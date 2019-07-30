Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT ON LITIGATION OF A SUBSIDIARY
07/30/2019 | 11:35am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
ANNOUNCEMENT ON LITIGATION OF A SUBSIDIARY
The board of directors and all members of the board of directors of the Company warrant that the contents of this announcement do not contain any false statement, misleading representation or material omission and accept responsibility severally and jointly for the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the contents of this announcement.
This announcement is made by Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).
IMPORTANT NOTICE:
Litigation stage ("Litigation"): acceptance by the Court and pending hearing.
The amount involved: RMB1,107,004,125.5. As at the date of this announcement, the cumulative litigation amount of the subsidiaries of the Company for 12 consecutive months set out in the court documents is RMB2,271,283,757.38 (including the amount involved in the Litigation, but excluding the previously disclosed litigation amount) in total, among which, the litigation amount of the subsidiaries of the Company as plaintiffs set out in the court documents is RMB2,249,074,540.31 (including the amount involved in the Litigation) in total, and the litigation amount of the subsidiaries of the Company as defendants set out in the court documents is RMB22,209,217.07.
Impact of the Litigation on the profit of the Company in the current period or subsequent periods: In order to protect the interests of the shareholders, the subsidiaries of the Company have recently concentrated on claiming accounts receivable historically incurred by way of legal litigations. The litigation amount of the subsidiaries as plaintiffs accounts for 99.02% of the amount disclosed in this announcement. As the Litigation has not yet been heard, the outcome is still uncertain and it is currently unable to determine the impact on the profit of the Company in the current period or subsequent periods.
On 21 June 2019, Shanghai Jiangxi Copper Trading Company Limited ("Shanghai JCT") filed a civil complaint to Shanghai No. 1 Intermediate People's Court, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC"). On 30 July 2019, Shanghai JCT received the Summon of Shanghai No.1 Intermediate People's Court, the Case Acceptance Notice of Shanghai No.1 Intermediate People's Court and other legal documents delivered by Shanghai No. 1 Intermediate People's Court. The details are as follows:
BASIC INFORMATION OF THE LITIGATION
Acceptance time: 1 July 2019
Name of the Court: Shanghai No. 1 Intermediate People's Court
Parties to the Litigation:
The Plaintiff: Shanghai JCT
Domicile: Room 7F-1, 727 Zhangjiang Road, Shanghai Pilot Free Trade Zone
Legal representative: Xu Wei
Defendant 1: Shandong Xinhui Copper Materials Co., Ltd. ("Defendant 1")
Domicile: 8 Xinhui Road, Zhaoyuan Development Zone, Shandong Province
Legal representative: Li Jiating
Defendant 2: Yantai Jiaheng New Materials Co., Ltd. (formerly known as "Shandong Zhongjia New Materials Co., Ltd.") ("Defendant 2")
Domicile: 557 Zhaojin Road, Zhaoyuan City, Shandong Province
Legal representative: Li Jiating
Defendant 3: Shandong Zhongjia Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. ("Defendant 3")
Domicile: 18 Binhe Road, Zhaoyuan City, Shandong Province
Legal representative: Wang Yanlin
Defendant 4: Zhaoyuan Jinshan Trading Co., Ltd. ("Defendant 4")
Domicile: Room 6 A, Jinshan Building, 6 Nanbowan Commercial Street, North of Chenzhong Road, West of Jinhui Road, Zhaoyuan Development Zone, Shandong Province
Legal representative: Jiang Fengbing
Defendant 5: Zhaoyuan Golden Seed Education Consulting Co., Ltd. ("Defendant 5")
Domicile: Building 10, Jinhui Decoration Materials City, West of Jinhui Road, South of Wenquan Road, Zhaoyuan City, Shandong Province
Legal representative: Li Xiaoxiao
Defendant 6: Zhaoyuan Jiaheng Culture & Media Co., Ltd. ("Defendant 6")
Domicile: Building 10, Jinhui Decoration Materials City, West of Jinhui Road, South of Wenquan Road, Zhaoyuan City, Shandong Province
Legal representative: Li Jiating
Defendant 7: Li Jiating (male, Han ethnicity) ("Defendant 7")
Domicile: No. 11, Guojiazhuangzi Village, Quanshan Street Office, Zhaoyuan City, Shandong Province
Defendant 8: Sun Shuhui (female, Han ethnicity) ("Defendant 8")
Domicile: No. 11, Guojiazhuangzi Village, Quanshan Street Office, Zhaoyuan City, Shandong Province
Defendant 9: Yantai Shanshangli Gold Mine Co., Ltd. ("Defendant 9")
Domicile: Shanshangli Village, Shuidao Town, Muping District, Yantai City, Shandong Province
Legal representative: Lin Zusong
Defendant 10: Yantai Jiaheng Copper Co., Ltd. ("Defendant 10")
Domicile: North end of Jinhui Road, Zhaoyuan Development Zone, Shandong Province
Legal representative: Li Jiating
FACTS AND REASONS OF THE LITIGATION OF SHANGHAI JCT
Facts and Reasons of the Litigation of Shanghai JCT
In respect of the purchase of products such as copper materials by Defendant
from Shanghai JCT, Shanghai JCT has cooperated with Defendant 1 for a long period and has entered into annual copper product sales contract for each year.
