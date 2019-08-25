Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT OF UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ANNOUNCEMENT OF UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue for the six months ended 30 June 2019 amounted to RM499.0 million, representing an increase of 20.7% from RM413.5 million for the six months ended 30 June 2018.

Gross profit for the six months ended 30 June 2019 amounted to RM29.1 million, representing a decrease of 0.4% from RM29.2 million for the six months ended 30 June 2018.

Profit attributable to owners of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2019 amounted to RM7.8 million, representing a decrease of 29.4% from RM11.1 million for the six months ended 30 June 2018.

If excluding the listing expenses from the net profit attributable to owners of the Company, the adjusted profit attributable to owners of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2019 would have been RM11.5 million, representing a decrease of 17.9% from RM14.0 million for the six months ended 30 June 2018.

The equity attributable to owners of the Company as at 30 June 2019 amounted to RM179.9 million, representing an increase of 53.2% from RM117.4 million as at 31 December 2018.

The Board does not declare the payment of any dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (six months ended 30 June 2018: Nil).

In this announcement, "we", "us", "our" and "Heng Hup" refer to the Company (as defined below) and where the context otherwise requires, the Group (as defined below).

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Heng Hup Holdings Limited 興合控股 有限公司(the "Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited condensed consolidated interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019, together with the comparative figures for the corresponding period in 2018. The audit committee of the Company (the "Audit Committee") has reviewed the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2019.