Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

SHAW BROTHERS HOLDINGS LIMITED

邵氏兄弟控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00953)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Shaw Brothers Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Period") as follows:

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the six months ended 30 June 2019