Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT OF OFFER PRICE AND PARTIAL EXERCISE OF OFFER SIZE ADJUSTMENT OPTION

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 12:47am EDT

Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the prospectus dated 18 September 2019 (the "Prospectus") of Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (the "Company").

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited ("HKSCC") take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer or an invitation to induce an offer by any person to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities. Potential investors should read the Prospectus for detailed information about the Global Offering described below before deciding whether or not to invest in the Offer Shares.

This announcement is not for release, publication, distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction where such distribution is prohibited by law. This announcement does not constitute and is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy securities in Hong Kong, the United States or elsewhere. The securities referred to in this announcement have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws of the United States and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act or except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act. There will be no public offering of securities of the Company in the United States.

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited

百威亞太控股有限公司

(A company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1876)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF OFFER PRICE AND

PARTIAL EXERCISE OF OFFER SIZE ADJUSTMENT OPTION

Further to the press release made today by AB InBev, the Company would like to announce that, in connection with the Global Offering, the Offer Price has been determined at HK$27.00 per Offer Share (exclusive of brokerage of 1%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005%). The Offer Size Adjustment Option was partially exercised by the Company to increase the size of the Global Offering from an initial 1,262,350,000 Offer Shares to 1,451,704,000 Offer Shares in order to cover additional market demand. The Global Offering remains subject to customary closing conditions - see the conditions set out in the section headed "Structure of the Global Offering " in the Prospectus. For reference only, if you wish to read AB InBev's press release, please visit: https://www.ab-inbev.com/content/dam/abinbev/news-media/press-releases/2019/09/ABInBev_Pricing%20Release_092419_vfinalEN.pdf

The Company will make a further announcement on Friday, 27 September 2019 on the results of allocations in the Hong Kong Public Offering, as well as the level of indications of interests in the International Offering, the level of applications in the Hong Kong Public Offering and the basis of allocations of the Hong Kong Offer Shares.

1

By order of the Board

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited

Renrong Wang

Executive Director and Joint Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 24 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises Mr. Jan Craps and Mr. Renrong Wang as Executive Directors, Mr. Carlos Brito as Chair and Non-executive Director, Mr. Felipe Dutra as Non-executive Director, and Mr. Martin Cubbon, Ms. Mun Tak Marjorie Yang and Ms. Katherine King-suen Tsang as Independent Non-executive Directors.

2

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 04:46:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
12:47aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement of offer price and partial exerc..
PU
12:22aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Terms of reference of the nomination committe..
PU
12:17aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Terms of reference of the remuneration commit..
PU
12:12aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Terms of reference of the audit committee
PU
09/23HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Green application form
PU
09/23HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : White application form
PU
09/23HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Yellow application form
PU
09/23HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Global offering
PU
09/23HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Inside information update on the taishan lega..
PU
09/23ANNOUNCEMENT &NDASH; IN RELATION TO : 1174) Cancellation of listing
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 378 M
EBIT 2019 11 508 M
Net income 2019 9 488 M
Finance 2019 51 058 M
Yield 2019 3,02%
P/E ratio 2019 29,8x
P/E ratio 2020 26,1x
EV / Sales2019 14,2x
EV / Sales2020 11,4x
Capitalization 283 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 273,00  HKD
Last Close Price 225,80  HKD
Spread / Highest target 39,9%
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
CEO & Executive Director
Co-President
Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
Non-Executive Chairman
Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-0.96%36 855
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC22.79%51 743
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC79.86%31 623
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG33.11%28 103
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%22 246
NASDAQ23.43%16 581
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group