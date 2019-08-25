Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019

Log in
ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019

08/25/2019 | 08:26am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Jinxin Fertility Group Limited

錦 欣 生 殖 醫 療 集 團 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1951)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE RESULTS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Revenue of the Group for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was approximately RMB791.1 million, representing an increase of 92.1% when compared with that of approximately RMB411.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018.
  • Gross profit of the Group for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was approximately RMB380.9 million, representing an increase of 100.3% when compared with that of approximately RMB190.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018.
  • Net profit of the Group for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was approximately RMB178.0 million, representing an increase of 64.8% when compared with that of approximately RMB108.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. Adjusted net profit(1) of the Group for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was approximately RMB256.6 million, representing an increase of 102.1% when compared with that of approximately RMB126.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018.
  • EBITDA of the Group for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was approximately RMB276.1 million, representing an increase of 73.5% when compared with that of approximately RMB159.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. Adjusted EBITDA(2) of the Group for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was approximately RMB347.1 million, representing an increase of 103.6% when compared with that of approximately RMB170.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018.
  • Basic earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2019 amounted to RMB0.09. Adjusted basic earnings per share(3) for the six months ended June 30, 2019 amounted to RMB0.12.

Notes:

  1. Adjusted net profit is calculated as net profit for the Reporting Period, excluding (i) Listing expenses; (ii) ESOP expenses; (iii) amortization and depreciation of medical practice license and property, plant and equipment arising from Shenzhen Zhongshan Hospital acquisition; and (iv) imputed interest income from related parties to better reflect the Company's current business and operations.
  2. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA for the Reporting Period, excluding (i) Listing expenses; (ii) ESOP expenses; and (iii) imputed interest income from related parties to better reflect the Company's current business and operations.
  3. Adjusted basic earnings per share is calculated as adjusted net profit divided by weighted average number of ordinary shares for the purpose of calculating basic earnings per share.

1

  • The Board does not recommend payment of an interim dividend for the six months ended June 30, 2019 (for the six months ended June 30, 2018: nil).

Non-IFRS Measures

To supplement the Group's condensed consolidated financial statements which are presented in accordance with IFRS, the Company has provided adjusted net profit, adjusted net profit margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and adjusted basic earnings per share as non-IFRS measures, which is not required by, or presented in accordance with, IFRS. The Company believes that the adjusted financial measures provide useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating the Group's condensed consolidated statements of profit or loss in the same manner as they helped the Company's management, and that the Company's management and investors may benefit from referring to these adjusted financial measures in assessing the Group's financial and operating performance from period to period by eliminating impacts of items that the Group does not consider indicative of the Group's operating performance. However, the presentation of these non-IFRS financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with IFRS. You should not view the adjusted results on a stand-alone basis or as a substitute for results under IFRS.

2

INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019

The Board of Directors is pleased to announce the unaudited condensed consolidated interim results of the Group for the six months ended June 30, 2019, together with the comparative figures for the corresponding period in 2018 as follows:

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the six months ended June 30, 2019

Six months ended

June 30,

NOTES

2019

2018

RMB' 000

RMB' 000

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Revenue

3

791,120

411,838

Cost of revenue

(410,269)

(221,704)

Gross profit

380,851

190,134

Other income

4

19,053

10,783

Other gains and losses

5

15,497

(1,270)

Research and development expenses

(5,770)

(5,579)

Administrative expenses

(99,245)

(37,081)

Listing expenses

(61,620)

(14,878)

Finance costs

6

(4,385)

-

Profit before taxation

7

244,381

142,109

Income tax expenses

8

(66,423)

(34,095)

Profit for the period

177,958

108,014

Other comprehensive (expense) income:

Item that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:

Exchange difference on translation from functional

(20,724)

currency to presentation currency

-

Item that may be reclassified subsequently to profit

or loss:

Exchange differences on translation of

12,467

foreign operations

-

Other comprehensive expense for the period

(8,257)

-

Total comprehensive income for the period

169,701

108,014

Profit for the period attributable to:

170,163

- Owners of the Company

67,457

- Non-controlling interests

7,795

40,557

177,958

108,014

3

Six months ended

June 30,

NOTE

2019

2018

RMB' 000

RMB' 000

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Total comprehensive income for the period

attributable to:

- Owners of the Company

162,826

67,457

- Non-controlling interests

6,875

40,557

169,701

108,014

Earnings per share:

- Basic (RMB)

10

0.09

0.14

- Diluted (RMB)

0.08

0.14

4

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at June 30, 2019

As at

As at

June 30,

December 31,

NOTES

2019

2018

RMB' 000

RMB' 000

(unaudited)

(audited)

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

872,874

137,737

Right-of-use assets

167,138

-

Goodwill

803,573

802,051

License

394,708

401,285

Contractual right to provide management services

1,944,518

1,939,049

Trademark

1,295,381

1,292,432

Equity instrument at fair value through other

comprehensive income ("FVTOCI")

9,877

9,990

Refundable deposits

11

944

2,082

Prepayments

11

-

100,000

Amounts due from related parties

-

438,165

5,489,013

5,122,791

Current assets

Inventories

24,956

16,548

Accounts and other receivables

11

24,612

76,920

Amounts due from related parties

11

24,065

70,894

Tax recoverable

-

934

Structured bank deposit

20,000

20,000

Financial assets at fair value through profit or

loss ("FVTPL")

37,500

65,010

Bank balances and cash

3,097,186

1,184,190

3,228,319

1,434,496

Assets classified as held for sale

-

1,021

3,228,319

1,435,517

Current liabilities

Accounts and other payables

12

428,326

367,323

Dividend payables

318,552

23,727

Amounts due to related parties

12

136,767

916,985

Lease liabilities

14,728

-

Tax payables

40,779

68,765

939,152

1,376,800

5

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 25 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2019 12:25:05 UTC
