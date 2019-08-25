Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT OF UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
0
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
萬 城 控 股 有 限 公 司
MILLION CITIES HOLDINGS LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2892)
ANNOUNCEMENT OF
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM RESULTS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Six months ended 30 June
2019
2018
Change
RMB'million
RMB'million
RMB'million
%
(unaudited)
(audited)
Revenue
59.4
263.0
(203.6)
-77.4%
Gross profit
26.4
123.1
(96.7)
-78.6%
Gross profit margin
44.4%
46.8%
N/A
-2.4 p.p.
(Loss)/profit
attributable to
equity shareholders
(12.3)
-173.2%
of the Company
16.8
(29.1)
Net (loss)/profit
-20.7%
-27.1 p.p.
margin
6.4%
N/A
(Loss)/earnings per
share
- Basic and diluted
(1.64)
-154.8%
(RMB cents)
2.99
(4.63)
Interim dividend per
-
-
share (RMB cents)
N/A
N/A
- 1 -
The board of directors (the "Board") of Million Cities Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 together with the comparative figures for 2018 as follows:
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
For the six months ended 30 June 2019
(Expressed in Renminbi)
Six months
Six months
ended
ended
30 June
30 June
2019
2018
Note
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Revenue
4
59,416
263,009
Cost of sales
(33,045)
(139,898)
Gross profit
26,371
123,111
Valuation gains on investment properties
580
1,420
Other net income
5
7,759
621
Selling expenses
(2,046)
(3,930)
Administrative expenses
(29,651)
(29,153)
Other expenses
(1,770)
(236)
Profit from operations
1,243
91,833
Finance costs
6(a)
(5,775)
(40)
Share of profits less losses of associates
(38)
(786)
Share of profits less losses of joint ventures
(1,844)
(181)
(Loss)/profit before taxation
(6,414)
90,826
Income tax
7
(7,563)
(51,206)
(Loss)/profit for the period
(13,977)
39,620
Attributable to:
(12,305)
Equity shareholders of the Company
16,800
Non-controlling interests
(1,672)
22,820
(Loss)/profit for the period
(13,977)
39,620
Basic and diluted (loss)/earnings per share
(1.64)
(RMB cents)
8
2.99
- 2 -
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the six months ended 30 June 2019 (Expressed in Renminbi)
Six months
Six months
ended
ended
30 June
30 June
2019
2018
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
(Loss)/profit for the period
(13,977)
39,620
Other comprehensive income for the period
(after reclassification adjustments)
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to
profit or loss:
Exchange differences on translation of financial
statements of:
- the associates and joint ventures
(275)
(1,745)
- the Hong Kong and overseas subsidiaries
(389)
(4,738)
Other comprehensive income for the period, net of nil tax
(664)
(6,483)
Total comprehensive income for the period
(14,641)
33,137
Attributable to:
Equity shareholders of the Company
(12,086)
12,158
Non-controlling interests
(2,555)
20,979
Total comprehensive income for the period
(14,641)
33,137
- 3 -
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
At 30 June 2019
(Expressed in Renminbi)
At
At
30 June
31 December
2019
2018
Note
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Non-current assets
58,640
Property, plant and equipment
58,898
Investment properties
20,000
19,420
Interest in associates
104,519
104,576
Interest in joint ventures
63,452
63,997
Deferred tax assets
1,529
1,087
248,140
247,978
Current assets
1,896,710
Inventories and other contract costs
1,688,275
Trade and other receivables
10
217,937
175,925
Prepaid tax
97,360
70,382
Pledged and restricted deposits
595,960
487,013
Cash and cash equivalents
831,476
1,106,426
3,639,443
3,528,021
Non-current assets held for sale
-
4,224
3,639,443
3,532,245
Total assets
3,887,583
3,780,223
Current liabilities
1,837,509
Contract liabilities
1,494,172
Trade and other payables
11
552,574
664,928
Bank loans
12
468,654
548,414
Tax payable
31,096
63,701
2,889,833
2,771,215
Net current assets
749,610
761,030
Total assets less current liabilities
997,750
1,009,008
- 4 -
At
At
30 June
31 December
2019
2018
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Non-current liabilities
72,961
Other payables
71,253
Deferred tax liabilities
31,785
31,456
104,746
102,709
NET ASSETS
893,004
906,299
CAPITAL AND RESERVES
6,605
Share capital
6,605
Reserves
777,008
787,748
Total equity attributable to equity shareholders
of the Company
783,613
794,353
Non-controlling interests
109,391
111,946
TOTAL EQUITY
893,004
906,299
- 5 -
