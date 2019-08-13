Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT OF THIRD QUARTER RESULTS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

0
08/13/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

LHN LIMITED

賢能集團有限公司*

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore with limited liability)

(Hong Kong Stock Code: 1730)

(Singapore Stock Code: 41O)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF THIRD QUARTER RESULTS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

The announcement is made pursuant to Inside Information Provision under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. This announcement is originally prepared in English. In case of any inconsistency between the English version and the Chinese version, the English version shall prevail.

The results for the nine months ended 30 June 2019 are prepared in accordance with relevant regulations of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist. The financial information set out in this announcement has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards and has not been audited nor reviewed by auditors. Shareholders of LHN Limited (the "Company") and public investors should exercise caution when trading in the shares of the Company.

By Order of the Board

LHN Limited

Lim Lung Tieng

Executive Chairman and Group Managing Director

Singapore, 13 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. Lim Lung Tieng and Ms. Lim Bee Choo as executive directors; and Ms. Ch'ng Li-Ling, Mr. Yong Chee Hiong and Mr. Chan Ka Leung Gary as independent non-executive directors.

  • For identification purpose only

LHN LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

Company Registration No. 201420225D

PART I - INFORMATION REQUIRED FOR QUARTERLY (Q1, Q2, Q3), HALF-YEAR AND FULL YEAR ANNOUNCEMENT

1(a) (i) An income statement and statement of comprehensive income, or a statement of comprehensive income, for the group, together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year.

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE THIRD QUARTER ("3Q2019") AND NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

Group

3 Months Ended

9 Months Ended

30 June

30 June

2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

S$'000

S$'000

%

S$'000

S$'000

%

Revenue

27,824

26,339

5.6

81,423

82,543

(1.4)

Cost of sales

(21,209)

(19,702)

7.6

(62,631)

(60,457)

3.6

Gross profit

6,615

6,637

(0.3)

18,792

22,086

(14.9)

Other income

1,975

923

>100

3,781

2,602

45.3

Other operating expenses

(12)

-

NM

(202)

(436)

(53.7)

Selling and distribution expenses

(297)

(237)

25.3

(973)

(1,238)

(21.4)

Administrative expenses

(5,934)

(5,699)

4.1

(17,107)

(18,727)

(8.7)

Finance cost

(423)

(211)

>100

(992)

(610)

62.6

Share of results of associates and joint ventures, net of tax

345

152

>100

2,298

800

>100

Profit before income tax

2,269

1,565

45.0

5,597

4,477

25.0

Income tax expenses

(4)

(238)

(98.3)

(236)

(754)

(68.7)

Profit for the period

2,265

1,327

70.7

5,361

3,723

44.0

Other comprehensive income/(loss)

Item that will be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

Currency translation differences arising from consolidation

8

1

>100

35

(80)

NM

Item that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or

loss

Revaluation gains on leasehold building

-

-

-

-

12

NM

Share of other comprehensive income of joint venture

-

-

-

14

44

(68.2)

Other comprehensive income/(loss)

8

1

>100

49

(24)

NM

Total comprehensive income for the period

2,273

1,328

71.2

5,410

3,699

46.3

Profit attributable to:

Equity holders of the Company

2,146

1,186

80.9

4,961

3,554

39.6

Non-controlling interests

119

141

(15.6)

400

169

>100

Profit for the period

2,265

1,327

70.7

5,361

3,723

44.0

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

Equity holders of the Company

2,143

1,190

80.1

4,997

3,532

41.5

Non-controlling interests

130

138

(5.8)

413

167

>100

Total comprehensive income for the period

2,273

1,328

71.2

5,410

3,699

46.3

NM - Not Meaningful

1

LHN LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

Company Registration No. 201420225D

1(a) (ii) Profit before income tax is arrived at after charging / (crediting) the following:

Group

3 Months Ended

9 Months Ended

30 June

30 June

2019

2018

2019

2018

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

1,605

1,464

4,583

4,381

Amortisation of intangible assets

17

-

51

-

Interest income

(63)

(116)

(246)

(317)

Finance costs

423

211

992

610

Allowance for impairment of trade and other receivables

12

-

183

-

Bad debts written off

-

-

-

28

Foreign exchange (gain)/loss, net

(53)

(277)

(182)

408

Loss/(gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment, net

1

(14)

(83)

(373)

Property, plant and equipment written off

5

2

12

3

Dual Listing expenses

-

-

-

1,842

2

LHN LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

Company Registration No. 201420225D

1(b) (i) A statement of financial position (for the issuer and group), together with a comparative statement as at the end of the immediately preceding financial year.

