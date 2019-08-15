Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30TH JUNE 2019

Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GOLDLION HOLDINGS LIMITED

金 利 來 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong under the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance)

(Stock code: 533)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30TH JUNE 2019

RESULTS

The Board of Directors (the "Board") announces the unaudited condensed consolidated interim results of Goldlion Holdings Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (together the "Group") for the six months ended 30th June 2019 as follows:

Condensed Consolidated Interim Income Statement

For the six months ended 30th June 2019

Unaudited

Six months ended

Note

30.6.2019

30.6.2018

HK$'000

HK$'000

Turnover

3

744,851

783,156

Cost of sales

5

(312,018)

(325,297)

Gross profit

432,833

457,859

Other gains

4

49,261

51,645

Selling and marketing costs

5

(211,789)

(218,518)

Administrative expenses

5

(83,940)

(96,202)

Operating profit

186,365

194,784

Interest income

12,344

12,747

Interest expense

(712)

-

Profit before income tax

197,997

207,531

Income tax expense

6

(34,668)

(36,435)

Profit for the period attributable to owners of the Company

163,329

171,096

Earnings per share

HK cents

HK cents

- Basic and diluted

7

16.63

17.42

- 1 -

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income

For the six months ended 30th June 2019

Unaudited

Six months ended

30.6.2019

30.6.2018

HK$'000

HK$'000

Profit for the period

163,329

171,096

Other comprehensive income

Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

Revaluation of investment property upon reclassification from

land use rights, and property, plant and equipment

-

2,434

Change in fair value of financial assets at fair value through

other comprehensive income

-

1,564

Income tax relating to these items

-

(1,000)

Item that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

Exchange differences on translation of financial statements of

overseas subsidiaries

2,855

232

Other comprehensive income for the period

2,855

3,230

Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to

owners of the Company

166,184

174,326

- 2 -

Condensed Consolidated Interim Balance Sheet

As at 30th June 2019

As at

As at

30.6.2019

31.12.2018

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Note

HK$'000

HK$'000

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Land use rights

-

46,698

Property, plant and equipment

151,373

160,269

Right-of-use assets

69,448

-

Investment properties

2,917,723

2,847,372

Financial assets at fair value through other

comprehensive income

6,813

6,813

Deferred income tax assets

58,036

51,282

3,203,393

3,112,434

Current assets

Property under development held for sale

196,708

174,178

Inventories

207,454

221,155

Trade receivables

9

79,805

122,688

Prepayments, deposits and other receivables

63,889

40,662

Contract assets

62,997

65,037

Tax recoverable

5,040

160

Bank deposits

902,952

906,305

Cash and cash equivalents

381,325

423,632

1,900,170

1,953,817

Total assets

5,103,563

5,066,251

EQUITY

Capital and reserves attributable to owners of the

Company

Share capital

1,101,358

1,101,358

Reserves

3,074,089

3,037,321

Total equity

4,175,447

4,138,679

LIABILITIES

Non-current liabilities

Other payables and accruals

21,302

80

Lease liabilities

12,696

-

Deferred income tax liabilities

428,468

421,765

462,466

421,845

Current liabilities

Trade payables

10

48,224

53,854

Other payables and accruals

111,092

176,206

Contract liabilities

277,472

249,913

Lease liabilities

13,161

-

Current income tax liabilities

15,701

25,754

465,650

505,727

Total liabilities

928,116

927,572

Total equity and liabilities

5,103,563

5,066,251

- 3

-

Notes:

1. Principal accounting policies

This condensed consolidated interim financial information for the six months ended 30th June 2019 has been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Accounting Standards ("HKAS") 34 "Interim financial reporting" issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, and applicable requirements of Appendix 16 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. This condensed consolidated interim financial information should be read in conjunction with the annual financial statements for the year ended 31st December 2018, which were prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRS").

The financial information relating to the year ended 31st December 2018 that is included in this preliminary announcement of interim results for the six months ended 30th June 2019 as comparative information does not constitute the Company's statutory annual consolidated financial statements for that year but is derived from those financial statements. Further information relating to these statutory financial statements required to be disclosed in accordance with section 436 of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance (Cap. 622) is as follows:

The Company has delivered the financial statements for the year ended 31st December 2018 to the Registrar of Companies as required by section 662(3) of, and Part 3 of Schedule 6 to, the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance (Cap. 622).

The Company's auditor has reported on those financial statements for the year ended 31st December 2018. The auditor's report was unqualified; did not include a reference to any matters to which the auditor drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying its report; and did not contain a statement under sections 406(2), 407(2) or (3) of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance (Cap. 622).

The accounting policies applied by the Group are consistent with those of the annual financial statements for the year ended 31st December 2018, except for the adoption of new and amended standards as set out below.

  1. New and amended standards adopted by the Group
    A number of new or amended standards became applicable for the current reporting period and the Group had to change its accounting policies and make retrospective adjustments as a result of adopting HKFRS 16 "Leases" ("HKFRS 16") by applying the modified retrospective approach.
    The impact of the adoption of HKFRS 16 and the new accounting policies are disclosed in note 2 below.
    The other standards did not have any impact on the Group's accounting policies and did not require retrospective adjustments.

- 4 -

2. Changes in accounting policies

This note explains the impact of the adoption of HKFRS 16 on the Group's financial information and discloses the new accounting policies that have been applied from 1st January 2019 in note 2(b) below.

The Group has adopted HKFRS 16 retrospectively from 1st January 2019, but has not restated comparatives for the 2018 reporting period, as permitted under the specific transitional provisions in the standard. The reclassifications and the adjustments arising from HKFRS 16 are therefore recognized in the opening balance sheet on 1st January 2019.

  1. Adjustments recognized on adoption of HKFRS 16
    On adoption of HKFRS 16, the Group recognized lease liabilities in relation to leases which had previously been classified as "operating leases" under the principles of HKAS 17 "Leases" ("HKAS 17"). These liabilities were measured at the present value of the remaining lease payments, discounted using the lessee's incremental borrowing rate as of 1st January 2019. The weighted average lessee's incremental borrowing rate applied to the lease liabilities on 1st January 2019 was 5.3%.
    Set out below is a reconciliation of the operating lease commitments disclosed at 31st December 2018 to lease liabilities recognized on 1st January 2019:

Operating lease commitments disclosed as at 31st December 2018 Less: Leases committed but not yet commenced

Less: Short-term leases to be recognized on a straight-line basis as expense

Effect of discounting at incremental borrowing rate at the date of initial adoption

Lease liabilities recognized upon initial adoption of HKFRS 16

Representing:

Current lease liabilities

Non-current lease liabilities

HK$'000

48,093

(353)

(17,866)

29,874

(1,877)

27,997

11,464

16,533

27,997

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 10:31:10 UTC
