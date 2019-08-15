Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT ON KEY OPERATING DATA
ANNOUNCEMENT ON KEY OPERATING DATA
This announcement is made regarding the operating data for July 2019 of the Group to be published on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.
The relevant key operating data was calculated based on the internal statistics of the Group, which may differ from the data disclosed in the relative periodic reports. Investors are hereby reminded of the risks which may result from inappropriate reliance upon or utilization of the relevant information.
This announcement is made regarding the operating data for July 2019 of China Southern Airlines Company Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") to be published on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.
In July 2019, passenger capacity (measured by available seat kilometres ("ASK")) of the Group increased by 10.90% as compared to the same period last year (a year-on-year ("YoY") basis). Of which, passenger capacity for domestic, regional and international routes increased by 10.69%, 10.73% and 11.39%, respectively as compared to the same period last year. Compared to the same period last year, passenger traffic (measured by revenue passenger kilometres ("RPK")) increased by 12.18%. Of which, passenger traffic for domestic, regional and international routes increased by 11.12%, 12.92% and 14.58%, respectively as compared to the same period last year. The passenger load factor was 83.08%, representing an increase of 0.94 percentage point as compared to the same period last year. Of which, the passenger load factor for domestic, regional and international routes increased by 0.32 percentage point, 1.52 percentage points and 2.32 percentage points, respectively, as compared to the same period last year.
In terms of cargo operations, in July 2019, cargo capacity (measured by available tonne kilometers ("ATK") - Cargo and Mail) increased by 5.95% as compared to the same period last year. Cargo and mail traffic (measured by revenue tonne kilometres ("RTK") - Cargo and Mail) decreased by 0.50% as compared to the same period last year. The cargo and mail load factor was 49.19%, representing a decrease of 3.19 percentage points as compared to the same period last year.
In July 2019, the Group has newly launched the following major routes: Shenzhen-Lanzhou-Shenzhen route, Shenyang-Changsha-Shenyang route and other routes (seven flights per week) since 19 July 2019; Beijing-Hohhot-Beijing,Shenyang-Nanchang-Shenyang
1
route and other routes (seven flights per week) since 20 July 2019; Haikou-Nanning-Haikou route (seven flights per week) since 23 July 2019 and Pudong-Bangkok-Pudong route (four flights per week) since 26 July 2019.
In July 2019, the Group introduced three aircraft, including one A321NEO aircraft and two A320NEO aircraft, and terminated the lease of two aircraft, including one A320 aircraft and one EMB190 aircraft. As of the end of July 2019, the Group operated a fleet of 850 aircraft as set out below:
Aircraft Model
Self-owned
Finance Lease
Operating Lease
Subtotal
Airbus 380 Series
3
2
0
5
Airbus 350 Series
0
1
0
1
Airbus 330 Series
10
30
8
48
Airbus 320 Series
94
89
129
312
Boeing 787 Series
4
23
7
34
Boeing 777 Series
8
16
0
24
Boeing 737 Series
156
82
163
401
Boeing 747 Series
2
0
0
2
EMB190 Series
6
0
17
23
Total
283
243
324
850
KEY OPERATION DATA OF JULY 2019
July 2019
Cumulative 2019
Month-on-
Capacity
Month
YoY
YoY Change
Amount
("MoM")
Change
Amount
(%)
Change
(%)
(%)
RPK (in million)
Domestic
17,647.52
14.20
11.12
111,115.67
9.14
Regional
338.69
7.83
12.92
2,149.11
13.95
International
7,934.12
13.41
14.58
49,865.99
14.12
Total
25,920.33
13.87
12.18
