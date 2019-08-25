Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Jinxin Fertility Group Limited

錦 欣 生 殖 醫 療 集 團 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1951)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE RESULTS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue of the Group for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was approximately RMB791.1 million, representing an increase of 92.1% when compared with that of approximately RMB411.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Gross profit of the Group for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was approximately RMB380.9 million, representing an increase of 100.3% when compared with that of approximately RMB190.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Net profit of the Group for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was approximately RMB178.0 million, representing an increase of 64.8% when compared with that of approximately RMB108.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. Adjusted net profit (1) of the Group for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was approximately RMB256.6 million, representing an increase of 102.1% when compared with that of approximately RMB126.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

of the Group for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was approximately RMB256.6 million, representing an increase of 102.1% when compared with that of approximately RMB126.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. EBITDA of the Group for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was approximately RMB276.1 million, representing an increase of 73.5% when compared with that of approximately RMB159.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. Adjusted EBITDA (2) of the Group for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was approximately RMB347.1 million, representing an increase of 103.6% when compared with that of approximately RMB170.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

of the Group for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was approximately RMB347.1 million, representing an increase of 103.6% when compared with that of approximately RMB170.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. Basic earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2019 amounted to RMB0.09. Adjusted basic earnings per share (3) for the six months ended June 30, 2019 amounted to RMB0.12.

Notes: