Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT ON IMPLEMENTATION OF THE 2018 INTEREST DISTRIBUTION

Stock Code: 002910 Stock Abbreviation: Zhuangyuan Pasture Announcement No.: 2019-062

Lanzhou Zhuangyuan Pasture Co., Ltd.*

ANNOUNCEMENT ON IMPLEMENTATION OF

THE 2018 INTEREST DISTRIBUTION

The Company and all members of the Board warrant that the contents of the announcement are true, accurate and complete, and there are no false records, misleading statements or major omissions.

The 2018 interest distribution plan of Lanzhou Zhuangyuan Pasture Co., Ltd.* (蘭州莊園牧 場股份有限公司) (the "Company") was considered and passed by the 2018 shareholders' general meeting held on 27 June 2019.

1. On 30 January 2019, the Company held the 14th Meeting of the 3rd Session of the Board of Directors to consider and approve the Resolution on the 2018 Profit Distribution of the Company 《( 關於公司2018年度利潤分配的議案》), and the 2018 annual profit plan is as follows: Distribution of a cash dividend of RMB0.68 (inclusive of tax) per 10 shares held, being a total of RMB12,739,120.00 in cash, out of the available-for-distribution profits realized for 2018 to all shareholders based on a total of share capital of 187,340,000 shares (including 152,210,000 A shares and 35,130,000 H shares) as of 31 December 2018. No bonus shares will be awarded in this distribution of profits, nor will the capital reserve be converted into shares. If there is any change in share capital after the Board of Directors considers the profit distribution plan, the distribution ratio, if not agreed otherwise, will be adjusted according to the principle that the total amount of distribution remains unchanged.

For details, please refer to the Announcement on the 2018 Profit Distribution Plan of Lanzhou Zhuangyuan Pasture Co., Ltd. (announcement no: 2019-011) published by the Company on the designated information disclosure media such as China Securities Journal, Shanghai Securities News, Securities Daily, Securities Times and http://www.cninfo.com.cn on 31 January 2019.

The Resolution on the 2018 Profit Distribution of the Company 《( 關於公司2018年度利 潤分配的議案》) was passed at the 2018 Annual General Meeting held on 27 June 2019.