Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT OF UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

08/25/2019 | 08:26am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

萬 城 控 股 有 限 公 司

MILLION CITIES HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2892)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM RESULTS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

Change

RMB'million

RMB'million

RMB'million

%

(unaudited)

(audited)

Revenue

59.4

263.0

(203.6)

-77.4%

Gross profit

26.4

123.1

(96.7)

-78.6%

Gross profit margin

44.4%

46.8%

N/A

-2.4 p.p.

(Loss)/profit

attributable to

equity shareholders

(12.3)

-173.2%

of the Company

16.8

(29.1)

Net (loss)/profit

-20.7%

-27.1 p.p.

margin

6.4%

N/A

(Loss)/earnings per

share

- Basic and diluted

(1.64)

-154.8%

(RMB cents)

2.99

(4.63)

Interim dividend per

-

-

share (RMB cents)

N/A

N/A

- 1 -

The board of directors (the "Board") of Million Cities Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 together with the comparative figures for 2018 as follows:

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

For the six months ended 30 June 2019

(Expressed in Renminbi)

Six months

Six months

ended

ended

30 June

30 June

2019

2018

Note

RMB'000

RMB'000

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Revenue

4

59,416

263,009

Cost of sales

(33,045)

(139,898)

Gross profit

26,371

123,111

Valuation gains on investment properties

580

1,420

Other net income

5

7,759

621

Selling expenses

(2,046)

(3,930)

Administrative expenses

(29,651)

(29,153)

Other expenses

(1,770)

(236)

Profit from operations

1,243

91,833

Finance costs

6(a)

(5,775)

(40)

Share of profits less losses of associates

(38)

(786)

Share of profits less losses of joint ventures

(1,844)

(181)

(Loss)/profit before taxation

(6,414)

90,826

Income tax

7

(7,563)

(51,206)

(Loss)/profit for the period

(13,977)

39,620

Attributable to:

(12,305)

Equity shareholders of the Company

16,800

Non-controlling interests

(1,672)

22,820

(Loss)/profit for the period

(13,977)

39,620

Basic and diluted (loss)/earnings per share

(1.64)

(RMB cents)

8

2.99

- 2 -

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the six months ended 30 June 2019 (Expressed in Renminbi)

Six months

Six months

ended

ended

30 June

30 June

2019

2018

RMB'000

RMB'000

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Loss)/profit for the period

(13,977)

39,620

Other comprehensive income for the period

(after reclassification adjustments)

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to

profit or loss:

Exchange differences on translation of financial

statements of:

- the associates and joint ventures

(275)

(1,745)

- the Hong Kong and overseas subsidiaries

(389)

(4,738)

Other comprehensive income for the period, net of nil tax

(664)

(6,483)

Total comprehensive income for the period

(14,641)

33,137

Attributable to:

Equity shareholders of the Company

(12,086)

12,158

Non-controlling interests

(2,555)

20,979

Total comprehensive income for the period

(14,641)

33,137

- 3 -

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

At 30 June 2019

(Expressed in Renminbi)

At

At

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

Note

RMB'000

RMB'000

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Non-current assets

58,640

Property, plant and equipment

58,898

Investment properties

20,000

19,420

Interest in associates

104,519

104,576

Interest in joint ventures

63,452

63,997

Deferred tax assets

1,529

1,087

248,140

247,978

Current assets

1,896,710

Inventories and other contract costs

1,688,275

Trade and other receivables

10

217,937

175,925

Prepaid tax

97,360

70,382

Pledged and restricted deposits

595,960

487,013

Cash and cash equivalents

831,476

1,106,426

3,639,443

3,528,021

Non-current assets held for sale

-

4,224

3,639,443

3,532,245

Total assets

3,887,583

3,780,223

Current liabilities

1,837,509

Contract liabilities

1,494,172

Trade and other payables

11

552,574

664,928

Bank loans

12

468,654

548,414

Tax payable

31,096

63,701

2,889,833

2,771,215

Net current assets

749,610

761,030

Total assets less current liabilities

997,750

1,009,008

- 4 -

At

At

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

RMB'000

RMB'000

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Non-current liabilities

72,961

Other payables

71,253

Deferred tax liabilities

31,785

31,456

104,746

102,709

NET ASSETS

893,004

906,299

CAPITAL AND RESERVES

6,605

Share capital

6,605

Reserves

777,008

787,748

Total equity attributable to equity shareholders

of the Company

783,613

794,353

Non-controlling interests

109,391

111,946

TOTAL EQUITY

893,004

906,299

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 25 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2019 12:25:02 UTC
