Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
SHAW BROTHERS HOLDINGS LIMITED
邵氏兄弟控股有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 00953)
ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Shaw Brothers Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Period") as follows:
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the six months ended 30 June 2019
Six months ended 30 June
2019
2018
Notes
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Continuing operation
Revenue
4
36,367
47,386
Cost of sales
(19,484)
(24,979)
Gross profit
16,883
22,407
Other income
3,556
2,852
Gain on disposal of subsidiaries
-
801
Selling and distribution expenses
(3,041)
(2,950)
Administrative expenses
(14,811)
(16,050)
Other operating expenses
-
(400)
Finance costs
6
(460)
(790)
Profit before tax
2,127
5,870
Income tax expense
7
(856)
(1,004)
Profit for the period for continuing operation
8
1,271
4,866
1
Six months ended 30 June
2019
2018
Note
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Discontinued operations
Profit for the period from
discontinued operations
-
1,050
Profit for the period
1,271
5,916
Profit for the period attributable to owners
of the Company:
- From continuing operation
1,450
3,866
- From discontinued operations
-
1,050
1,450
4,916
(Loss) profit for the period attributable to
non-controlling interests:
- From continuing operation
(179)
1,000
- From discontinued operations
-
-
(179)
1,000
Profit for the period
1,271
5,916
Earnings per share
From continuing and discontinued operations
- Basic and diluted (RMB cents)
9
0.10
0.35
From continuing operation
- Basic and diluted (RMB cents)
0.10
0.27
2
Six months ended 30 June
2019
2018
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Profit for the period
1,271
5,916
Other comprehensive income for the period
Item that will not be reclassified to
income statement:
Fair value gain on investments in equity
instruments at fair value through
other comprehensive income
635
-
Total comprehensive income for the period
1,906
5,916
Total comprehensive income for the period
attributable to owners of the Company:
- From continuing operation
1,704
3,866
- From discontinued operation
-
1,050
1,704
4,916
Total comprehensive income for the period
attributable to non-controlling interests:
- From continuing operation
202
1,000
- From discontinued operation
-
-
202
1,000
3
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at 30 June 2019
30 June
31 December
2019
2018
Notes
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
888
1,138
Equity instruments at fair value through
other comprehensive income
2,611
1,676
3,499
2,814
Current assets
Trade and other receivables
11
78,168
102,865
Consideration receivables
-
5,321
Amount due from a related company
-
7,519
Investments in films, drama and non-drama
91,727
89,588
Films, drama and non-drama productions
in progress
130,141
91,500
Financial asset at fair value through profit or loss
-
24,719
Bank balances and cash
260,759
135,351
560,795
456,863
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
12
30,897
24,457
Contract liabilities
12
100,844
10,849
Amount due to a related company
1,102
-
Income tax payables
3,935
3,079
Bank borrowings
13,186
8,868
149,964
47,253
Net current assets
410,831
409,610
414,330
412,424
4
30 June
31 December
2019
2018
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Capital and reserves
Share capital
12,322
12,322
Reserves
408,409
406,705
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
420,731
419,027
Non-controlling interests
(6,401)
(6,603)
Total equity
414,330
412,424
5
