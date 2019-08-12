Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT ON IMPLEMENTATION OF THE 2018 INTEREST DISTRIBUTION
0
08/12/2019 | 10:16am EDT
Lanzhou Zhuangyuan Pasture Co., Ltd.*
蘭州莊園牧場股份有限公司
(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)
(Stock code: 1533)
OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT
This announcement is made by Lanzhou Zhuangyuan Pasture Co., Ltd.* (蘭州莊園牧場股份 有限公司) (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.10B of The Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
By Order of the Board
Lanzhou Zhuangyuan Pasture Co., Ltd.*
蘭州莊園牧場股份有限公司
Ma Hongfu
Chairman
Lanzhou, the PRC, 12 August 2019
Stock Code: 002910
Stock Abbreviation: Zhuangyuan
Pasture Announcement No.: 2019-062
Lanzhou Zhuangyuan Pasture Co., Ltd.*
ANNOUNCEMENT ON IMPLEMENTATION OF
THE 2018 INTEREST DISTRIBUTION
The Company and all members of the Board warrant that the contents of the announcement are true, accurate and complete, and there are no false records, misleading statements or major omissions.
The 2018 interest distribution plan of Lanzhou Zhuangyuan Pasture Co., Ltd.* (蘭州莊園牧 場股份有限公司) (the "Company") was considered and passed by the 2018 shareholders' general meeting held on 27 June 2019.
1. On 30 January 2019, the Company held the 14th Meeting of the 3rd Session of the Board of Directors to consider and approve the Resolution on the 2018 Profit Distribution of the Company 《( 關於公司2018年度利潤分配的議案》), and the 2018 annual profit plan is as follows: Distribution of a cash dividend of RMB0.68 (inclusive of tax) per 10 shares held, being a total of RMB12,739,120.00 in cash, out of the available-for-distribution profits realized for 2018 to all shareholders based on a total of share capital of 187,340,000 shares (including 152,210,000 A shares and 35,130,000 H shares) as of 31 December 2018. No bonus shares will be awarded in this distribution of profits, nor will the capital reserve be converted into shares. If there is any change in share capital after the Board of Directors considers the profit distribution plan, the distribution ratio, if not agreed otherwise, will be adjusted according to the principle that the total amount of distribution remains unchanged.
For details, please refer to the Announcement on the 2018 Profit Distribution Plan of Lanzhou Zhuangyuan Pasture Co., Ltd. (announcement no: 2019-011) published by the Company on the designated information disclosure media such as China Securities Journal, Shanghai Securities News, Securities Daily, Securities Times and http://www.cninfo.com.cn on 31 January 2019.
The Resolution on the 2018 Profit Distribution of the Company 《( 關於公司2018年度利 潤分配的議案》) was passed at the 2018 Annual General Meeting held on 27 June 2019.
During the period from the disclosure of the 2018 interest distribution plan to its implementation, the total share capital of the Company will increase to 190,680,600 shares (including 155,550,600 A shares and 35,130,000 H shares) due to the completion of the registration of the grant of restricted shares. Under the principle that the total profit to be distributed of RMB12,739,120.00 remains unchanged, the amount of dividend per share will be adjusted accordingly. After the adjustment, a cash dividend of RMB0.668087 (inclusive of tax) per 10 shares held will be distributed to all shareholders. This dividend will be paid to the holders of A shares and the domestic investors investing in H shares through the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect in Renminbi and to the holders of H shares in Hong Kong dollar. The actual amount of dividend on H shares to be distributed in Hong Kong dollar will be calculated based on the average benchmark exchange rate of Renminbi against Hong Kong dollar announced by the People's Bank of China for the five business days prior to the date of the AGM (i.e. RMB0.8784 against HK$1), and the dividend will be HK$0.760572 (inclusive of tax) per 10 shares in cash.
This distribution plan to be implemented is in line with the distribution plan and its adjustment principle considered and passed by the shareholders' meeting;
The interval from the implementation of this interest distribution plan to the date on which it was considered and passed by the 2018 shareholders' meeting of the Company is less than two months.
