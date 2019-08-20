Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

08/20/2019 | 06:33pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SHAW BROTHERS HOLDINGS LIMITED

邵氏兄弟控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00953)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Shaw Brothers Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Period") as follows:

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the six months ended 30 June 2019

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

Notes

RMB'000

RMB'000

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Continuing operation

Revenue

4

36,367

47,386

Cost of sales

(19,484)

(24,979)

Gross profit

16,883

22,407

Other income

3,556

2,852

Gain on disposal of subsidiaries

-

801

Selling and distribution expenses

(3,041)

(2,950)

Administrative expenses

(14,811)

(16,050)

Other operating expenses

-

(400)

Finance costs

6

(460)

(790)

Profit before tax

2,127

5,870

Income tax expense

7

(856)

(1,004)

Profit for the period for continuing operation

8

1,271

4,866

1

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

Note

RMB'000

RMB'000

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Discontinued operations

Profit for the period from

discontinued operations

-

1,050

Profit for the period

1,271

5,916

Profit for the period attributable to owners

of the Company:

- From continuing operation

1,450

3,866

- From discontinued operations

-

1,050

1,450

4,916

(Loss) profit for the period attributable to

non-controlling interests:

- From continuing operation

(179)

1,000

- From discontinued operations

-

-

(179)

1,000

Profit for the period

1,271

5,916

Earnings per share

From continuing and discontinued operations

- Basic and diluted (RMB cents)

9

0.10

0.35

From continuing operation

- Basic and diluted (RMB cents)

0.10

0.27

2

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

RMB'000

RMB'000

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Profit for the period

1,271

5,916

Other comprehensive income for the period

Item that will not be reclassified to

income statement:

Fair value gain on investments in equity

instruments at fair value through

other comprehensive income

635

-

Total comprehensive income for the period

1,906

5,916

Total comprehensive income for the period

attributable to owners of the Company:

- From continuing operation

1,704

3,866

- From discontinued operation

-

1,050

1,704

4,916

Total comprehensive income for the period

attributable to non-controlling interests:

- From continuing operation

202

1,000

- From discontinued operation

-

-

202

1,000

3

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at 30 June 2019

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

Notes

RMB'000

RMB'000

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

888

1,138

Equity instruments at fair value through

other comprehensive income

2,611

1,676

3,499

2,814

Current assets

Trade and other receivables

11

78,168

102,865

Consideration receivables

-

5,321

Amount due from a related company

-

7,519

Investments in films, drama and non-drama

91,727

89,588

Films, drama and non-drama productions

in progress

130,141

91,500

Financial asset at fair value through profit or loss

-

24,719

Bank balances and cash

260,759

135,351

560,795

456,863

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

12

30,897

24,457

Contract liabilities

12

100,844

10,849

Amount due to a related company

1,102

-

Income tax payables

3,935

3,079

Bank borrowings

13,186

8,868

149,964

47,253

Net current assets

410,831

409,610

414,330

412,424

4

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

RMB'000

RMB'000

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Capital and reserves

Share capital

12,322

12,322

Reserves

408,409

406,705

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

420,731

419,027

Non-controlling interests

(6,401)

(6,603)

Total equity

414,330

412,424

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2019 22:32:04 UTC
