Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT OF UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2019 | 12:48am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

YIDA CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED

億 達 中 國 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3639)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

For the six months ended 30 June 2019:

  1. Recognised revenue amounted to RMB2,332.66 million, representing an increase of 9.0% as compared to the corresponding period in 2018;
  2. The gross profit amounted to RMB1,026.58 million, representing an increase of 86.6% as compared to the corresponding period in 2018 and the gross profit margin was 44.0%;
  3. The net profit amounted to RMB259.68 million, and the net profit margin was 11.1%;
  4. Basic earnings per share was RMB11.55 cents; and
  5. The Board does not recommend any payment of interim dividend.

1

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors", each a "Director") of Yida China Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces the unaudited condensed consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Period") together with comparative figures for the corresponding period in 2018.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

For the six months ended 30 June 2019

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

Notes

RMB'000

RMB'000

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

REVENUE

6

2,332,659

2,139,264

Cost of sales

8

(1,306,079)

(1,589,059)

Gross profit

1,026,580

550,205

Other income

7

14,638

44,587

Fair value (losses)/gains on investment properties

13

(11,182)

8,617

Net reversal/(charge) of impairment losses on financial

and contract assets

5,751

(11,304)

Other gains - net

7,388

736,006

Selling and marketing expenses

8

(87,418)

(99,983)

Administrative expenses

8

(187,360)

(191,096)

Finance costs - net

9

(306,772)

(409,969)

Share of profits and losses of joint ventures and associates

22,522

(32,151)

PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX

484,147

594,912

Income tax expenses

10

(224,466)

(160,822)

PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD

259,681

434,090

Attributable to:

Owners of the Company

12

298,521

462,419

Non-controlling interests

(38,840)

(28,329)

259,681

434,090

EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO

ORDINARY EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE COMPANY

Basic and diluted (RMB per share)

11.55 cents

17.90 cents

2

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the six months ended 30 June 2019

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

Notes

RMB'000

RMB'000

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD

259,681

434,090

Other comprehensive income which may be reclassified

to profit or loss in subsequent periods:

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

-

(59,268)

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD

259,681

374,822

Attributable to:

Owners of the Company

12

298,521

403,151

Non-controlling interests

(38,840)

(28,329)

259,681

374,822

3

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at 30 June 2019

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

Notes

RMB'000

RMB'000

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

ASSETS

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Property, plant and equipment

125,932

93,868

Investment properties

13

19,108,006

18,604,066

Investments in joint ventures

1,807,670

1,780,760

Investments in associates

14,249

21,300

Prepayments for acquisition of land

2,643,428

2,555,067

Prepayments and other receivables

12,534

22,934

Intangible assets

40,200

32,959

Deferred tax assets

201,343

150,820

Total non-current assets

23,953,362

23,261,774

CURRENT ASSETS

Inventories

79,166

14,658

Land held for development for sale

1,535,743

1,111,781

Properties under development

5,954,513

5,121,082

Completed properties held for sale

5,340,312

5,453,716

Prepayments for acquisition of land

549,299

1,121,228

Contract assets

152,616

140,242

Trade receivables

14

685,724

1,186,619

Prepayments, deposits and other receivables

3,226,741

3,463,103

Prepaid corporate income tax

131,529

143,720

Prepaid land appreciation tax

242,377

262,178

Restricted cash

15

485,089

728,486

Cash and cash equivalents

15

823,283

1,077,775

Total current assets

19,206,392

19,824,588

TOTAL ASSETS

43,159,754

43,086,362

4

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

Notes

RMB'000

RMB'000

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

LIABILITIES

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Interest-bearing bank and other borrowings

17

3,012,580

4,375,520

Lease liabilities

401,819

-

Deferred tax liabilities

2,490,228

2,516,583

Other non-current liabilities

1,572

-

Total non-current liabilities

5,906,199

6,892,103

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Contract liabilities

4,243,261

3,046,881

Trade payables

16

3,026,521

2,716,306

Other payables and accruals

4,149,276

4,138,083

Derivative financial instruments

780,813

746,708

Interest-bearing bank and other borrowings

17

11,580,776

12,651,205

Lease liabilities

62,938

-

Tax payables

515,217

469,079

Provision for land appreciation tax

729,299

587,438

Total current liabilities

25,088,101

24,355,700

TOTAL LIABILITIES

30,994,300

31,247,803

EQUITY

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

Issued capital

159,418

159,418

Reserves

11,545,937

11,215,526

11,705,355

11,374,944

Non-controlling interests

460,099

463,615

TOTAL EQUITY

12,165,454

11,838,559

NET CURRENT LIABILITIES

(5,881,709)

(4,531,112)

TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES

18,071,653

18,730,662

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 04:46:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
01:17aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : To Registered Shareholders - Notification Let..
PU
12:52aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Change in head office and principal place of ..
PU
12:52aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : 2019 Interim Report
PU
12:48aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement in relation to the proposed publ..
PU
12:48aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement of unaudited interim results for..
PU
12:48aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Issue of shares under general mandate for set..
PU
12:48aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Completion of issuing new shares under genera..
PU
12:48aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Date of board meeting
PU
12:48aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Notification of board meeting
PU
08/15HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Inside information winding up petition
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 547 M
EBIT 2019 11 515 M
Net income 2019 9 793 M
Finance 2019 60 704 M
Yield 2019 2,94%
P/E ratio 2019 30,4x
P/E ratio 2020 27,5x
EV / Sales2019 14,4x
EV / Sales2020 10,9x
Capitalization 299 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 281,46  HKD
Last Close Price 238,00  HKD
Spread / Highest target 42,9%
Spread / Average Target 18,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED4.11%37 617
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC18.51%50 028
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE65.49%28 302
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG21.25%25 961
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%22 305
NASDAQ16.86%15 698
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group