At present, no shares are held by the Company through a special repurchase account.
The matters regarding the A share interest distribution are now announced as follows:
Interest Distribution Plan
A cash dividend of RMB0.668087 per 10 shares will be distributed to all shareholders based on a total share capital of 155,550,600 shares of the Company (inclusive of tax; after the deduction of tax, a dividend of RMB0.601278 per 10 shares will be distributed to Hong Kong market investors, QFII, RQFII and the individuals and securities investment funds holding the Pre-IPO shares with selling restriction; the tax on dividends of the individuals holding the Post-IPO shares with selling restriction, the restricted shares under share incentive scheme and the freely transferrable shares without selling restrictions will be imposed tax at differential tax rates. The Company will not deduct the individual income tax for the time being. Upon transfer of shares by an individual, the amount of tax calculated based on the length of shareholding shall be paid [Note]; for the tax on dividends of the securities investment funds holding the Post-IPO shares with selling restriction, the restricted shares under share incentive scheme and the freely transferrable shares without selling restrictions, the fund units held by the investors in Hong Kong will be imposed tax at a tax rate of 10%, and the fund units held by the investors in Mainland China will be imposed tax at differential tax rates), [Note: Under the first-in first out principle, the length of shareholding will be calculated based on the securities account of an investor as a unit, and the investors
who hold shares for less than one month (inclusive) shall pay a tax of RMB0.133617 per 10 shares; the investors who hold shares for more than one month but less than one year (inclusive) shall pay a tax of RMB0.066809 per 10 shares; and the investors who hold shares for more than one year shall pay no tax.]
Share Record Date and Ex-entitlement Date
The share record date and ex-entitlement date of A shares under this interest distribution plan will be 16 August 2019 and 19 August 2019, respectively.
Interest Distribution Targets
The targets of this A share interest distribution are all A shareholders of the Company whose names appear on the register of China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation Limited Shenzhen Branch ("China Clearing Shenzhen Branch") after the close of the afternoon session of Shenzhen Stock Exchange on 16 August 2019.
IV. Methods of the Interest Distribution
The cash dividends on A shares to be distributed by China Clearing Shenzhen Branch on behalf of the Company will be transferred directly to its capital account through a shareholder entrust securities company (or other entrust agency) on 19 August 2019.
The dividends on the following A shares will be distributed by the Company on its own: Pre-IPO shares with selling restriction.
The cash dividends to the following A shareholders will be distributed by the Company on its own:
No.
Shareholder's account number
Shareholder's name
1
08*****179
Shanghai Rong Yin Investment
Company Limited
(上海容銀投資有限公司)
During the period of the interest distribution application (from the application date of 8 August 2019 to the record date of 16 August 2019), if there are insufficient cash dividends entrusted to be distributed by China Clearing Shenzhen Branch due to the decrease in the number of shares in the self-distribution shareholder's account, all legal responsibilities and consequences shall be undertaken by the Company.
Relevant Enquiry Matters
Enquiry agency: Lanzhou Zhuangyuan Pasture Co., Ltd.*
Address: Securities Depatment at 26th Floor, Block B, Shanghui Building of Gansu Province, No. 601, Yanyuan Road, Chengguan District, Lanzhou City, Gansu Province
Contact: Pan Lai
Tel: 0931-8753001
Fax: 0931-8753001
VI. Documents for Inspection
Resolutions of the 14th Meeting of the 3rd Session of the Board of the Directors of the Company (公司第三屆董事會第十四次會議決議)
Resolution of the 2018 Shareholders' General Meeting of the Company (公司2018
年度股東大會會議決議)
Documents of China Clearing Shenzhen Branch Regarding the Confirmation of the Specific Timetable for Dividend Distribution
The Board of Directors of Lanzhou Zhuangyuan Pasture Co., Ltd.* 12 August 2019