163,130.77
10.68
RTK (in million)
Domestic
1,663.10
10.35
10.07
10,688.16
7.98
Regional
31.72
6.09
13.59
203.46
13.79
International
1,189.46
8.21
7.24
7,652.15
7.83
Total
2,884.28
9.41
8.92
18,543.77
7.98
RTK - Cargo and Mail (in million)
Domestic
133.52
-3.50
1.57
926.38
-1.81
2
Regional
2.44
15.67
22.06
14.93
10.20
International
507.24
4.69
-1.11
3,291.31
0.60
Total
643.19
2.91
-0.50
4,232.62
0.09
Passengers carried (in thousand)
Domestic
11,622.44
13.10
9.37
73,204.56
7.60
Regional
250.82
10.81
12.23
1,615.45
11.52
International
1,857.77
13.44
17.08
11,683.57
13.36
Total
13,731.03
13.10
10.40
86,503.58
8.41
Cargo and mail carried (in thousand tonnes)
Domestic
81.58
-3.20
-0.60
570.65
-3.53
Regional
2.14
16.49
22.19
13.14
10.40
International
59.11
5.92
1.67
381.64
2.72
Total
142.82
0.64
0.61
965.43
-0.98
July 2019
Cumulative 2019
Capacity
MoM
YoY
YoY Change
Amount
Change
Change
Amount
(%)
(%)
(%)
ASK (in million)
Domestic
21,270.48
14.38
10.69
134,455.85
9.21
Regional
431.17
5.46
10.73
2,793.96
11.15
International
9,497.11
12.25
11.39
59,966.31
12.64
Total
31,198.76
13.59
10.90
197,216.12
10.26
ATK (in million)
Domestic
2,390.63
14.69
10.15
15,231.13
8.91
Regional
50.72
9.40
12.95
321.54
11.78
International
1,674.01
7.60
7.96
10,940.67
9.15
Total
4,115.36
11.63
9.28
26,493.33
9.04
ATK - Cargo and Mail (in million)
Domestic
476.28
15.99
8.02
3,130.10
7.77
Regional
11.91
24.53
20.84
70.08
14.08
International
819.27
3.15
4.60
5,543.70
5.94
Total
1,307.47
7.66
5.95
8,743.88
6.65
July 2019
Cumulative 2019
Load Factor
MoM
YoY
YoY Change
Figure
Change
Change
Figure
(Percentage
(%)
(Percentage
(Percentage
(%)
Points)
Points)
Points)
Passenger Load Factor (RPK/ASK)
Domestic
82.97
-0.12
0.32
82.64
-0.05
3
Regional
78.55
1.73
1.52
76.92
1.89
International
83.54
0.86
2.32
83.16
1.08
Total
83.08
0.21
0.94
82.72
0.31
Cargo and Mail Load Factor
Domestic
28.03
-5.67
-1.78
29.60
-2.89
Regional
20.46
-1.57
0.20
21.30
-0.75
International
61.91
0.91
-3.57
59.37
-3.16
Total
49.19
-2.27
-3.19
48.41
-3.17
Overall Load Factor (RTK/ATK)
Domestic
69.57
-2.74
-0.05
70.17
-0.60
Regional
62.55
-1.95
0.35
63.28
1.12
International
71.05
0.40
-0.48
69.94
-0.86
Total
70.09
-1.42
-0.23
69.99
-0.69
Notes:
"RPK(s)" refers to the number of passengers carried multiplied by the kilometers flown;
"RTK(s)" refers to the load (passenger and cargo) in tonnes multiplied by the kilometers flown;
"RTK(s) - Cargo and Mail" refers to the cargo and mail load in tonnes multiplied by the kilometers flown;
"ASK(s)" refers to the number of seats available for sale multiplied by the kilometers flown;
"ATK(s)" refers to the number of tonnes of capacity available for transportation multiplied by the kilometers flown;
"ATK(s) - Cargo and Mail" refers to the number of tonnes of capacity available for the carriage of cargo and mail multiplied by the kilometers flown;
"Passenger Load Factor" refers to RPK expressed as a percentage of ASK;
"Cargo and Mail Load Factor" refers to RTK- Cargo and Mail expressed as a percentage of ATK - Cargo and Mail;
"Overall Load Factor" refers to RTK expressed as a percentage of ATK.
The key operating data above was calculated based on the internal statistics of the Group, which may differ from the data disclosed in the relative periodic reports. Investors are hereby reminded of the risks which may result from inappropriate reliance upon or utilization of the information given above.
By order of the Board
China Southern Airlines Company Limited
Xie Bing
Company Secretary
Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China
15 August 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Directors include Wang Chang Shun, Ma Xu Lun and Han Wen Sheng as executive Directors; and Zheng Fan, Gu Hui Zhong, Tan Jin Song and Jiao Shu Ge as independent non-executive Directors.
