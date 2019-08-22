Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

CHAIRLADY'S STATEMENT

To ALL HONORABLE SHAREHOLDERS,

On behalf of Canvest Environmental Protection Group Company Limited, I am pleased to report the satisfactory results of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Period").

During the Period, Canvest continued to benefit from favourable national environmental protection policies and achieved satisfactory growth. The "Plan on Urban Household

Waste Treatment Facilities Construction for the 13th Five Year Plan Period" 「( 十三五全 國城鎮生活垃圾無害化處理設施建設規劃」) set a national municipal solid waste treatment

by incineration target of 54%, created immense development opportunities in the WTE industry. In February 2019, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council released "the Outline Development Plan for Guangdong-Hong Kong- Macao Greater Bay", which highlighted the potential synergistic benefits from the population of approximately 70 million with a GDP of around RMB10 trillion in the regions. The plan urged to enhance the deepened cooperation among the nine Pearl River Delta cities to increase integration in the Greater Bay Area, while emphasizing the principles of prioritising resource conservation and environmental protection to develop a beautiful bay area. Such advocates echoes with the belief that "Lucid Waters and Lush Mountains are Invaluable Assets", and will facilitate the building of a beautiful China and an ecological civilization in the country.

Environmental sector continues to play a vital role in China's development path and brings tremendous business opportunities to the WTE industry. Riding the tailwinds of favorable policies and leveraging on our strong track record and resources from our strategic shareholder, Canvest continues to expand its footprints across the country. In addition, the Group actively seeks new upstream and downstream business opportunities along the WTE industry value chain to maximize profitability, and constantly reviews its operation flow to optimize efficiencies and ensure full compliance of environmental regulations and standards.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

In the first half of 2019, we achieved satisfactory financial results. Total revenue increased by 52.9% year-on-year to HK$2,004.0 million, and profit attributable to equity holders of the Company increased by 26.0% year-on-year to HK$400.8 million. The increases were mainly attributable to the increase in construction revenue arising from the construction of WTE plants.

After taking into consideration of the Group's development plan and investment returns to our Shareholders, the Board declared an interim dividend of HK3.2 cents per ordinary share for the six months ended June 2019 (corresponding period of 2018: HK1.9 cents).