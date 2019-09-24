Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT OF OFFER PRICE AND PARTIAL EXERCISE OF OFFER SIZE ADJUSTMENT OPTION

Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the prospectus dated 18 September 2019 (the "Prospectus") of Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (the "Company").

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited

百威亞太控股有限公司

(A company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1876)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF OFFER PRICE AND

PARTIAL EXERCISE OF OFFER SIZE ADJUSTMENT OPTION

Further to the press release made today by AB InBev, the Company would like to announce that, in connection with the Global Offering, the Offer Price has been determined at HK$27.00 per Offer Share (exclusive of brokerage of 1%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005%). The Offer Size Adjustment Option was partially exercised by the Company to increase the size of the Global Offering from an initial 1,262,350,000 Offer Shares to 1,451,704,000 Offer Shares in order to cover additional market demand. The Global Offering remains subject to customary closing conditions - see the conditions set out in the section headed "Structure of the Global Offering " in the Prospectus. For reference only, if you wish to read AB InBev's press release, please visit: https://www.ab-inbev.com/content/dam/abinbev/news-media/press-releases/2019/09/ABInBev_Pricing%20Release_092419_vfinalEN.pdf

The Company will make a further announcement on Friday, 27 September 2019 on the results of allocations in the Hong Kong Public Offering, as well as the level of indications of interests in the International Offering, the level of applications in the Hong Kong Public Offering and the basis of allocations of the Hong Kong Offer Shares.