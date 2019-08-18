Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT OF RESOLUTIONS PASSED AT THE FIFTH MEETING OF THE THIRD SESSION OF THE BOARD; PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES; PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE RULES AND PROCEDURES FOR THE MEETINGS OF THE SHAREHOLDERS; PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE RULES AND PROCEDURES FOR THE MEETINGS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

中石化煉化工程（集團）股份有限公司

SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd.*

(a joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 2386)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF RESOLUTIONS PASSED AT THE FIFTH

MEETING OF THE THIRD SESSION OF THE BOARD

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE RULES AND

PROCEDURES FOR THE MEETINGS OF THE SHAREHOLDERS

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE RULES AND

PROCEDURES FOR THE MEETINGS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd. (the "Company") held the fifth meeting (the "Meeting") of the Third Session of the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") on 16 August 2019.

The convening of, and the procedures for holding, the Meeting were in compliance with relevant laws, regulations and the Articles of Association of SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd. (H Share) (the "Articles").

The Board hereby announces that, after due consideration, each of the following resolutions was approved at the Meeting:

The proposed report on the fulfillment of the key targets for the first half of 2019 and the proposed report on the work arrangements for the second half of 2019; The proposed report on the operating results, financial conditions and other relevant matters for the first half of 2019; The proposal to approve the audited 2019 interim financial report; The proposed 2019 interim report and results announcement;