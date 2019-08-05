Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT OF UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
0
08/05/2019 | 10:35am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 952)
ANNOUNCEMENT OF UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
The board of directors (the "Board" or "Directors") of China Tonghai International Financial Limited (the "Company") presents the unaudited interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (together, the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019, together with the comparative figures, as follows:
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
Six months
Six months
ended
ended
30 June
30 June
2019
2018
Notes
HK$'000
HK$'000
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Fee and commission income
4
127,417
167,642
Interest income
4
-
Calculated using the effective interest method
140,207
75,163
-
Others
137,338
96,539
Net investment income/(loss)
4
54,560
(71,243)
Total revenue
4
459,522
268,101
Other income/(loss)
5
(3,907)
8,917
Direct cost
(83,544)
(100,451)
Staff cost
6
(101,397)
(85,396)
Depreciation and amortisation
6
(20,523)
(5,046)
Impairment loss
(111,401)
(153)
Finance cost
(56,370)
(11,921)
Share of results of joint ventures
62
397
Other operating expenses
(25,070)
(36,935)
Profit before tax
6
57,372
37,513
Tax expense
7
(7,131)
(6,755)
Profit attributable to equity holders of the Company
50,241
30,758
Earnings per share for profit attributable to
HK cent(s)
HK cent(s)
equity holders of the Company
- Basic and diluted
8
0.813
0.495
Dividend per share
9
Nil
Nil
- 1 -
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Six months
Six months
ended
ended
30 June
30 June
2019
2018
HK$'000
HK$'000
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Profit attributable to equity holders of the Company
50,241
30,758
Other comprehensive income, including reclassification
adjustments
Item that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
- Exchange loss on translation of financial statements of
foreign operations
(105)
(573)
Item that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or
loss
- Changes in fair value of financial assets measured at
-
fair value through other comprehensive income
(204)
Other comprehensive income, including reclassification
adjustments and net of tax
(105)
(777)
Total comprehensive income attributable to equity holders
of the Company
50,136
29,981
- 2 -
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at 30 June 2019
As at 31 December 2018
Non-
Non-
Current
current
Total
Current
current
Total
Notes
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
(Audited)
(Audited)
ASSETS
-
Cash and cash equivalents
242,367
242,367
357,300
-
357,300
Bank balances held on
-
behalf of clients
1,367,097
1,367,097
1,321,371
-
1,321,371
Financial assets held for
trading and market
making activities
1,703,896
202,990
1,906,886
1,740,555
228,891
1,969,446
Investment securities
190,600
8,196
198,796
278,710
55,715
334,425
Derivative financial
-
instruments
15,554
15,554
10,000
-
10,000
Loans to margin clients
10
2,219,612
-
2,219,612
2,810,720
-
2,810,720
Advances to customers for
merger and acquisition
-
activities
21,318
21,318
-
-
-
Other loans
11
3,086,379
-
3,086,379
2,570,621
37,410
2,608,031
Accounts receivable
12
477,130
-
477,130
600,288
-
600,288
Prepayments, deposits and
-
other receivables
75,082
75,082
26,808
-
26,808
Interests in joint ventures
-
41,419
41,419
-
41,444
41,444
Goodwill and other
-
intangible assets
19,104
19,104
-
20,376
20,376
Other assets
-
31,935
31,935
-
19,004
19,004
Investment property
-
11,200
11,200
-
11,200
11,200
Property and equipment
-
122,351
122,351
-
21,285
21,285
Deferred tax assets
-
38,642
38,642
-
25,915
25,915
TOTAL ASSETS
9,399,035
475,837
9,874,872
9,716,373
461,240
10,177,613
- 3 -
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (CONTINUED)
As at 30 June 2019
As at 31 December 2018
Non-
Non-
Current
current
Total
Current
current
Total
Notes
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
(Audited)
(Audited)
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Liabilities
-
Accounts payable
13
1,790,247
1,790,247
1,846,261
-
1,846,261
Obligations under
-
-
-
repurchase agreement
34,634
-
34,634
Bank and other
-
borrowings
2,021,413
2,021,413
2,308,573
50,000
2,358,573
Contract liabilities
8,032
-
8,032
8,886
-
8,886
Lease liabilities
30,795
69,814
100,609
-
-
-
Accrual and other
-
payables
85,318
85,318
110,122
-
110,122
Tax payables
39,809
-
39,809
22,523
-
22,523
TOTAL LIABILITIES
3,975,614
69,814
4,045,428
4,330,999
50,000
4,380,999
Equity
Share capital
20,657
20,657
Reserves
5,808,787
5,775,957
TOTAL EQUITY
5,829,444
5,796,614
TOTAL LIABILITIES
AND EQUITY
9,874,872
10,177,613
Net current assets
5,423,421
5,385,374
- 4 -
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
BASIS OF PREPARATION
The unaudited interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in Hong Kong and complies with Hong Kong Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and with applicable requirements of Appendix 16 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange").
PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES
The accounting policies and methods of computation that have been used in the preparation of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements are consistent with those applied in the preparation of the Group's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018, except for the adoption of new and amended Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs"), which collective term includes all applicable individual Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards, Hong Kong Accounting Standards ("HKASs") and Interpretations.
During the interim period, the Group has adopted all the new and amended HKFRSs which are first effective for the reporting period. Except as explained below, the adoption of new and amended HKFRSs has no material impact on the Group's financial statements. The Group has not applied any new standard or interpretation that is not yet effective for the current accounting period.
HKFRS 16, Lease
The Group has initially adopted HKFRS 16 Lease from 1 January 2019. HKFRS 16 replaces HKAS 17, Leases, and the related interpretations, HK(IFRIC) 4, Determining whether an arrangement contains a lease, HK(SIC) 15, Operating leases - incentives, and HK(SIC) 27, Evaluating the substance of transactions involving the legal form of a lease.
HKFRS 16 introduced a single, on-balance sheet accounting model for lessees. As a result, the Group, as lessee, has recognised right-of-use assets representing its rights to use the underlying assets and lease liabilities representing its obligation to make lease payments.
The Group has applied HKFRS 16 using the modified retrospective approach, under which the cumulative effect of initial application is recognised in retained earnings at 1 January 2019. Accordingly, the comparative information presented for 2018 has not been restated - i.e. it is presented, as previously reported, under HKAS 17 and related interpretations.
- 5 -
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 14:34:10 UTC