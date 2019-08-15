Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT ON KEY OPERATING DATA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2019 | 05:07am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ANNOUNCEMENT ON KEY OPERATING DATA

This announcement is made regarding the operating data for July 2019 of the Group to be published on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

The relevant key operating data was calculated based on the internal statistics of the Group, which may differ from the data disclosed in the relative periodic reports. Investors are hereby reminded of the risks which may result from inappropriate reliance upon or utilization of the relevant information.

This announcement is made regarding the operating data for July 2019 of China Southern Airlines Company Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") to be published on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

In July 2019, passenger capacity (measured by available seat kilometres ("ASK")) of the Group increased by 10.90% as compared to the same period last year (a year-on-year ("YoY") basis). Of which, passenger capacity for domestic, regional and international routes increased by 10.69%, 10.73% and 11.39%, respectively as compared to the same period last year. Compared to the same period last year, passenger traffic (measured by revenue passenger kilometres ("RPK")) increased by 12.18%. Of which, passenger traffic for domestic, regional and international routes increased by 11.12%, 12.92% and 14.58%, respectively as compared to the same period last year. The passenger load factor was 83.08%, representing an increase of 0.94 percentage point as compared to the same period last year. Of which, the passenger load factor for domestic, regional and international routes increased by 0.32 percentage point, 1.52 percentage points and 2.32 percentage points, respectively, as compared to the same period last year.

In terms of cargo operations, in July 2019, cargo capacity (measured by available tonne kilometers ("ATK") - Cargo and Mail) increased by 5.95% as compared to the same period last year. Cargo and mail traffic (measured by revenue tonne kilometres ("RTK") - Cargo and Mail) decreased by 0.50% as compared to the same period last year. The cargo and mail load factor was 49.19%, representing a decrease of 3.19 percentage points as compared to the same period last year.

In July 2019, the Group has newly launched the following major routes: Shenzhen-Lanzhou-Shenzhen route, Shenyang-Changsha-Shenyang route and other routes (seven flights per week) since 19 July 2019; Beijing-Hohhot-Beijing,Shenyang-Nanchang-Shenyang

1

route and other routes (seven flights per week) since 20 July 2019; Haikou-Nanning-Haikou route (seven flights per week) since 23 July 2019 and Pudong-Bangkok-Pudong route (four flights per week) since 26 July 2019.

In July 2019, the Group introduced three aircraft, including one A321NEO aircraft and two A320NEO aircraft, and terminated the lease of two aircraft, including one A320 aircraft and one EMB190 aircraft. As of the end of July 2019, the Group operated a fleet of 850 aircraft as set out below:

Aircraft Model

Self-owned

Finance Lease

Operating Lease

Subtotal

Airbus 380 Series

3

2

0

5

Airbus 350 Series

0

1

0

1

Airbus 330 Series

10

30

8

48

Airbus 320 Series

94

89

129

312

Boeing 787 Series

4

23

7

34

Boeing 777 Series

8

16

0

24

Boeing 737 Series

156

82

163

401

Boeing 747 Series

2

0

0

2

EMB190 Series

6

0

17

23

Total

283

243

324

850

KEY OPERATION DATA OF JULY 2019

July 2019

Cumulative 2019

Month-on-

Capacity

Month

YoY

YoY Change

Amount

("MoM")

Change

Amount

(%)

Change

(%)

(%)

RPK (in million)

Domestic

17,647.52

14.20

11.12

111,115.67

9.14

Regional

338.69

7.83

12.92

2,149.11

13.95

International

7,934.12

13.41

14.58

49,865.99

14.12

Total

25,920.33

13.87

12.18

163,130.77

10.68

RTK (in million)

Domestic

1,663.10

10.35

10.07

10,688.16

7.98

Regional

31.72

6.09

13.59

203.46

13.79

International

1,189.46

8.21

7.24

7,652.15

7.83

Total

2,884.28

9.41

8.92

18,543.77

7.98

RTK - Cargo and Mail (in million)

Domestic

133.52

-3.50

1.57

926.38

-1.81

2

Regional

2.44

15.67

22.06

14.93

10.20

International

507.24

4.69

-1.11

3,291.31

0.60

Total

643.19

2.91

-0.50

4,232.62

0.09

Passengers carried (in thousand)

Domestic

11,622.44

13.10

9.37

73,204.56

7.60

Regional

250.82

10.81

12.23

1,615.45

11.52

International

1,857.77

13.44

17.08

11,683.57

13.36

Total

13,731.03

13.10

10.40

86,503.58

8.41

Cargo and mail carried (in thousand tonnes)

Domestic

81.58

-3.20

-0.60

570.65

-3.53

Regional

2.14

16.49

22.19

13.14

10.40

International

59.11

5.92

1.67

381.64

2.72

Total

142.82

0.64

0.61

965.43

-0.98

July 2019

Cumulative 2019

Capacity

MoM

YoY

YoY Change

Amount

Change

Change

Amount

(%)

