to the acquisition of 49% equity interest in Dongguan Xindongyuan. Dongguan Xindongyuan owns the concession right to a WTE plant in Resources Comprehensive Utilisation Center in Haixinsha Island, Machong Town, Dongguan City, Guangdong Province, with a total daily MSW processing capacity of 2,250 tonnes.
In July 2019, Kewei entered into a PPP agreement with the Shaoguan Municipal Administration Center in relation to a WTE project located in Shaoguan City of Guangdong Province.
In August 2019, Kewei entered into a service concession agreement in relation to Qiandongnan Prefecture South Area WTE Plant in Guizhou Province.
On 21 August 2019, the Group entered into an agreement with SIIC Environment Tech to establish a company, which will be principally engaged in the investment, construction and operation of a WTE project located in the Yangtze River Delta region.
The Board is pleased to announce the unaudited consolidated results of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2019. The condensed consolidated interim financial information has been reviewed by the audit committee of the Company and the Company's independent auditor, PricewaterhouseCoopers.
Note:
The Group has adopted the methodology as stated in Clean Development Mechanism of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) to calculate and offset greenhouse gas emissions from operating projects. The greenhouse gas emission calculation methodologies account for the carbon dioxide equivalent emitted from fossil fuels used for electricity generation and emissions from the combustion of MSW, and methane released from the wastewater treatment process.
- 2 -
CHAIRLADY'S STATEMENT
To ALL HONORABLE SHAREHOLDERS,
On behalf of Canvest Environmental Protection Group Company Limited, I am pleased to report the satisfactory results of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Period").
During the Period, Canvest continued to benefit from favourable national environmental protection policies and achieved satisfactory growth. The "Plan on Urban Household
Waste Treatment Facilities Construction for the 13th Five Year Plan Period" 「( 十三五全 國城鎮生活垃圾無害化處理設施建設規劃」) set a national municipal solid waste treatment
by incineration target of 54%, created immense development opportunities in the WTE industry. In February 2019, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council released "the Outline Development Plan for Guangdong-Hong Kong- Macao Greater Bay", which highlighted the potential synergistic benefits from the population of approximately 70 million with a GDP of around RMB10 trillion in the regions. The plan urged to enhance the deepened cooperation among the nine Pearl River Delta cities to increase integration in the Greater Bay Area, while emphasizing the principles of prioritising resource conservation and environmental protection to develop a beautiful bay area. Such advocates echoes with the belief that "Lucid Waters and Lush Mountains are Invaluable Assets", and will facilitate the building of a beautiful China and an ecological civilization in the country.
Environmental sector continues to play a vital role in China's development path and brings tremendous business opportunities to the WTE industry. Riding the tailwinds of favorable policies and leveraging on our strong track record and resources from our strategic shareholder, Canvest continues to expand its footprints across the country. In addition, the Group actively seeks new upstream and downstream business opportunities along the WTE industry value chain to maximize profitability, and constantly reviews its operation flow to optimize efficiencies and ensure full compliance of environmental regulations and standards.
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
In the first half of 2019, we achieved satisfactory financial results. Total revenue increased by 52.9% year-on-year to HK$2,004.0 million, and profit attributable to equity holders of the Company increased by 26.0% year-on-year to HK$400.8 million. The increases were mainly attributable to the increase in construction revenue arising from the construction of WTE plants.
After taking into consideration of the Group's development plan and investment returns to our Shareholders, the Board declared an interim dividend of HK3.2 cents per ordinary share for the six months ended June 2019 (corresponding period of 2018: HK1.9 cents).
- 3 -
BUSINESS REVIEW
As at the date of this announcement, the Group has secured 25 WTE projects, with 12 projects in operation, and the remaining 13 projects are progressing as planned. The total operating, secured, announced and managed daily MSW processing capacity amounted to 36,590 tonnes.
