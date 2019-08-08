Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT OF UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019
0
08/08/2019 | 12:45am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
GIORDANO INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 709)
ANNOUNCEMENT OF UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019
HIGHLIGHTS
Group sales for the first half of 2019 were HK$2,542 million (2018: HK$2,860 million), a decrease of 11.1%. Group comparable store sales and Group comparable store gross profit were down by 8.6% and 8.9%, respectively. The Sino-US trade dispute and unseasonably warm winter have adversely affected Group sales throughout the reporting period.
Gross margin remained virtually unchanged at 59.3%.
Profit after income taxes attributable to shareholders of the Company ("PATS") was HK$161 million, a decrease of 36.6% and attributable primarily to the decline in Group sales and an additional accounting charge of HK$22 million on the adoption of Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standard ("HKFRS") 16 Leases. If applying the previous accounting standard, the Company would have reported 2019 PATS of HK$183 million, or 28.0% lower than the comparative period in 2018. The Group has adopted HKFRS 16 for financial periods only commencing on January 1, 2019. As permitted under the transitional provisions in the standard, the Company has not restated PATS for the 2018 corresponding period using HKFRS 16.
At June 30, 2019, the cash and bank balances, net of bank loans, were HK$1,026 million (June 30, 2018: HK$1,224 million).
Inventory turnover on costs increased by 15 days to 92 days year-on-year due to the decline in sales and higher winter stock carried forward. These are basic styles which will be relaunched in the coming winter season.
Basic and diluted earnings per share were 10.2 HK cents (2018: 16.2 HK cents) and 10.2 HK
cents (2018: 16.1 HK cents), respectively.
The board of directors of the Company has declared an interim dividend of 10.2 HK cents per share (2018: 17.0 HK cents per share) for the six months ended June 30, 2019.
1
The board of directors (the "Board") of Giordano International Limited (the "Company") presents the following unaudited interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the six months ended June 30, 2019 along with comparative figures and explanatory notes.
Consolidated Income Statement
Unaudited
Six months ended June 30
(In HK$ million, except earnings per share)
Note
2019
2018
Sales
3
2,542
2,860
Cost of sales
5
(1,034)
(1,166)
Gross profit
1,508
1,694
Other income and other gains, net
4
38
36
Distribution expense
5
(1,164)
(1,242)
Administrative expense
5
(123)
(140)
Operating profit
259
348
Finance expense
6
(29)
(2)
Share of profit of joint ventures
24
29
Profit before income taxes
254
375
Income taxes
7
(58)
(84)
Profit after income taxes for the period
196
291
Attributable to:
Shareholders of the Company
161
254
Non-controlling interests
35
37
196
291
Earnings per share attributable to
shareholders of the Company
8
Basic (HK cents)
10.2
16.2
Diluted (HK cents)
10.2
16.1
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
Unaudited
Six months ended June 30
(In HK$ million)
2019
2018
Profit after income taxes for the period
196
291
Other comprehensive income:
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss:
Fair value change on financial asset at fair value through
other comprehensive income
-
(3)
Exchange adjustments on translation of overseas
subsidiaries, joint ventures and branches
(13)
(39)
Total comprehensive income for the period
183
249
Attributable to:
Shareholders of the Company
145
219
Non-controlling interests
38
30
183
249
2
Consolidated Balance Sheet
Unaudited
Audited
June 30
December 31
(In HK$ million)
Note
2019
2018
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
189
207
Right-of-use assets
1,325
-
Investment properties
24
25
Goodwill
546
546
Interest in joint ventures
500
552
Financial asset at fair value through
other comprehensive income
6
6
Financial asset at fair value through profit or loss
28
28
Leasehold land and rental prepayments
13
134
Rental deposits
159
122
Deferred tax assets
46
47
2,836
1,667
Current assets
Inventories
526
552
Leasehold land and rental prepayments
14
62
Trade and other receivables
10
400
528
Cash and bank balances
1,324
1,315
2,264
2,457
Total assets
5,100
4,124
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Capital and reserves
Share capital
79
79
Reserves
2,454
2,450
Proposed dividends
9
161
260
Equity attributable to shareholders of the Company
2,694
2,789
Non-controlling interests
214
220
Total equity
2,908
3,009
Non-current liabilities
Lease liabilities
597
-
Deferred tax liabilities
109
123
706
123
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
11
434
476
Lease liabilities
519
-
Put option liabilities
121
121
Bank loans
298
298
Income tax payables
114
97
1,486
992
Total liabilities
2,192
1,115
Total equity and liabilities
5,100
4,124
Net current assets
778
1,465
Total assets less current liabilities
3,614
3,132
3
Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements
Basis of preparation
The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements (the "unaudited interim results") for the six months ended June 30, 2019 have been prepared in accordance with the applicable disclosures required by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and Hong Kong Accounting Standard ("HKAS") 34 "Interim Financial Reporting", issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA"). Readers should read the unaudited interim results in conjunction with the audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018, which have been prepared in accordance with HKFRS.
The unaudited interim results are in million of Hong Kong dollars ("HK$ million"), unless otherwise stated. The accounting policies and methods of computation used in the preparation of the unaudited interim results are consistent with those used in the annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018, except for the adoption of the new standard set out in Note 2(a).
These unaudited interim results accrue income taxes on taxable income using tax rates applicable in the respective jurisdictions.
The Board approved the unaudited interim results for issue on August 8, 2019.
Principal accounting policies
Impact of new standard
The Group has applied the following new HKFRS issued by the HKICPA which was effective for the Group's financial year beginning on or after January 1, 2019:
• HKFRS 16 Leases.
The Group had to change its accounting policy and make certain retrospective adjustments following the adoption of HKFRS 16. Changes in principal accounting policy are set out in Note 2(c) below.
New and amended HKFRSs in issue but not yet effective
The Group has not early applied the new and amended standards and interpretations that have been issued but not yet effective. The adoption of these are not expected to have a material impact on the unaudited interim results of the Group.
4
2. Principal accounting policies (continued)
Changes in principal accounting policy
The Group has initially adopted HKFRS 16 Leases from January 1, 2019, which resulted in changes in accounting policy and adjustments to the amounts recognized in the unaudited interim results. In accordance with the transitional provisions in HKFRS 16, the Group has elected to apply the new standard using the modified retrospective approach where the cumulative effects of initially applying HKFRS 16 is recognized as an adjustment to the opening balance of retained profits and comparative figures are not restated.
The total impact on the Group's unaudited interim results as at January 1, 2019 is as follows:
As at
December
Impact
As at
31, 2018
on initial
January 1,
As originally
adoption of
2019
(In HK$ million)
presented
HKFRS 16
Restated
Consolidated Balance Sheet (extract)
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
207
(6)
201
Right-of-use assets
-
1,247
1,247
Leasehold land and rental prepayments
134
(119)
15
Current assets
Leasehold land and rental prepayments
62
(46)
16
Trade and other receivables
528
(71)
457
Total assets*
4,124
1,005
5,129
Capital and reserves
Reserves
2,450
19
2,469
Total equity*
3,009
19
3,028
Non-current liabilities
Lease liabilities
-
608
608
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
476
7
483
Lease liabilities
-
371
371
Total liabilities*
1,115
986
2,101
Total equity and liabilities*
4,124
1,005
5,129
Net current assets*
1,465
(495)
970
Total assets less current liabilities*
3,132
627
3,759
The above table shows the impact on each individual line item. Line items were not affected by the changes that have not been included.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 04:44:08 UTC