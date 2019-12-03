Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT OF OFFER PRICE AND ALLOTMENT RESULTS
12/03/2019 | 11:03pm EST
ANNOUNCEMENT OF OFFER PRICE AND ALLOTMENT RESULTS
Disclaimer
HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 04:02:05 UTC
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Sales 2019
16 306 M
EBIT 2019
11 249 M
Net income 2019
9 451 M
Finance 2019
66 055 M
Yield 2019
2,73%
P/E ratio 2019
32,7x
P/E ratio 2020
28,9x
EV / Sales2019
15,0x
EV / Sales2020
11,4x
Capitalization
311 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
16
Average target price
270,96 HKD
Last Close Price
247,40 HKD
Spread / Highest target
27,7%
Spread / Average Target
9,52%
Spread / Lowest Target
-11,1%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.