During the Period, Canvest further expanded its presence to other provinces. We were awarded the Mancheng WTE PPP project in Hebei Province and the Ruili WTE PPP project in Yunnan Province, with the daily MSW processing capacity both being 1,000 tonnes. Furthermore, we have also entered into an agreement for the acquisition of 49% equity interest of the Machong Town WTE project in Guangdong Province with a total daily MSW processing capacity of 2,250 tonnes. In addition, we were awarded the Shaoguan WTE public-private-partnership project in Guangdong Province in July 2019 and the Qiandongnan Prefecture South Area WTE project in Guizhou Province in August 2019, with the daily MSW processing capacity both being 1,050 tonnes.
Apart from the new greenfield and brownfield projects, we were excited to begin our project level cooperation with our strategic and second largest Shareholder, SIHL. In March 2019, the Group entered into an agreement with Shanghai Fudan Water Engineering Technology Co., Ltd, a non wholly-owned subsidiary of SIIC Environment Holdings Ltd, which is an associate of SIHL, and Shanghai Nanyi Environmental Technology Company Limited and Shandong Sanding Company Limited, both of which are Independent Third Parties, for the establishment of a project company, which will be principally engaged in the investment, construction and operation of a WTE project with total daily MSW processing capacity of 1,200 tonnes located in the Circular Economy Industrial Park in Shen County, Shandong Province. The establishment of a project company with SIHL represents an important new business development model for the Group, and we are optimistic and confident that more new project opportunities will be unleashed via the same cooperation model in the future.
Canvest is committed to uphold high management and environmental standards. In July 2019, we published the first stand-alone sustainability report in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative standards and the Listing Rules, which summarised our continued efforts and achievements in the areas of environmental, sustainability and corporate governance. In addition, we are also pleased to be awarded the "EcoChallenger" in the "BOCHK Corporate Environmental Leadership Awards 2018", which recognizes the Group's contribution and commitment towards a low-carbon and sustainable future. In addition, we are pleased to receive prestigious awards for the fourth consecutive year at the HKIRA's Investor Relations Awards.
- 4 -
OUTLOOK
With 2020 being the last year of the 13th Five Year Plan, new project opportunities will continue to be tendered by local governments in order to achieve the 54% municipal
solid waste treatment by incineration target. Following the "Notice on the Implementation Plan of Municipal Solid Waste Sorting System" (生活垃圾分類制度實施
方案的通知) released by the General Office of the State Council in March 2017, which targeted a municipal solid waste recycle rate of 35% in 46 selected cities by 2020, a new "Circular of the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development and other
Departments on Implementing the Classification System for Municipal Solid Waste in Cities at or above the Prefecture" (住房和城鄉建設部等部門關於在全國地級及以上城市 全面開展生活垃圾分類工作的通知) was released in June 2019 to further promote the
waste sorting initiatives, which targeted to establish municipal solid waste sorting system in 46 selected key cities by 2020, and in all prefecture and above level cities by 2025. In response to the Central Government's plan to promote the implementation of waste
sorting system, the "Shanghai Household Waste Management Regulation" (上海市生活 垃圾管理條例) became effective in July 2019, and Shanghai became one of the first pilot
cities to require its residents to strictly follow waste sorting practice. The implementation of waste sorting system is another policy demonstrating the Central Government's long term commitment to build a beautiful environment with blue skies, green mountains and clear waters. The new policies will bring new business opportunities to the market, and we are confident that our Group is well-positioned and capable to capture and benefit from such new growth potentials.
The Group is working closely with SIHL on a pipeline of new projects. In August 2019, the Group entered into an agreement with SIIC Environment Tech to establish a company to invest, construct and operate a WTE project in Yangtze River Delta Region. Leveraging on SIHL's extensive resources and the Group's proven track record and high operation standards, we are confident that more new projects and cooperations will come to fruition in the future.
On behalf of the Board, I hereby express our sincere gratitude to our Shareholders, business partners and stakeholders for their continuous and unfailing support, and to our dedicated staff members. Canvest will adhere to its corporate philosophy to "unite as one, work meticulously and strive for excellence" to achieve sustainable growth and bring greater values for all of our stakeholders.
Lee Wing Yee Loretta
Chairlady
Hong Kong, 22 August 2019
- 5 -
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 05:17:10 UTC