Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT OF UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 952)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

The board of directors (the "Board" or "Directors") of China Tonghai International Financial Limited (the "Company") presents the unaudited interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (together, the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019, together with the comparative figures, as follows:

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

Six months Six months ended ended 30 June 30 June 2019 2018 Notes HK$'000 HK$'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Fee and commission income 4 127,417 167,642 Interest income 4 - Calculated using the effective interest method 140,207 75,163 - Others 137,338 96,539 Net investment income/(loss) 4 54,560 (71,243) Total revenue 4 459,522 268,101 Other income/(loss) 5 (3,907) 8,917 Direct cost (83,544) (100,451) Staff cost 6 (101,397) (85,396) Depreciation and amortisation 6 (20,523) (5,046) Impairment loss (111,401) (153) Finance cost (56,370) (11,921) Share of results of joint ventures 62 397 Other operating expenses (25,070) (36,935) Profit before tax 6 57,372 37,513 Tax expense 7 (7,131) (6,755) Profit attributable to equity holders of the Company 50,241 30,758 Earnings per share for profit attributable to HK cent(s) HK cent(s) equity holders of the Company - Basic and diluted 8 0.813 0.495 Dividend per share 9 Nil Nil

