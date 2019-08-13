Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT OF THIRD QUARTER RESULTS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
0
08/13/2019 | 07:32am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
LHN LIMITED
賢能集團有限公司*
(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore with limited liability)
(Hong Kong Stock Code: 1730)
(Singapore Stock Code: 41O)
ANNOUNCEMENT OF THIRD QUARTER RESULTS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
The announcement is made pursuant to Inside Information Provision under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. This announcement is originally prepared in English. In case of any inconsistency between the English version and the Chinese version, the English version shall prevail.
The results for the nine months ended 30 June 2019 are prepared in accordance with relevant regulations of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist. The financial information set out in this announcement has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards and has not been audited nor reviewed by auditors. Shareholders of LHN Limited (the "Company") and public investors should exercise caution when trading in the shares of the Company.
By Order of the Board
LHN Limited
Lim Lung Tieng
Executive Chairman and Group Managing Director
Singapore, 13 August 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. Lim Lung Tieng and Ms. Lim Bee Choo as executive directors; and Ms. Ch'ng Li-Ling, Mr. Yong Chee Hiong and Mr. Chan Ka Leung Gary as independent non-executive directors.
For identification purpose only
LHN LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)
Company Registration No. 201420225D
PART I - INFORMATION REQUIRED FOR QUARTERLY (Q1, Q2, Q3), HALF-YEAR AND FULL YEAR ANNOUNCEMENT
1(a) (i) An income statement and statement of comprehensive income, or a statement of comprehensive income, for the group, together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year.
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE THIRD QUARTER ("3Q2019") AND NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
Group
3 Months Ended
9 Months Ended
30 June
30 June
2019
2018
Change
2019
2018
Change
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
S$'000
S$'000
%
S$'000
S$'000
%
Revenue
27,824
26,339
5.6
81,423
82,543
(1.4)
Cost of sales
(21,209)
(19,702)
7.6
(62,631)
(60,457)
3.6
Gross profit
6,615
6,637
(0.3)
18,792
22,086
(14.9)
Other income
1,975
923
>100
3,781
2,602
45.3
Other operating expenses
(12)
-
NM
(202)
(436)
(53.7)
Selling and distribution expenses
(297)
(237)
25.3
(973)
(1,238)
(21.4)
Administrative expenses
(5,934)
(5,699)
4.1
(17,107)
(18,727)
(8.7)
Finance cost
(423)
(211)
>100
(992)
(610)
62.6
Share of results of associates and joint ventures, net of tax
345
152
>100
2,298
800
>100
Profit before income tax
2,269
1,565
45.0
5,597
4,477
25.0
Income tax expenses
(4)
(238)
(98.3)
(236)
(754)
(68.7)
Profit for the period
2,265
1,327
70.7
5,361
3,723
44.0
Other comprehensive income/(loss)
Item that will be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Currency translation differences arising from consolidation
8
1
>100
35
(80)
NM
Item that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or
loss
Revaluation gains on leasehold building
-
-
-
-
12
NM
Share of other comprehensive income of joint venture
-
-
-
14
44
(68.2)
Other comprehensive income/(loss)
8
1
>100
49
(24)
NM
Total comprehensive income for the period
2,273
1,328
71.2
5,410
3,699
46.3
Profit attributable to:
Equity holders of the Company
2,146
1,186
80.9
4,961
3,554
39.6
Non-controlling interests
119
141
(15.6)
400
169
>100
Profit for the period
2,265
1,327
70.7
5,361
3,723
44.0
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
Equity holders of the Company
2,143
1,190
80.1
4,997
3,532
41.5
Non-controlling interests
130
138
(5.8)
413
167
>100
Total comprehensive income for the period
2,273
1,328
71.2
5,410
3,699
46.3
NM - Not Meaningful
1
LHN LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)
Company Registration No. 201420225D
1(a) (ii) Profit before income tax is arrived at after charging / (crediting) the following:
Group
3 Months Ended
9 Months Ended
30 June
30 June
2019
2018
2019
2018
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
S$'000
S$'000
S$'000
S$'000
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
1,605
1,464
4,583
4,381
Amortisation of intangible assets
17
-
51
-
Interest income
(63)
(116)
(246)
(317)
Finance costs
423
211
992
610
Allowance for impairment of trade and other receivables
12
-
183
-
Bad debts written off
-
-
-
28
Foreign exchange (gain)/loss, net
(53)
(277)
(182)
408
Loss/(gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment, net
1
(14)
(83)
(373)
Property, plant and equipment written off
5
2
12
3
Dual Listing expenses
-
-
-
1,842
2
LHN LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)
Company Registration No. 201420225D
1(b) (i) A statement of financial position (for the issuer and group), together with a comparative statement as at the end of the immediately preceding financial year.
