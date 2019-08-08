Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT OF UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019

Profit after income taxes attributable to shareholders of the Company ("PATS") was HK$161 million, a decrease of 36.6% and attributable primarily to the decline in Group sales and an additional accounting charge of HK$22 million on the adoption of Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standard ("HKFRS") 16 Leases. If applying the previous accounting standard, the Company would have reported 2019 PATS of HK$183 million, or 28.0% lower than the comparative period in 2018. The Group has adopted HKFRS 16 for financial periods only commencing on January 1, 2019. As permitted under the transitional provisions in the standard, the Company has not restated PATS for the 2018 corresponding period using HKFRS 16.