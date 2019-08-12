Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT OF UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2019 BY A LISTED SUBSIDIARY - PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LIMITED

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. PHOENIX MEDIA INVESTMENT (HOLDINGS) LIMITED 鳳凰衛視投資(控股) 有限公司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability (Stock Code: 02008) OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT ANNOUNCEMENT OF UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2019 BY A LISTED SUBSIDIARY - PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LIMITED This announcement is made by Phoenix Media Investment (Holdings) Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Phoenix New Media Limited ("PNM"), a non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, whose shares are listed by way of American Depositary Shares on the New York Stock Exchange in the United States, has filed a Form 6-K with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission in relation to the unaudited financial results of PNM for the second quarter of 2019 ("Results"). For details, please refer to the attached Results. This announcement has been issued in the English language with a separate Chinese language translation. If there is any inconsistency or ambiguity between the English version and the Chinese version, the English version shall prevail. Hong Kong, 13 August 2019 As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises: Executive Directors Mr. LIU Changle (Chairman) (also an alternate director to Mr. CHUI Keung); Mr. CHUI Keung (also an alternate director to Mr. LIU Changle); Mr. WANG Ji Yan (also an alternate director to Mr. LIU Changle and Mr. CHUI Keung) Non-executive Directors Mr. JIAN Qin; Mr. ZHANG Dong; Mr. GONG Jianzhong and Mr. SUN Yanjun Independent Non-executive Directors Mr. LEUNG Hok Lim; Mr. Thaddeus Thomas BECZAK; Mr. FANG Fenglei and Mr. HE Di Alternate Director Mr. LAU Wai Kei, Ricky (an alternate director to Mr. SUN Yanjun)

Exhibit 99.1 Phoenix New Media Reports Second Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results Live Conference Call to be Held at 9:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on August 12, 2019 BEIJING, China, August 13, 2019 - Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE: FENG) ("Phoenix New Media", "ifeng" or the "Company"), a leading new media company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. Mr. Shuang Liu, CEO of Phoenix New Media, commented, "Despite a challenging macroeconomic environment during the second quarter of 2019, we remained committed to the sustained growth and evolution of our business. During the second quarter, we continued to refine our combination of AI-powered content recommendation and seasoned editorial curation. Moreover, we further expanded our market-leading content library, which allowed us to explore additional monetization opportunities. Going forward, we are confident that our robust content recommendation system, premium brand equity, and innovative growth initiatives will further solidify our leadership in China's new media industry." Ms. Betty Ho, CFO of Phoenix New Media, further stated, "In the second quarter of 2019, our total revenues reached RMB395.1 million, representing an 8.6% year-over-year growth and 38.7% sequential growth. Importantly, total revenues for paid services in the second quarter of 2019 increased by 51.1% year over year to RMB70.3 million, mainly driven by the outstanding performance of our digital reading business since the acquisition of Tadu. Also, our new business initiatives made material contributions to our growth as we continued to deliver a broad range of informative content in lifestyle- related categories such as real estate, food, and fashion. Our net advertising revenues for the second quarter of 2019 increased by 2.3% year over year to RMB324.8 million. Looking ahead, we will continue to invest in the development of AI technology, production of in-house content, and expansion of lifestyle verticals. We are confident that through our strategic allocation of capital and well-defined business objectives we will continue to generate long-term return to our shareholders." Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results REVENUES Total revenues for the second quarter of 2019 were RMB395.1 million (US$57.5 million), representing an increase of 8.6% from RMB363.9 million in the second quarter of 2018. The increase was caused by the consolidated revenues of RMB49.2 million (US$7.2 million) in the second quarter of 2019 from Beijing Yitian Xindong Network Technology Co., Ltd. ("Yitian Xindong" or "Tadu") consolidated starting from December 28, 2018 and the consolidated revenues of RMB84.6 million (US$12.3 million), starting from April 1, 2019, from Beijing Fenghuang Tianbo Network Technology Co., Ltd. ("Tianbo"). The Company's net advertising revenues from traditional business decreased by 28.5% due to the macroeconomic uncertainties and increased competitions. Net advertising revenues for the second quarter of 2019 were RMB324.8 million (US$47.3 million), representing an increase of 2.3% from RMB317.4 million in the second quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily attributable to the consolidation of advertising revenues from Tianbo. However, the Company's net advertising revenues from traditional business declined due to the above stated reason. 1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.