Statements of Financial Position
Group
Company
As At
As At
As At
As At
30 June
30 September
30 June
30 September
2019
2018
2019
2018
(unaudited)
(audited)
(unaudited)
(audited)
S$'000
S$'000
S$'000
S$'000
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
33,339
20,854
-
-
Investment properties
66,022
46,054
-
-
Intangible assets
124
176
-
-
Financial assets, available-for-sale
-
138
-
-
Financial assets, at FVOCI
317
-
-
-
Investment in subsidiaries
-
-
32,727
32,727
Investment in associates
612
277
-
-
Investment in joint ventures
15,044
13,165
-
-
Deferred tax assets
998
476
-
-
Long-term prepayments
355
396
9
10
Other asset
12,344
7,690
-
-
129,155
89,226
32,736
32,737
Current assets
Inventories
4
46
-
-
Trade and other receivables
18,506
18,506
29,111
25,195
Loans to joint ventures
1,798
12,557
-
-
Prepayments
2,305
2,468
58
32
Cash and bank balances
16,776
15,319
498
1,658
Fixed deposits
8,555
10,029
2,504
5,334
47,944
58,925
32,171
32,219
TOTAL ASSETS
177,099
148,151
64,907
64,956
EQUITY
Capital and Reserves
Share capital
63,407
63,407
63,407
63,407
Reserves
28,690
24,127
967
887
92,097
87,534
64,374
64,294
Non-controlling interests
1,385
972
-
-
TOTAL EQUITY
93,482
88,506
64,374
64,294
LIABILITIES
Non-current liabilities
Deferred tax liabilities
409
362
-
-
Other payables
32
33
-
-
Provision for reinstatement costs
421
52
-
-
Finance lease liabilities
3,502
2,934
-
-
Bank borrowings
38,871
16,520
-
-
43,235
19,901
-
-
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
32,068
32,165
511
568
Provision for reinstatement costs
-
398
-
-
Finance lease liabilities
2,092
1,652
-
-
Bank borrowings
5,556
4,854
-
-
Current income tax liabilities
666
675
22
94
40,382
39,744
533
662
TOTAL LIABILITIES
83,617
59,645
533
662
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
177,099
148,151
64,907
64,956
3
LHN LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)
Company Registration No. 201420225D
1(b) (ii) In relation to the aggregate amount of the group's borrowings and debt securities, specify the following as at the end of the current financial period reported on with comparative figures as at the end of the immediately preceding financial year:
Group
As At
As At
30 June
30 September
2019
2018
(unaudited)
(audited)
S$'000
S$'000
Amount repayable in one year or less (secured and guaranteed)
- Bank borrowings
5,556
4,854
- Finance lease liabilities
2,092
1,652
7,648
6,506
Amount repayable after one year (secured and guaranteed)
- Bank borrowings
38,871
16,520
- Finance lease liabilities
3,502
2,934
42,373
19,454
Total borrowings
50,021
25,960
The Group does not have any unsecured borrowings and debt securities as at 30 June 2019 and 30 September 2018.
Details of any collaterals:
Bank borrowings of approximately S$44.4 million as at 30 June 2019 (30 September 2018 - S$21.4 million) obtained by our subsidiaries are secured by (i) legal mortgage of leasehold properties at 72 Eunos Avenue 7, 100 Eunos Avenue 7 and 71 Lorong 23 Geylang (the"Geylang Property"); (ii) corporate guarantees provided by the Group; (iii) personal guarantees provided by a director and shareholder of a non-wholly owned subsidiary, who is not a controlling shareholder of the Company (the "Subsidiary Director"); and (iv) assignment of rental proceeds of the mortgaged properties.
Finance lease liabilities of the Group are secured by the underlying assets of certain plant and machinery, logistics equipment and motor vehicles, personal guarantees provided by the Subsidiary Director and corporate guarantees provided by the Group.
4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 11:31:13 UTC