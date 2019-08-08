Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT OF UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019

Log in
ANNOUNCEMENT OF UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019

08/08/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GIORDANO INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 709)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Group sales for the first half of 2019 were HK$2,542 million (2018: HK$2,860 million), a decrease of 11.1%. Group comparable store sales and Group comparable store gross profit were down by 8.6% and 8.9%, respectively. The Sino-US trade dispute and unseasonably warm winter have adversely affected Group sales throughout the reporting period.
  • Gross margin remained virtually unchanged at 59.3%.
  • Profit after income taxes attributable to shareholders of the Company ("PATS") was HK$161 million, a decrease of 36.6% and attributable primarily to the decline in Group sales and an additional accounting charge of HK$22 million on the adoption of Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standard ("HKFRS") 16 Leases. If applying the previous accounting standard, the Company would have reported 2019 PATS of HK$183 million, or 28.0% lower than the comparative period in 2018. The Group has adopted HKFRS 16 for financial periods only commencing on January 1, 2019. As permitted under the transitional provisions in the standard, the Company has not restated PATS for the 2018 corresponding period using HKFRS 16.
  • At June 30, 2019, the cash and bank balances, net of bank loans, were HK$1,026 million (June 30, 2018: HK$1,224 million).
  • Inventory turnover on costs increased by 15 days to 92 days year-on-year due to the decline in sales and higher winter stock carried forward. These are basic styles which will be relaunched in the coming winter season.
  • Basic and diluted earnings per share were 10.2 HK cents (2018: 16.2 HK cents) and 10.2 HK
    cents (2018: 16.1 HK cents), respectively.
  • The board of directors of the Company has declared an interim dividend of 10.2 HK cents per share (2018: 17.0 HK cents per share) for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

1

The board of directors (the "Board") of Giordano International Limited (the "Company") presents the following unaudited interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the six months ended June 30, 2019 along with comparative figures and explanatory notes.

Consolidated Income Statement

Unaudited

Six months ended June 30

(In HK$ million, except earnings per share)

Note

2019

2018

Sales

3

2,542

2,860

Cost of sales

5

(1,034)

(1,166)

Gross profit

1,508

1,694

Other income and other gains, net

4

38

36

Distribution expense

5

(1,164)

(1,242)

Administrative expense

5

(123)

(140)

Operating profit

259

348

Finance expense

6

(29)

(2)

Share of profit of joint ventures

24

29

Profit before income taxes

254

375

Income taxes

7

(58)

(84)

Profit after income taxes for the period

196

291

Attributable to:

Shareholders of the Company

161

254

Non-controlling interests

35

37

196

291

Earnings per share attributable to

shareholders of the Company

8

Basic (HK cents)

10.2

16.2

Diluted (HK cents)

10.2

16.1

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

Unaudited

Six months ended June 30

(In HK$ million)

2019

2018

Profit after income taxes for the period

196

291

Other comprehensive income:

Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss:

Fair value change on financial asset at fair value through

other comprehensive income

-

(3)

Exchange adjustments on translation of overseas

subsidiaries, joint ventures and branches

(13)

(39)

Total comprehensive income for the period

183

249

Attributable to:

Shareholders of the Company

145

219

Non-controlling interests

38

30

183

249

2

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Unaudited

Audited

June 30

December 31

(In HK$ million)

Note

2019

2018

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

189

207

Right-of-use assets

1,325

-

Investment properties

24

25

Goodwill

546

546

Interest in joint ventures

500

552

Financial asset at fair value through

other comprehensive income

6

6

Financial asset at fair value through profit or loss

28

28

Leasehold land and rental prepayments

13

134

Rental deposits

159

122

Deferred tax assets

46

47

2,836

1,667

Current assets

Inventories

526

552

Leasehold land and rental prepayments

14

62

Trade and other receivables

10

400

528

Cash and bank balances

1,324

1,315

2,264

2,457

Total assets

5,100

4,124

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Capital and reserves

Share capital

79

79

Reserves

2,454

2,450

Proposed dividends

9

161

260

Equity attributable to shareholders of the Company

2,694

2,789

Non-controlling interests

214

220

Total equity

2,908

3,009

Non-current liabilities

Lease liabilities

597

-

Deferred tax liabilities

109

123

706

123

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

11

434

476

Lease liabilities

519

-

Put option liabilities

121

121

Bank loans

298

298

Income tax payables

114

97

1,486

992

Total liabilities

2,192

1,115

Total equity and liabilities

5,100

4,124

Net current assets

778

1,465

Total assets less current liabilities

3,614

3,132

3

Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements

  1. Basis of preparation
    The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements (the "unaudited interim results") for the six months ended June 30, 2019 have been prepared in accordance with the applicable disclosures required by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and Hong Kong Accounting Standard ("HKAS") 34 "Interim Financial Reporting", issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA"). Readers should read the unaudited interim results in conjunction with the audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018, which have been prepared in accordance with HKFRS.
    The unaudited interim results are in million of Hong Kong dollars ("HK$ million"), unless otherwise stated. The accounting policies and methods of computation used in the preparation of the unaudited interim results are consistent with those used in the annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018, except for the adoption of the new standard set out in Note 2(a).
    These unaudited interim results accrue income taxes on taxable income using tax rates applicable in the respective jurisdictions.
    The Board approved the unaudited interim results for issue on August 8, 2019.
  2. Principal accounting policies
    1. Impact of new standard
      The Group has applied the following new HKFRS issued by the HKICPA which was effective for the Group's financial year beginning on or after January 1, 2019:
      • HKFRS 16 Leases.

The Group had to change its accounting policy and make certain retrospective adjustments following the adoption of HKFRS 16. Changes in principal accounting policy are set out in Note 2(c) below.

  1. New and amended HKFRSs in issue but not yet effective
    The Group has not early applied the new and amended standards and interpretations that have been issued but not yet effective. The adoption of these are not expected to have a material impact on the unaudited interim results of the Group.

4

2. Principal accounting policies (continued)

  1. Changes in principal accounting policy
    The Group has initially adopted HKFRS 16 Leases from January 1, 2019, which resulted in changes in accounting policy and adjustments to the amounts recognized in the unaudited interim results. In accordance with the transitional provisions in HKFRS 16, the Group has elected to apply the new standard using the modified retrospective approach where the cumulative effects of initially applying HKFRS 16 is recognized as an adjustment to the opening balance of retained profits and comparative figures are not restated.
    The total impact on the Group's unaudited interim results as at January 1, 2019 is as follows:

As at

December

Impact

As at

31, 2018

on initial

January 1,

As originally

adoption of

2019

(In HK$ million)

presented

HKFRS 16

Restated

Consolidated Balance Sheet (extract)

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

207

(6)

201

Right-of-use assets

-

1,247

1,247

Leasehold land and rental prepayments

134

(119)

15

Current assets

Leasehold land and rental prepayments

62

(46)

16

Trade and other receivables

528

(71)

457

Total assets*

4,124

1,005

5,129

Capital and reserves

Reserves

2,450

19

2,469

Total equity*

3,009

19

3,028

Non-current liabilities

Lease liabilities

-

608

608

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

476

7

483

Lease liabilities

-

371

371

Total liabilities*

1,115

986

2,101

Total equity and liabilities*

4,124

1,005

5,129

Net current assets*

1,465

(495)

970

Total assets less current liabilities*

3,132

627

3,759

  • The above table shows the impact on each individual line item. Line items were not affected by the changes that have not been included.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
