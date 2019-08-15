Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30TH JUNE 2019

Notes:

1. Principal accounting policies

This condensed consolidated interim financial information for the six months ended 30th June 2019 has been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Accounting Standards ("HKAS") 34 "Interim financial reporting" issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, and applicable requirements of Appendix 16 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. This condensed consolidated interim financial information should be read in conjunction with the annual financial statements for the year ended 31st December 2018, which were prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRS").

The financial information relating to the year ended 31st December 2018 that is included in this preliminary announcement of interim results for the six months ended 30th June 2019 as comparative information does not constitute the Company's statutory annual consolidated financial statements for that year but is derived from those financial statements. Further information relating to these statutory financial statements required to be disclosed in accordance with section 436 of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance (Cap. 622) is as follows:

The Company has delivered the financial statements for the year ended 31st December 2018 to the Registrar of Companies as required by section 662(3) of, and Part 3 of Schedule 6 to, the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance (Cap. 622).

The Company's auditor has reported on those financial statements for the year ended 31st December 2018. The auditor's report was unqualified; did not include a reference to any matters to which the auditor drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying its report; and did not contain a statement under sections 406(2), 407(2) or (3) of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance (Cap. 622).

The accounting policies applied by the Group are consistent with those of the annual financial statements for the year ended 31st December 2018, except for the adoption of new and amended standards as set out below.