Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT OF RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2019

Sunshine Oilsands Ltd. is pleased to announce its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. Please see the attached announcement for further information.

Announcement of Results for the Second Quarter

ended June 30, 2019 and

an Update on West Ells Progress

2Q19 Petroleum sales increased 56% compared

with 2Q18

2Q19 net loss narrowed by 69% to CAD$9.8 m

(2Q18 net loss: CAD$31.1 m)

2Q19 production rose by 27% to 2,044 bbl/day

compared with 2Q18

CALGARY/HONG KONG - Sunshine Oilsands Ltd. (the "Corporation" or "Sunshine") (HKEX: 2012) today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. The Corporation's condensed consolidated interim financial statements, notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis have been filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and with The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange") (www.hkexnews.hk) and are available on the Corporation's website (www.sunshineoilsands.com). All figures used in this release are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

MESSAGE TO SHAREHOLDERS

For three months ended June 30, 2019, the Corporation's average bitumen production was 2,044 bbls/day. Diluent was blended at 18.2% volumetric rate with the bitumen as part of the production process to create the marketable "Dilbit" blend product, and the average Dilbit sales volume was 2,506 bbls/day in the second quarter of 2019. The bitumen production and sales for 2Q19 have increased significantly compared with 1Q19.

SUNSHINE'S CAPITAL RAISING ACTIVITIES DURING 2Q19

On June 17, 2019, the Corporation entered into a subscription agreement for convertible bonds in the principal amount of USD 10.45 million (approximately CAD $13.68 million) with an independent third party. With an initial conversion price of HKD $0.0822 per share (approximately CAD $0.014 per share), a

maximum of 990,347,263 Class "A" common shares will be allotted and issued upon the full conversion

of the convertible bonds. The convertible bonds interest rate is 10.0% per annum and required repayment in full within two years from the issuance date. All the subscription proceeds were subsequently received on 29 July 2019. The entire proceeds will be used to financing its general working capital and capital expenditure for its West Ells project.

On May 15, 2019, the Board of the Corporation approved the payment of director fee of certain directors

(the "Connected Directors") for the period from October 1, 2017 to April 30, 2019 in shares in lieu of cash,

subject to Independent Shareholders' approval requirement under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. On June 24, 2019, the proposed issuance of 21,779,902 new Shares to the Connected Directors as payment of director fee has been approved by the independent shareholders at the Special General Meeting. The completion took place on July 11, 2019. An aggregate of 21,779,902 new Shares were allotted and issued to the Connected Directors at an Issue Price of HK$0.092 (approximately CAD $0.015 per share) per Share.

During the six months ended June 30, 2019, the Corporation issued no new Common Shares.

