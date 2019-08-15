Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2019 | 12:23am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

DUIBA GROUP LIMITED

兌吧集团有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1753)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE INTERIM RESULTS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

Financial and Operational Data Highlights for the Six Months ended 30 June 2019

Financial Data Highlight

For the six months

ended 30 June

2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited)

RMB'000 RMB'000

Revenue

10,660

User management SaaS platform business

3,278

Interactive advertising business

769,560

461,895

Others

74

9,247

Total

780,294

474,420

- 1 -

For the six months ended 30 June 2019, our revenue increased by 64.5% compared with the same period of 2018.

Non-HKFRS Measure

The following table reconciles our adjusted profit for the periods presented to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with HKFRSs:

For the six months

ended 30 June

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

RMB'000

RMB'000

Loss for the period

(382,443)

(256,251)

Add:

8,983

Share-based payment

5,752

Listing expenses

32,243

10,748

Changes in fair value of financial liabilities

467,675

at fair value through profit or loss

304,942

Finance costs (1)

-

5,772

Adjusted profit for the period (2)

126,458

70,963

Notes:

  1. During the six months ended 30 June 2018, the finance costs represented dividends the Company paid to the holders of its redeemable preference shares. Such expenses did not recur after the conversion of the redeemable preference shares into ordinary shares which took place immediately before our listing.
  2. We define "adjusted profit for the period" as profit for the period, adding back share-based payment, listing expenses, changes in fair value of financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss, and finance costs. Adjusted profit for the period is not a measure required by or presented in accordance with HKFRSs. The use of adjusted profit for the period has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation from, or as a substitute for analysis of, our results of operations or financial condition as reported under HKFRSs.

Operational Data Highlights

We are a user management SaaS provider for online businesses and a leading interactive advertising platform operator in China. Our key operational data are as follows:

User management SaaS platform business

As at 31 December

As at 30 June

2016

2017

2018

2018

2019

Number of registered

mobile apps(1)

>4,500

>10,000

>14,000

>12,000

>16,000

As at 30 June 2019, 568 paying customers including 415 app developers (which are online businesses) and 153 offline businesses had used our charged user management SaaS services, and we recorded revenue of RMB10.7 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 from such business.

- 2 -

Interactive advertising business

For the year ended

For the six

31 December

months ended 30 June

2016

2017

2018

2018

2019

DAUs (millions)(2)

0.6

7.7

20.5

16.9

29.9

MAUs (millions)(2)

19.1

107.6

284.7

223.2

402.2

Advertising page views

95.2

6,765.2

14,523.8

5,671.8

9,733.8

(millions)(3)

Number of chargeable

30.8

1,850.9

3,819.9

1,776.2

2,583.4

clicks (millions)(4)

Under CPC model

(millions)

N/A

1,580.6

3,072.2

1,390.4

2,125.9

Others (millions)

N/A

270.3

747.7

385.8

457.5

Click-through rate(5)

32.4%

27.4%

26.3%

31.3%

26.5%

Average revenue per

chargeable click

under the CPC model

(RMB)

N/A

0.36

0.35

0.32

0.34

Notes:

  1. The number of registered mobile apps includes only mobile apps that have access to our comprehensive user management SaaS solutions.
  2. DAUs and MAUs refer to the average number of active users contributed by our HTML5 interactive advertising pages for the periods indicated and not the average active users of the content distribution channels.
  3. Advertising page views are the total number of page views of our HTML5 interactive advertising pages for the periods indicated.
  4. Chargeable clicks are the total number of times users are directed to the mobile internet pages designated by advertisers for the periods indicated.
  5. Click-throughrate is calculated as the number of chargeable clicks divided by the number of advertising page views for the periods indicated.

For the year ended

For the six

31 December

months ended 30 June

2018

2018

2019

Content distribution channels

4,065

2,145

4,846

Ultimate advertisers

2,938

1,750

2,475

For the six months ended 30 June 2019, we had placed interactive advertisements on 4,846 content distribution channels, mainly comprising mobile apps, and our interactive advertising business served 2,475 ultimate advertisers (either through advertising agent customers or as our direct customers).

Dividends

The Board proposed an interim dividend of RMB9 cent per share for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to be paid out of the share premium of the Company, subject to the shareholders' approval.

- 3 -

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Duiba Group Limited (the "Company") hereby announces the unaudited condensed consolidated interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June

2019 as follows:

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the six months ended 30 June 2019

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Notes

RMB'000

RMB'000

REVENUE

5

780,294

474,420

Cost of sales

(535,998)

(299,339)

Gross profit

244,296

175,081

Other income and gains

5

15,844

5,272

Selling and distribution expenses

(53,938)

(43,007)

Administrative expenses

(118,221)

(85,800)

Changes in fair value of

financial liabilities at fair

(467,675)

value through profit or loss

7

(304,942)

Other expenses

(1,232)

(41)

Finance costs

8

-

(5,772)

LOSS BEFORE TAX

6

(380,926)

(259,209)

Income tax (expense)/credit

9

(1,517)

2,958

LOSS FOR THE PERIOD

(382,443)

(256,251)

Attributable to:

(382,443)

Owners of the parent

256,251

LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO

ORDINARY EQUITY

HOLDERS OF THE PARENT

Basic and diluted

(50) cents

- For loss for the period (RMB)

11

(37) cents

- 4 -

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (CONTINUED)

For the six months ended 30 June 2019

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

RMB'000

RMB'000

LOSS FOR THE PERIOD

(382,443)

(256,251)

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS)

Other comprehensive income/(loss) that may be

reclassified to profit or loss in

subsequent periods:

Exchange differences:

(101)

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

803

Other comprehensive income/(loss) that will not

be reclassified to profit or

loss in subsequent periods:

Exchange differences:

Exchange differences on translation of

28,001

the Company

(20,791)

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS)

27,900

FOR THE PERIOD, NET OF TAX

(19,988)

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE PERIOD

(354,543)

(276,239)

Attributable to:

(354,543)

Owners of the parent

(276,239)

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 04:21:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
12:23aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : MD&A and Financial Statements for Six Months ..
PU
12:23aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement of the interim results for the s..
PU
12:23aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Board meeting notification
PU
12:23aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Results announcement for the period ended Jun..
PU
12:23aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Interim results announcement for the six mont..
PU
08/14HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Company's statement on the interim results an..
PU
08/14HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Inside information
PU
08/14HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement of Unaudited Consolidated Result..
PU
08/14HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Interim results announcement for the three an..
PU
08/14HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Facility agreement with specific performance ..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 596 M
EBIT 2019 11 549 M
Net income 2019 9 841 M
Finance 2019 91 677 M
Yield 2019 2,99%
P/E ratio 2019 29,9x
P/E ratio 2020 27,2x
EV / Sales2019 12,3x
EV / Sales2020 11,5x
Capitalization 295 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 281,46  HKD
Last Close Price 235,20  HKD
Spread / Highest target 44,6%
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED2.89%37 426
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC22.14%51 564
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE66.13%28 386
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG22.15%26 300
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%23 675
NASDAQ18.40%16 128
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group