Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT ON DISTRIBUTION OF DIVIDENDS ON OFFSHORE PREFERENCE SHARES

Bank of Zhengzhou Co., Ltd.*

鄭州銀行股份有限公司*

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(H Shares Stock Code: 6196)

(Preference Shares Stock Code: 4613)

Reference is made to (i) the announcement of Bank of Zhengzhou Co., Ltd. (the " Bank ") dated 18 October 2017 in relation to the issuance of US$1,191,000,000 non-cumulative perpetual offshore preference shares (the " Offshore Preference Shares ") with a dividend rate of 5.50% by the Bank, and (ii) the circular dated 25 April 2017 and the announcement of poll results dated 19 May 2017 in relation to the approval and authorization granted to the board of directors of the Bank (the " Board ") and its authorized persons by the ordinary shareholders of the Bank to handle all matters relating to the issuance of the Offshore Preference Shares. Pursuant to the terms of the Offshore Preference Shares, the Bank proposes to distribute the dividends on the Offshore Preference Shares on 18 October 2019. The aforesaid dividend distribution plan of Offshore Preference Shares was considered and approved at the meeting of the Board of the Bank held on 20 August 2019.