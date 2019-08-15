Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30TH JUNE 2019
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
GOLDLION HOLDINGS LIMITED
金 利 來 集 團 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in Hong Kong under the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance)
(Stock code: 533)
ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30TH JUNE 2019
RESULTS
The Board of Directors (the "Board") announces the unaudited condensed consolidated interim results of Goldlion Holdings Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (together the "Group") for the six months ended 30th June 2019 as follows:
Condensed Consolidated Interim Income Statement
For the six months ended 30th June 2019
Unaudited
Six months ended
Note
30.6.2019
30.6.2018
HK$'000
HK$'000
Turnover
3
744,851
783,156
Cost of sales
5
(312,018)
(325,297)
Gross profit
432,833
457,859
Other gains
4
49,261
51,645
Selling and marketing costs
5
(211,789)
(218,518)
Administrative expenses
5
(83,940)
(96,202)
Operating profit
186,365
194,784
Interest income
12,344
12,747
Interest expense
(712)
-
Profit before income tax
197,997
207,531
Income tax expense
6
(34,668)
(36,435)
Profit for the period attributable to owners of the Company
163,329
171,096
Earnings per share
HK cents
HK cents
- Basic and diluted
7
16.63
17.42
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income
For the six months ended 30th June 2019
Unaudited
Six months ended
30.6.2019
30.6.2018
HK$'000
HK$'000
Profit for the period
163,329
171,096
Other comprehensive income
Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Revaluation of investment property upon reclassification from
land use rights, and property, plant and equipment
-
2,434
Change in fair value of financial assets at fair value through
other comprehensive income
-
1,564
Income tax relating to these items
-
(1,000)
Item that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Exchange differences on translation of financial statements of
overseas subsidiaries
2,855
232
Other comprehensive income for the period
2,855
3,230
Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to
owners of the Company
166,184
174,326
Condensed Consolidated Interim Balance Sheet
As at 30th June 2019
As at
As at
30.6.2019
31.12.2018
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Note
HK$'000
HK$'000
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Land use rights
-
46,698
Property, plant and equipment
151,373
160,269
Right-of-use assets
69,448
-
Investment properties
2,917,723
2,847,372
Financial assets at fair value through other
comprehensive income
6,813
6,813
Deferred income tax assets
58,036
51,282
3,203,393
3,112,434
Current assets
Property under development held for sale
196,708
174,178
Inventories
207,454
221,155
Trade receivables
9
79,805
122,688
Prepayments, deposits and other receivables
63,889
40,662
Contract assets
62,997
65,037
Tax recoverable
5,040
160
Bank deposits
902,952
906,305
Cash and cash equivalents
381,325
423,632
1,900,170
1,953,817
Total assets
5,103,563
5,066,251
EQUITY
Capital and reserves attributable to owners of the
Company
Share capital
1,101,358
1,101,358
Reserves
3,074,089
3,037,321
Total equity
4,175,447
4,138,679
LIABILITIES
Non-current liabilities
Other payables and accruals
21,302
80
Lease liabilities
12,696
-
Deferred income tax liabilities
428,468
421,765
462,466
421,845
Current liabilities
Trade payables
10
48,224
53,854
Other payables and accruals
111,092
176,206
Contract liabilities
277,472
249,913
Lease liabilities
13,161
-
Current income tax liabilities
15,701
25,754
465,650
505,727
Total liabilities
928,116
927,572
Total equity and liabilities
5,103,563
5,066,251
Notes:
1. Principal accounting policies
This condensed consolidated interim financial information for the six months ended 30th June 2019 has been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Accounting Standards ("HKAS") 34 "Interim financial reporting" issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, and applicable requirements of Appendix 16 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. This condensed consolidated interim financial information should be read in conjunction with the annual financial statements for the year ended 31st December 2018, which were prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRS").
The financial information relating to the year ended 31st December 2018 that is included in this preliminary announcement of interim results for the six months ended 30th June 2019 as comparative information does not constitute the Company's statutory annual consolidated financial statements for that year but is derived from those financial statements. Further information relating to these statutory financial statements required to be disclosed in accordance with section 436 of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance (Cap. 622) is as follows:
The Company has delivered the financial statements for the year ended 31st December 2018 to the Registrar of Companies as required by section 662(3) of, and Part 3 of Schedule 6 to, the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance (Cap. 622).
The Company's auditor has reported on those financial statements for the year ended 31st December 2018. The auditor's report was unqualified; did not include a reference to any matters to which the auditor drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying its report; and did not contain a statement under sections 406(2), 407(2) or (3) of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance (Cap. 622).
The accounting policies applied by the Group are consistent with those of the annual financial statements for the year ended 31st December 2018, except for the adoption of new and amended standards as set out below.
New and amended standards adopted by the Group
A number of new or amended standards became applicable for the current reporting period and the Group had to change its accounting policies and make retrospective adjustments as a result of adopting HKFRS 16 "Leases" ("HKFRS 16") by applying the modified retrospective approach.
The impact of the adoption of HKFRS 16 and the new accounting policies are disclosed in note 2 below.
The other standards did not have any impact on the Group's accounting policies and did not require retrospective adjustments.
2. Changes in accounting policies
This note explains the impact of the adoption of HKFRS 16 on the Group's financial information and discloses the new accounting policies that have been applied from 1st January 2019 in note 2(b) below.
The Group has adopted HKFRS 16 retrospectively from 1st January 2019, but has not restated comparatives for the 2018 reporting period, as permitted under the specific transitional provisions in the standard. The reclassifications and the adjustments arising from HKFRS 16 are therefore recognized in the opening balance sheet on 1st January 2019.
Adjustments recognized on adoption of HKFRS 16
On adoption of HKFRS 16, the Group recognized lease liabilities in relation to leases which had previously been classified as "operating leases" under the principles of HKAS 17 "Leases" ("HKAS 17"). These liabilities were measured at the present value of the remaining lease payments, discounted using the lessee's incremental borrowing rate as of 1st January 2019. The weighted average lessee's incremental borrowing rate applied to the lease liabilities on 1st January 2019 was 5.3%.
Set out below is a reconciliation of the operating lease commitments disclosed at 31st December 2018 to lease liabilities recognized on 1st January 2019:
Operating lease commitments disclosed as at 31st December 2018 Less: Leases committed but not yet commenced
Less: Short-term leases to be recognized on a straight-line basis as expense
Effect of discounting at incremental borrowing rate at the date of initial adoption
Lease liabilities recognized upon initial adoption of HKFRS 16
Representing:
Current lease liabilities
Non-current lease liabilities
HK$'000
48,093
(353)
(17,866)
29,874
(1,877)
27,997
11,464
16,533
27,997