(%)

(%)

ASK (in million)

Domestic

21,270.48

14.38

10.69

134,455.85

9.21

Regional

431.17

5.46

10.73

2,793.96

11.15

International

9,497.11

12.25

11.39

59,966.31

12.64

Total

31,198.76

13.59

10.90

197,216.12

10.26

ATK (in million)

Domestic

2,390.63

14.69

10.15

15,231.13

8.91

Regional

50.72

9.40

12.95

321.54

11.78

International

1,674.01

7.60

7.96

10,940.67

9.15

Total

4,115.36

11.63

9.28

26,493.33

9.04

ATK - Cargo and Mail (in million)

Domestic

476.28

15.99

8.02

3,130.10

7.77

Regional

11.91

24.53

20.84

70.08

14.08

International

819.27

3.15

4.60

5,543.70

5.94

Total

1,307.47

7.66

5.95

8,743.88

6.65

July 2019

Cumulative 2019

Load Factor

MoM

YoY

YoY Change

Figure

Change

Change

Figure

(Percentage

(%)

(Percentage

(Percentage

(%)

Points)

Points)

Points)

Passenger Load Factor (RPK/ASK)

Domestic

82.97

-0.12

0.32

82.64

-0.05

3

Regional

78.55

1.73

1.52

76.92

1.89

International

83.54

0.86

2.32

83.16

1.08

Total

83.08

0.21

0.94

82.72

0.31

Cargo and Mail Load Factor

Domestic

28.03

-5.67

-1.78

29.60

-2.89

Regional

20.46

-1.57

0.20

21.30

-0.75

International

61.91

0.91

-3.57

59.37

-3.16

Total

49.19

-2.27

-3.19

48.41

-3.17

Overall Load Factor (RTK/ATK)

Domestic

69.57

-2.74

-0.05

70.17

-0.60

Regional

62.55

-1.95

0.35

63.28

1.12

International

71.05

0.40

-0.48

69.94

-0.86

Total

70.09

-1.42

-0.23

69.99

-0.69

Notes:

  1. "RPK(s)" refers to the number of passengers carried multiplied by the kilometers flown;
  2. "RTK(s)" refers to the load (passenger and cargo) in tonnes multiplied by the kilometers flown;
  3. "RTK(s) - Cargo and Mail" refers to the cargo and mail load in tonnes multiplied by the kilometers flown;
  4. "ASK(s)" refers to the number of seats available for sale multiplied by the kilometers flown;
  5. "ATK(s)" refers to the number of tonnes of capacity available for transportation multiplied by the kilometers flown;
  6. "ATK(s) - Cargo and Mail" refers to the number of tonnes of capacity available for the carriage of cargo and mail multiplied by the kilometers flown;
  7. "Passenger Load Factor" refers to RPK expressed as a percentage of ASK;
  8. "Cargo and Mail Load Factor" refers to RTK- Cargo and Mail expressed as a percentage of ATK - Cargo and Mail;
  9. "Overall Load Factor" refers to RTK expressed as a percentage of ATK.

The key operating data above was calculated based on the internal statistics of the Group, which may differ from the data disclosed in the relative periodic reports. Investors are hereby reminded of the risks which may result from inappropriate reliance upon or utilization of the information given above.

By order of the Board

China Southern Airlines Company Limited

Xie Bing

Company Secretary

Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China

15 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Directors include Wang Chang Shun, Ma Xu Lun and Han Wen Sheng as executive Directors; and Zheng Fan, Gu Hui Zhong, Tan Jin Song and Jiao Shu Ge as independent non-executive Directors.

4

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 09:06:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
05:07aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Change of date of the 2018 final dividend pay..
PU
05:07aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Continuing connected transactions - revision ..
PU
05:07aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2..
PU
05:07aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Adjustments of the exercise price and the num..
PU
05:07aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement of Premium Income
PU
05:07aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Completion of subscriptions of new shares und..
PU
05:07aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Voluntary announcement change of trusteeship ..
PU
05:07aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Net asset value for july 2019
PU
05:07aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement on key operating data
PU
05:07aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement in relation to premiums income
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 596 M
EBIT 2019 11 549 M
Net income 2019 9 841 M
Finance 2019 91 677 M
Yield 2019 2,99%
P/E ratio 2019 29,9x
P/E ratio 2020 27,2x
EV / Sales2019 12,3x
EV / Sales2020 11,5x
Capitalization 295 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 281,46  HKD
Last Close Price 235,20  HKD
Spread / Highest target 44,6%
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED2.89%37 617
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC18.51%50 028
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE66.13%28 302
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG22.15%25 961
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%22 305
NASDAQ18.40%15 698
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group