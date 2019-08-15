Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

For the six months

Financial and Operational Data Highlights for the Six Months ended 30 June 2019

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

For the six months ended 30 June 2019, our revenue increased by 64.5% compared with the same period of 2018.

Non-HKFRS Measure

The following table reconciles our adjusted profit for the periods presented to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with HKFRSs:

For the six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) RMB'000 RMB'000 Loss for the period (382,443) (256,251) Add: 8,983 Share-based payment 5,752 Listing expenses 32,243 10,748 Changes in fair value of financial liabilities 467,675 at fair value through profit or loss 304,942 Finance costs (1) - 5,772 Adjusted profit for the period (2) 126,458 70,963

Notes:

During the six months ended 30 June 2018, the finance costs represented dividends the Company paid to the holders of its redeemable preference shares. Such expenses did not recur after the conversion of the redeemable preference shares into ordinary shares which took place immediately before our listing. We define "adjusted profit for the period" as profit for the period, adding back share-based payment, listing expenses, changes in fair value of financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss, and finance costs. Adjusted profit for the period is not a measure required by or presented in accordance with HKFRSs. The use of adjusted profit for the period has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation from, or as a substitute for analysis of, our results of operations or financial condition as reported under HKFRSs.

Operational Data Highlights

We are a user management SaaS provider for online businesses and a leading interactive advertising platform operator in China. Our key operational data are as follows:

User management SaaS platform business As at 31 December As at 30 June 2016 2017 2018 2018 2019 Number of registered mobile apps(1) >4,500 >10,000 >14,000 >12,000 >16,000

As at 30 June 2019, 568 paying customers including 415 app developers (which are online businesses) and 153 offline businesses had used our charged user management SaaS services, and we recorded revenue of RMB10.7 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 from such business.