Statements of Financial Position

Group

Company

As At

As At

As At

As At

30 June

30 September

30 June

30 September

2019

2018

2019

2018

(unaudited)

(audited)

(unaudited)

(audited)

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

33,339

20,854

-

-

Investment properties

66,022

46,054

-

-

Intangible assets

124

176

-

-

Financial assets, available-for-sale

-

138

-

-

Financial assets, at FVOCI

317

-

-

-

Investment in subsidiaries

-

-

32,727

32,727

Investment in associates

612

277

-

-

Investment in joint ventures

15,044

13,165

-

-

Deferred tax assets

998

476

-

-

Long-term prepayments

355

396

9

10

Other asset

12,344

7,690

-

-

129,155

89,226

32,736

32,737

Current assets

Inventories

4

46

-

-

Trade and other receivables

18,506

18,506

29,111

25,195

Loans to joint ventures

1,798

12,557

-

-

Prepayments

2,305

2,468

58

32

Cash and bank balances

16,776

15,319

498

1,658

Fixed deposits

8,555

10,029

2,504

5,334

47,944

58,925

32,171

32,219

TOTAL ASSETS

177,099

148,151

64,907

64,956

EQUITY

Capital and Reserves

Share capital

63,407

63,407

63,407

63,407

Reserves

28,690

24,127

967

887

92,097

87,534

64,374

64,294

Non-controlling interests

1,385

972

-

-

TOTAL EQUITY

93,482

88,506

64,374

64,294

LIABILITIES

Non-current liabilities

Deferred tax liabilities

409

362

-

-

Other payables

32

33

-

-

Provision for reinstatement costs

421

52

-

-

Finance lease liabilities

3,502

2,934

-

-

Bank borrowings

38,871

16,520

-

-

43,235

19,901

-

-

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

32,068

32,165

511

568

Provision for reinstatement costs

-

398

-

-

Finance lease liabilities

2,092

1,652

-

-

Bank borrowings

5,556

4,854

-

-

Current income tax liabilities

666

675

22

94

40,382

39,744

533

662

TOTAL LIABILITIES

83,617

59,645

533

662

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

177,099

148,151

64,907

64,956

3

LHN LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

Company Registration No. 201420225D

1(b) (ii) In relation to the aggregate amount of the group's borrowings and debt securities, specify the following as at the end of the current financial period reported on with comparative figures as at the end of the immediately preceding financial year:

Group

As At

As At

30 June

30 September

2019

2018

(unaudited)

(audited)

S$'000

S$'000

Amount repayable in one year or less (secured and guaranteed)

- Bank borrowings

5,556

4,854

- Finance lease liabilities

2,092

1,652

7,648

6,506

Amount repayable after one year (secured and guaranteed)

- Bank borrowings

38,871

16,520

- Finance lease liabilities

3,502

2,934

42,373

19,454

Total borrowings

50,021

25,960

The Group does not have any unsecured borrowings and debt securities as at 30 June 2019 and 30 September 2018.

Details of any collaterals:

  1. Bank borrowings of approximately S$44.4 million as at 30 June 2019 (30 September 2018 - S$21.4 million) obtained by our subsidiaries are secured by (i) legal mortgage of leasehold properties at 72 Eunos Avenue 7, 100 Eunos Avenue 7 and 71 Lorong 23 Geylang (the "Geylang Property"); (ii) corporate guarantees provided by the Group; (iii) personal guarantees provided by a director and shareholder of a non-wholly owned subsidiary, who is not a controlling shareholder of the Company (the "Subsidiary Director"); and (iv) assignment of rental proceeds of the mortgaged properties.
  2. Finance lease liabilities of the Group are secured by the underlying assets of certain plant and machinery, logistics equipment and motor vehicles, personal guarantees provided by the Subsidiary Director and corporate guarantees provided by the Group.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 11:31:13 UTC
