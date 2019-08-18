Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT OF RESOLUTIONS PASSED AT THE FIFTH MEETING OF THE THIRD SESSION OF THE BOARD; PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES; PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE RULES AND PROCEDURES FOR THE MEETINGS OF THE SHAREHOLDERS; PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE RULES AND PROCEDURES FOR THE MEETINGS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

08/18/2019 | 07:32pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

中石化煉化工程（集團）股份有限公司

SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd.*

(a joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 2386)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF RESOLUTIONS PASSED AT THE FIFTH

MEETING OF THE THIRD SESSION OF THE BOARD

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE RULES AND

PROCEDURES FOR THE MEETINGS OF THE SHAREHOLDERS

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE RULES AND

PROCEDURES FOR THE MEETINGS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd. (the "Company") held the fifth meeting (the "Meeting") of the Third Session of the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") on 16 August 2019.

The convening of, and the procedures for holding, the Meeting were in compliance with relevant laws, regulations and the Articles of Association of SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd. (H Share) (the "Articles").

The Board hereby announces that, after due consideration, each of the following resolutions was approved at the Meeting:

  1. The proposed report on the fulfillment of the key targets for the first half of 2019 and the proposed report on the work arrangements for the second half of 2019;
  2. The proposed report on the operating results, financial conditions and other relevant matters for the first half of 2019;
  3. The proposal to approve the audited 2019 interim financial report;
  4. The proposed 2019 interim report and results announcement;
  1. The proposed 2019 interim dividend distribution plan;
  2. The proposal to amend the Articles, details of which has been set forth in the circular published by the Company on 19 August 2019;
  3. The proposal to amend the Rules and Procedures for the Meetings of the Shareholders of SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd and the Rules and Procedures for the Meetings of the Board of Directors of SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd. For details, please refer to the circular published by the Company on 19 August 2019; and
  4. The proposal to convene the first extraordinary general meeting for the year 2019.

The sixth and seventh proposals above, after being considered by the Board at the Meeting, will be submitted to the first extraordinary general meeting for the year 2019 for approval.

At the Company's annual general meeting for the year 2018 held on 8 May 2019, the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") passed an ordinary resolution authorising the Board to determine the interim profit distribution plan of the Company for the year 2019. Therefore, the above proposal for the distribution of the 2019 interim dividend was not required to be re-submitted to the Shareholders for review and approval. For details of the 2019 interim dividend distribution plan, please refer to the announcement entitled "Distribution of 2019 Interim Dividend and Closure of Register of Members for H Shares" issued by the Company on 19 August 2019.

By Order of the Board

SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd.

Jia Yiqun

Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary

Beijing, the PRC

19 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Company's executive Directors are LU Dong, XIANG Wenwu, SUN Lili (employee representative Director) and ZHOU Yingguan (employee representative Director); the non-executive Directors are YU Baocai and WU Wenxin; and the independent non-executive Directors are HUI Chiu Chung, Stephen, JIN Yong and YE Zheng.

This announcement is available on the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (www.hkex.com.hk) and on the website of the Company (www.segroup.cn).

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2019 23:31:02 UTC
