Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019

08/20/2019 | 06:33pm EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
Bank of Zhengzhou Co., Ltd.*
鄭州銀行股份有限公司*
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(H Shares Stock Code: 6196)
(Preference Shares Stock Code: 4613)
ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019
The board of directors (the "Board") of Bank of Zhengzhou Co., Ltd.* (the "Bank") is pleased to announce the unaudited consolidated interim results (the "Interim Results") of the Bank and its subsidiaries for the six months ended June 30, 2019. This results announcement, containing the full text of the 2019 interim report of the Bank, complies with the relevant content requirements of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in relation to preliminary announcements of Interim Results. The Board and the audit committee of the Board have reviewed and confirmed the Interim Results.
This results announcement is published on the websites of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (www.hkexnews.hk) and the Bank (www.zzbank.cn). The printed version of the interim report for the six months ended June 30, 2019 will be dispatched to the shareholders of the Bank and will be available on the above websites in September 2019.
By order of the Board
Bank of Zhengzhou Co., Ltd.*
Wang Tianyu
Chairman
Zhengzhou, Henan, the PRC
August 21, 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. WANG Tianyu, Mr. SHEN Xueqing and Mr. FENG Tao as executive directors, Mr. FAN Yutao, Mr. ZHANG Jingguo, Mr. LIANG Songwei, Mr. JI Hongjun and Mr. WANG Shihao as non-executive directors, and Mr. XIE Taifeng, Mr. WU Ge, Ms. CHAN Mei Bo Mabel and Ms. LI Yanyan as independent non-executive directors.
The Bank is not an authorized institution within the meaning of the Banking Ordinance (Chapter 155 of the Laws of Hong Kong), not subject to the supervision of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and not authorized to carry on banking and/or deposit-taking business in Hong Kong.
CONTENTS
IMPORTANT NOTICE
2
DEFINITIONS
3
CHAPTER I
CORPORATE INFORMATION
6
CHAPTER II
HIGHLIGHTS OF ACCOUNTING DATA AND
MAJOR FINANCIAL INDICATORS
11
CHAPTER III
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
14
CHAPTER IV
CHANGES IN SHARE CAPITAL AND
INFORMATION ON SHAREHOLDERS
76
CHAPTER V
ISSUANCE OF PREFERENCE SHARES
87
CHAPTER VI
DIRECTORS, SUPERVISORS,
SENIOR MANAGEMENT, STAFF AND INSTITUTIONS
89
CHAPTER VII
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
97
CHAPTER VIII
SIGNIFICANT EVENTS
100
CHAPTER IX
FINANCIAL REPORT
106
This report was prepared in both Chinese and English. Where there is discrepancy between the Chinese and English versions, the Chinese version shall prevail.
IMPORTANT NOTICE
The Board of Directors, Board of Supervisors and Directors, Supervisors and senior management of the Bank hereby warrant the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the contents of this interim report and that there are no false representations, misleading statements or material omissions, and jointly and severally assume liability for the information in this interim report.
The 2019 half year interim report (the "Report") and the interim results announcement were approved at the Bank's sixth meeting of the sixth session of the Board on 20 August 2019. 12 Directors were eligible to attend the meeting and 12 of them attended in person, with several Supervisors of the Bank being in attendance.
Unless otherwise specified, the financial information set out in this Report represents data from the consolidated financial statements of the Bank and its subsidiaries, namely Henan Jiuding Financial Leasing Co., Ltd., Fugou Zhengyin County Bank Co., Ltd., Xinmi Zhengyin County Bank Co., Ltd., Xunxian Zhengyin County Bank Co., Ltd. and Queshan Zhengyin County Bank Co., Ltd..
The Bank prepared the unaudited 2019 interim financial report in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in the PRC (the "PRC GAAP") and International Financial Reporting Standards, which was reviewed by KPMG Huazhen LLP and KPMG in accordance with the PRC and Hong Kong standards, respectively.
Mr. WANG Tianyu, the legal representative and chairman, Mr. SHEN Xueqing, the president, Mr. Fu Chunqiao, the person in charge of accounting, and Mr. ZHANG Zhiyong, the head of accounting department of the Bank hereby declare and warrant the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the financial report in this Report.
The Bank proposed not to distribute cash dividend or bonus shares, or convert capital reserve into share capital for the first half of 2019.
Forward-looking statements such as future plans mentioned in this Report do not constitute actual commitments of the Bank to investors. Investors and parties concerned should be fully aware of the risks, and understand the differences among plans, estimates and commitments.
During the Reporting Period, the Bank was not aware of any material risk that would adversely affect its future development strategies and business targets. The major risks to which the Bank was exposed in its operations and management and the corresponding measures adopted by the Bank are detailed in this Report. For further information, please refer to the relevant information in the section headed "Risk Management" in the chapter headed "Management Discussion and Analysis" of this Report.
DEFINITIONS
DEFINITIONS
In this Report, unless the context otherwise requires, the following terms shall have the meanings set forth below:
"2018 AGM"
the annual general meeting of the Bank convened on 24 May 2019
"Articles of Association"
the articles of association of the Bank, as amended from time to
time
"A Share(s)"
ordinary shares with a nominal value of RMB1.00 each in the share
capital of the Bank, which are listed and traded on the Small and
Medium Enterprise (SME) Board of the SZSE (stock code: 002936)
"Bank", "Bank of Zhengzhou",
Bank of Zhengzhou Co., Ltd.*
(鄭州銀行股份有限公司), a joint
or "We"
stock company incorporated in
the PRC with limited liability on
16 November 1996 in accordance with the PRC laws, and, if the
context requires, includes its predecessors, subsidiaries, branches
and sub-branches
"Board" or "Board of Directors"
the board of Directors of the Bank
"Board of Supervisors"
the board of Supervisors of the Bank
"CBIRC"
China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission
"CBIRC Henan Office"
China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission Henan Office
"Company Law"
Company Law of the People's Republic of China
"Corporate Governance Code"
Corporate Governance Code set out in Appendix 14 to the Stock
Exchange Listing Rules
"CSRC"
China Securities Regulatory Commission
"Director(s)"
the director(s) of the Bank
"Former CBRC"
the former China Banking Regulatory Commission
"Former CBRC Henan Office"
the former China Banking Regulatory Commission Henan Office
"Fugou Zhengyin County Bank"
Fugou Zhengyin County Bank Co., Ltd.
"Group"
the Bank and its subsidiaries
"Hong Kong"
the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC
"Hong Kong Stock Exchange"
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
"HK$"
Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong
"H Share(s)"
overseas-listed shares in the share capital of the Bank, with a
nominal value of RMB1.00 each, which are listed and traded on the
Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code: 6196)
