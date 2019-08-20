Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Bank of Zhengzhou Co., Ltd.*

鄭州銀行股份有限公司*

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(H Shares Stock Code: 6196)

(Preference Shares Stock Code: 4613)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019

The board of directors (the "Board") of Bank of Zhengzhou Co., Ltd.* (the "Bank") is pleased to announce the unaudited consolidated interim results (the "Interim Results") of the Bank and its subsidiaries for the six months ended June 30, 2019. This results announcement, containing the full text of the 2019 interim report of the Bank, complies with the relevant content requirements of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in relation to preliminary announcements of Interim Results. The Board and the audit committee of the Board have reviewed and confirmed the Interim Results.

This results announcement is published on the websites of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (www.hkexnews.hk) and the Bank (www.zzbank.cn). The printed version of the interim report for the six months ended June 30, 2019 will be dispatched to the shareholders of the Bank and will be available on the above websites in September 2019.

By order of the Board

Bank of Zhengzhou Co., Ltd.*

Wang Tianyu

Chairman

Zhengzhou, Henan, the PRC

August 21, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. WANG Tianyu, Mr. SHEN Xueqing and Mr. FENG Tao as executive directors, Mr. FAN Yutao, Mr. ZHANG Jingguo, Mr. LIANG Songwei, Mr. JI Hongjun and Mr. WANG Shihao as non-executive directors, and Mr. XIE Taifeng, Mr. WU Ge, Ms. CHAN Mei Bo Mabel and Ms. LI Yanyan as independent non-executive directors.