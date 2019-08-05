Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT OF UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/05/2019 | 10:35am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 952)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

The board of directors (the "Board" or "Directors") of China Tonghai International Financial Limited (the "Company") presents the unaudited interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (together, the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019, together with the comparative figures, as follows:

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

Six months

Six months

ended

ended

30 June

30 June

2019

2018

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Fee and commission income

4

127,417

167,642

Interest income

4

-

Calculated using the effective interest method

140,207

75,163

-

Others

137,338

96,539

Net investment income/(loss)

4

54,560

(71,243)

Total revenue

4

459,522

268,101

Other income/(loss)

5

(3,907)

8,917

Direct cost

(83,544)

(100,451)

Staff cost

6

(101,397)

(85,396)

Depreciation and amortisation

6

(20,523)

(5,046)

Impairment loss

(111,401)

(153)

Finance cost

(56,370)

(11,921)

Share of results of joint ventures

62

397

Other operating expenses

(25,070)

(36,935)

Profit before tax

6

57,372

37,513

Tax expense

7

(7,131)

(6,755)

Profit attributable to equity holders of the Company

50,241

30,758

Earnings per share for profit attributable to

HK cent(s)

HK cent(s)

equity holders of the Company

- Basic and diluted

8

0.813

0.495

Dividend per share

9

Nil

Nil

- 1 -

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Six months

Six months

ended

ended

30 June

30 June

2019

2018

HK$'000

HK$'000

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Profit attributable to equity holders of the Company

50,241

30,758

Other comprehensive income, including reclassification

adjustments

Item that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

- Exchange loss on translation of financial statements of

foreign operations

(105)

(573)

Item that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or

loss

- Changes in fair value of financial assets measured at

-

fair value through other comprehensive income

(204)

Other comprehensive income, including reclassification

adjustments and net of tax

(105)

(777)

Total comprehensive income attributable to equity holders

of the Company

50,136

29,981

- 2 -

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at 30 June 2019

As at 31 December 2018

Non-

Non-

Current

current

Total

Current

current

Total

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Audited)

(Audited)

ASSETS

-

Cash and cash equivalents

242,367

242,367

357,300

-

357,300

Bank balances held on

-

behalf of clients

1,367,097

1,367,097

1,321,371

-

1,321,371

Financial assets held for

trading and market

making activities

1,703,896

202,990

1,906,886

1,740,555

228,891

1,969,446

Investment securities

190,600

8,196

198,796

278,710

55,715

334,425

Derivative financial

-

instruments

15,554

15,554

10,000

-

10,000

Loans to margin clients

10

2,219,612

-

2,219,612

2,810,720

-

2,810,720

Advances to customers for

merger and acquisition

-

activities

21,318

21,318

-

-

-

Other loans

11

3,086,379

-

3,086,379

2,570,621

37,410

2,608,031

Accounts receivable

12

477,130

-

477,130

600,288

-

600,288

Prepayments, deposits and

-

other receivables

75,082

75,082

26,808

-

26,808

Interests in joint ventures

-

41,419

41,419

-

41,444

41,444

Goodwill and other

-

intangible assets

19,104

19,104

-

20,376

20,376

Other assets

-

31,935

31,935

-

19,004

19,004

Investment property

-

11,200

11,200

-

11,200

11,200

Property and equipment

-

122,351

122,351

-

21,285

21,285

Deferred tax assets

-

38,642

38,642

-

25,915

25,915

TOTAL ASSETS

9,399,035

475,837

9,874,872

9,716,373

461,240

10,177,613

- 3 -

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (CONTINUED)

As at 30 June 2019

As at 31 December 2018

Non-

Non-

Current

current

Total

Current

current

Total

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Audited)

(Audited)

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Liabilities

-

Accounts payable

13

1,790,247

1,790,247

1,846,261

-

1,846,261

Obligations under

-

-

-

repurchase agreement

34,634

-

34,634

Bank and other

-

borrowings

2,021,413

2,021,413

2,308,573

50,000

2,358,573

Contract liabilities

8,032

-

8,032

8,886

-

8,886

Lease liabilities

30,795

69,814

100,609

-

-

-

Accrual and other

-

payables

85,318

85,318

110,122

-

110,122

Tax payables

39,809

-

39,809

22,523

-

22,523

TOTAL LIABILITIES

3,975,614

69,814

4,045,428

4,330,999

50,000

4,380,999

Equity

Share capital

20,657

20,657

Reserves

5,808,787

5,775,957

TOTAL EQUITY

5,829,444

5,796,614

TOTAL LIABILITIES

AND EQUITY

9,874,872

10,177,613

Net current assets

5,423,421

5,385,374

- 4 -

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

  1. BASIS OF PREPARATION
    The unaudited interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in Hong Kong and complies with Hong Kong Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and with applicable requirements of Appendix 16 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange").
  2. PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES
    The accounting policies and methods of computation that have been used in the preparation of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements are consistent with those applied in the preparation of the Group's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018, except for the adoption of new and amended Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs"), which collective term includes all applicable individual Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards, Hong Kong Accounting Standards ("HKASs") and Interpretations.
    During the interim period, the Group has adopted all the new and amended HKFRSs which are first effective for the reporting period. Except as explained below, the adoption of new and amended HKFRSs has no material impact on the Group's financial statements. The Group has not applied any new standard or interpretation that is not yet effective for the current accounting period.
    HKFRS 16, Lease
    The Group has initially adopted HKFRS 16 Lease from 1 January 2019. HKFRS 16 replaces HKAS 17, Leases, and the related interpretations, HK(IFRIC) 4, Determining whether an arrangement contains a lease, HK(SIC) 15, Operating leases - incentives, and HK(SIC) 27, Evaluating the substance of transactions involving the legal form of a lease.
    HKFRS 16 introduced a single, on-balance sheet accounting model for lessees. As a result, the Group, as lessee, has recognised right-of-use assets representing its rights to use the underlying assets and lease liabilities representing its obligation to make lease payments.
    The Group has applied HKFRS 16 using the modified retrospective approach, under which the cumulative effect of initial application is recognised in retained earnings at 1 January 2019. Accordingly, the comparative information presented for 2018 has not been restated - i.e. it is presented, as previously reported, under HKAS 17 and related interpretations.

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 14:34:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
10:35aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Termination of discloseable transaction acqui..
PU
10:35aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement of unaudited interim results for..
PU
10:30aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Notice of listing of us$600,000,000 4.75% gua..
PU
10:30aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Delay in despatch of circular in respect of a..
PU
10:30aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Discloseable transaction (1) subscription of ..
PU
10:30aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Change of executive director
PU
10:30aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Discloseable transaction in relation to the e..
PU
10:30aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Positive profit alert for the six months ende..
PU
10:30aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement on use of partial idle proceeds ..
PU
10:30aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Overseas Regulatory Announcement Announcement..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 17 229 M
EBIT 2019 12 113 M
Net income 2019 10 385 M
Finance 2019 13 590 M
Yield 2019 2,86%
P/E ratio 2019 31,1x
P/E ratio 2020 26,7x
EV / Sales2019 17,3x
EV / Sales2020 12,1x
Capitalization 311 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 299,17  HKD
Last Close Price 256,20  HKD
Spread / Highest target 35,1%
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED12.07%41 070
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC20.03%50 673
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE67.75%28 811
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG23.92%26 478
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%22 722
NASDAQ20.08%16 231
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group