On 31 December 2016, Shanghai JCT and Defendant 1 entered into the 2017 Copper Products Sales Contract [contract No.: TGX17027] (the "Sales Contract"), the provisions of which include, Defendant 1 shall pay the full amount for the products purchased on the 25th day of each month; upon default in payment by Defendant 1, Shanghai JCT shall be entitled to charge Defendant 1 the default interest on the part of the default amount calculated at the benchmark lending interest rate published by the People's Bank of China for the same period plus 20% from the date of default until the amount is settled in full; the costs (including but not limited to litigation costs, property preservation fees, travel expenses, auction fees, legal fees and other expenses) incurred as a result of Defendant 1's breach of any of the provisions of the Sales Contract shall be borne by Defendant 1.
In 2017, Shanghai JCT delivered a total of 30,530.887 tonnes of products in accordance with the order instruction of Defendant 1 for a total amount of RMB1,472,745,711.97, and Defendant 1 paid RMB1,515,354,386.79 in total since 1 January 2017 and up to present. After payment of the outstanding amount prior to 31 December 2016 and the partial payment of outstanding amount for 2017, Defendant 1 still owes to Shanghai JCT the amount RMB856,038,748.75 and related expenses.
In this regard, Defendant 1 to Defendant 10 provided guarantees to Shanghai JCT as follows:
On 1 January 2018, Shanghai JCT and Defendant 1 entered into the Maximum Amount Mortgage Agreement on Machinery and Equipment [contract No.: TGX18027-MGT01], pursuant to which, Defendant 1 (as the mortgagor), shall provide a machinery and equipment mortgage guarantee of a maximum amount of RMB385,935,525.04 for the payment obligations of the trade payables, late payment fees, default payment and other payables incurred under the series sales contracts during the period from 1 January 2015 to 31 December 2018. The mortgage has been registered and the Movable Property Mortgage Registration [registration No.: Zhao Gong Shang Di Deng Zi (2018) No. 0004] has been issued;
On 1 January 2018, Shanghai JCT and Defendant 2 entered into the Maximum Amount Mortgage Agreement on Machinery and Equipment [contract No.: TGX18027-MGT02], pursuant to which, Defendant 2 (as the mortgagor), shall provide a machinery and equipment mortgage guarantee of a maximum amount of RMB109,272,827.28 for the payment obligations of the trade payables, late payment fees, default payment and other payables incurred under the series sales contracts during the period from 1 January 2015 to 31 December 2018. The mortgage has been registered and the Movable Property Mortgage Registration [registration No.: Zhao Gong Shang Di Deng Zi (2018) No. 0005] has been issued;
On 27 October 2017, Shanghai JCT and Defendant 3 entered into the Maximum Amount Mortgage Agreement on Machinery and Equipment [contract No.: 2017 SHJT-SDZJ-SDXH], pursuant to which, Defendant 3 (as the mortgagor), shall provide a machinery and equipment mortgage guarantee of a maximum amount of RMB70,000,000 for the payment obligations of the trade payables, late payment fees, default payment and other payables incurred under the series sales contracts during the period from 27 October 2017 to 26 October 2022. The mortgage has been registered and the Movable Property Mortgage Registration [registration No.: Zhao Gong Shang Di Deng Zi (2017) No. 0015] has been issued;
