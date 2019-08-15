Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
08/15/2019 | 12:23am EDT
DUIBA GROUP LIMITED
兌吧集团有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1753)
ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE INTERIM RESULTS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
Financial and Operational Data Highlights for the Six Months ended 30 June 2019
Financial Data Highlight
For the six months
ended 30 June
2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
RMB'000 RMB'000
Revenue
10,660
User management SaaS platform business
3,278
Interactive advertising business
769,560
461,895
Others
74
9,247
Total
780,294
474,420
For the six months ended 30 June 2019, our revenue increased by 64.5% compared with the same period of 2018.
Non-HKFRS Measure
The following table reconciles our adjusted profit for the periods presented to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with HKFRSs:
For the six months
ended 30 June
2019
2018
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
RMB'000
RMB'000
Loss for the period
(382,443)
(256,251)
Add:
8,983
Share-based payment
5,752
Listing expenses
32,243
10,748
Changes in fair value of financial liabilities
467,675
at fair value through profit or loss
304,942
Finance costs (1)
-
5,772
Adjusted profit for the period (2)
126,458
70,963
Notes:
During the six months ended 30 June 2018, the finance costs represented dividends the Company paid to the holders of its redeemable preference shares. Such expenses did not recur after the conversion of the redeemable preference shares into ordinary shares which took place immediately before our listing.
We define "adjusted profit for the period" as profit for the period, adding back share-based payment, listing expenses, changes in fair value of financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss, and finance costs. Adjusted profit for the period is not a measure required by or presented in accordance with HKFRSs. The use of adjusted profit for the period has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation from, or as a substitute for analysis of, our results of operations or financial condition as reported under HKFRSs.
Operational Data Highlights
We are a user management SaaS provider for online businesses and a leading interactive advertising platform operator in China. Our key operational data are as follows:
User management SaaS platform business
As at 31 December
As at 30 June
2016
2017
2018
2018
2019
Number of registered
mobile apps(1)
>4,500
>10,000
>14,000
>12,000
>16,000
As at 30 June 2019, 568 paying customers including 415 app developers (which are online businesses) and 153 offline businesses had used our charged user management SaaS services, and we recorded revenue of RMB10.7 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 from such business.
Interactive advertising business
For the year ended
For the six
31 December
months ended 30 June
2016
2017
2018
2018
2019
DAUs (millions)(2)
0.6
7.7
20.5
16.9
29.9
MAUs (millions)(2)
19.1
107.6
284.7
223.2
402.2
Advertising page views
95.2
6,765.2
14,523.8
5,671.8
9,733.8
(millions)(3)
Number of chargeable
30.8
1,850.9
3,819.9
1,776.2
2,583.4
clicks (millions)(4)
Under CPC model
(millions)
N/A
1,580.6
3,072.2
1,390.4
2,125.9
Others (millions)
N/A
270.3
747.7
385.8
457.5
Click-through rate(5)
32.4%
27.4%
26.3%
31.3%
26.5%
Average revenue per
chargeable click
under the CPC model
(RMB)
N/A
0.36
0.35
0.32
0.34
Notes:
The number of registered mobile apps includes only mobile apps that have access to our comprehensive user management SaaS solutions.
DAUs and MAUs refer to the average number of active users contributed by our HTML5 interactive advertising pages for the periods indicated and not the average active users of the content distribution channels.
Advertising page views are the total number of page views of our HTML5 interactive advertising pages for the periods indicated.
Chargeable clicks are the total number of times users are directed to the mobile internet pages designated by advertisers for the periods indicated.
Click-throughrate is calculated as the number of chargeable clicks divided by the number of advertising page views for the periods indicated.
For the year ended
For the six
31 December
months ended 30 June
2018
2018
2019
Content distribution channels
4,065
2,145
4,846
Ultimate advertisers
2,938
1,750
2,475
For the six months ended 30 June 2019, we had placed interactive advertisements on 4,846 content distribution channels, mainly comprising mobile apps, and our interactive advertising business served 2,475 ultimate advertisers (either through advertising agent customers or as our direct customers).
Dividends
The Board proposed an interim dividend of RMB9 cent per share for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to be paid out of the share premium of the Company, subject to the shareholders' approval.
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Duiba Group Limited (the "Company") hereby announces the unaudited condensed consolidated interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June
2019 as follows:
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the six months ended 30 June 2019
2019
2018
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Notes
RMB'000
RMB'000
REVENUE
5
780,294
474,420
Cost of sales
(535,998)
(299,339)
Gross profit
244,296
175,081
Other income and gains
5
15,844
5,272
Selling and distribution expenses
(53,938)
(43,007)
Administrative expenses
(118,221)
(85,800)
Changes in fair value of
financial liabilities at fair
(467,675)
value through profit or loss
7
(304,942)
Other expenses
(1,232)
(41)
Finance costs
8
-
(5,772)
LOSS BEFORE TAX
6
(380,926)
(259,209)
Income tax (expense)/credit
9
(1,517)
2,958
LOSS FOR THE PERIOD
(382,443)
(256,251)
Attributable to:
(382,443)
Owners of the parent
256,251
LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO
ORDINARY EQUITY
HOLDERS OF THE PARENT
Basic and diluted
(50) cents
- For loss for the period (RMB)
11
(37) cents
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (CONTINUED)
For the six months ended 30 June 2019
2019
2018
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
RMB'000
RMB'000
LOSS FOR THE PERIOD
(382,443)
(256,251)
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS)
Other comprehensive income/(loss) that may be
reclassified to profit or loss in
subsequent periods:
Exchange differences:
(101)
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
803
Other comprehensive income/(loss) that will not
be reclassified to profit or
loss in subsequent periods:
Exchange differences:
Exchange differences on translation of
28,001
the Company
(20,791)
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS)
27,900
FOR THE PERIOD, NET OF TAX
(19,988)
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE PERIOD
(354,543)
(276,239)
Attributable to:
(354,543)
Owners of the parent
(276,239)
