Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT OF UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
0
08/16/2019 | 12:48am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
YIDA CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED
億 達 中 國 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 3639)
ANNOUNCEMENT OF UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
For the six months ended 30 June 2019:
Recognised revenue amounted to RMB2,332.66 million, representing an increase of 9.0% as compared to the corresponding period in 2018;
The gross profit amounted to RMB1,026.58 million, representing an increase of 86.6% as compared to the corresponding period in 2018 and the gross profit margin was 44.0%;
The net profit amounted to RMB259.68 million, and the net profit margin was 11.1%;
Basic earnings per share was RMB11.55 cents; and
The Board does not recommend any payment of interim dividend.
1
FINANCIAL INFORMATION
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors", each a "Director") of Yida China Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces the unaudited condensed consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Period") together with comparative figures for the corresponding period in 2018.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
For the six months ended 30 June 2019
Six months ended 30 June
2019
2018
Notes
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
REVENUE
6
2,332,659
2,139,264
Cost of sales
8
(1,306,079)
(1,589,059)
Gross profit
1,026,580
550,205
Other income
7
14,638
44,587
Fair value (losses)/gains on investment properties
13
(11,182)
8,617
Net reversal/(charge) of impairment losses on financial
and contract assets
5,751
(11,304)
Other gains - net
7,388
736,006
Selling and marketing expenses
8
(87,418)
(99,983)
Administrative expenses
8
(187,360)
(191,096)
Finance costs - net
9
(306,772)
(409,969)
Share of profits and losses of joint ventures and associates
22,522
(32,151)
PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX
484,147
594,912
Income tax expenses
10
(224,466)
(160,822)
PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD
259,681
434,090
Attributable to:
Owners of the Company
12
298,521
462,419
Non-controlling interests
(38,840)
(28,329)
259,681
434,090
EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO
ORDINARY EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE COMPANY
Basic and diluted (RMB per share)
11.55 cents
17.90 cents
2
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the six months ended 30 June 2019
Six months ended 30 June
2019
2018
Notes
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD
259,681
434,090
Other comprehensive income which may be reclassified
to profit or loss in subsequent periods:
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
-
(59,268)
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD
259,681
374,822
Attributable to:
Owners of the Company
12
298,521
403,151
Non-controlling interests
(38,840)
(28,329)
259,681
374,822
3
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at 30 June 2019
30 June
31 December
2019
2018
Notes
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
ASSETS
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Property, plant and equipment
125,932
93,868
Investment properties
13
19,108,006
18,604,066
Investments in joint ventures
1,807,670
1,780,760
Investments in associates
14,249
21,300
Prepayments for acquisition of land
2,643,428
2,555,067
Prepayments and other receivables
12,534
22,934
Intangible assets
40,200
32,959
Deferred tax assets
201,343
150,820
Total non-current assets
23,953,362
23,261,774
CURRENT ASSETS
Inventories
79,166
14,658
Land held for development for sale
1,535,743
1,111,781
Properties under development
5,954,513
5,121,082
Completed properties held for sale
5,340,312
5,453,716
Prepayments for acquisition of land
549,299
1,121,228
Contract assets
152,616
140,242
Trade receivables
14
685,724
1,186,619
Prepayments, deposits and other receivables
3,226,741
3,463,103
Prepaid corporate income tax
131,529
143,720
Prepaid land appreciation tax
242,377
262,178
Restricted cash
15
485,089
728,486
Cash and cash equivalents
15
823,283
1,077,775
Total current assets
19,206,392
19,824,588
TOTAL ASSETS
43,159,754
43,086,362
4
30 June
31 December
2019
2018
Notes
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
LIABILITIES
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Interest-bearing bank and other borrowings
17
3,012,580
4,375,520
Lease liabilities
401,819
-
Deferred tax liabilities
2,490,228
2,516,583
Other non-current liabilities
1,572
-
Total non-current liabilities
5,906,199
6,892,103
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Contract liabilities
4,243,261
3,046,881
Trade payables
16
3,026,521
2,716,306
Other payables and accruals
4,149,276
4,138,083
Derivative financial instruments
780,813
746,708
Interest-bearing bank and other borrowings
17
11,580,776
12,651,205
Lease liabilities
62,938
-
Tax payables
515,217
469,079
Provision for land appreciation tax
729,299
587,438
Total current liabilities
25,088,101
24,355,700
TOTAL LIABILITIES
30,994,300
31,247,803
EQUITY
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
Issued capital
159,418
159,418
Reserves
11,545,937
11,215,526
11,705,355
11,374,944
Non-controlling interests
460,099
463,615
TOTAL EQUITY
12,165,454
11,838,559
NET CURRENT LIABILITIES
(5,881,709)
(4,531,112)
TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES
18,071,653
18,730,662
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 04:46:04 UTC