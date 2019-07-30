Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT ON LITIGATION OF A SUBSIDIARY

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2019 | 11:35am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ANNOUNCEMENT ON LITIGATION OF A SUBSIDIARY

The board of directors and all members of the board of directors of the Company warrant that the contents of this announcement do not contain any false statement, misleading representation or material omission and accept responsibility severally and jointly for the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is made by Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

IMPORTANT NOTICE:

  • Litigation stage ("Litigation"): acceptance by the Court and pending hearing.
  • The amount involved: RMB1,107,004,125.5. As at the date of this announcement, the cumulative litigation amount of the subsidiaries of the Company for 12 consecutive months set out in the court documents is RMB2,271,283,757.38 (including the amount involved in the Litigation, but excluding the previously disclosed litigation amount) in total, among which, the litigation amount of the subsidiaries of the Company as plaintiffs set out in the court documents is RMB2,249,074,540.31 (including the amount involved in the Litigation) in total, and the litigation amount of the subsidiaries of the Company as defendants set out in the court documents is RMB22,209,217.07.

- 1 -

  • Impact of the Litigation on the profit of the Company in the current period or subsequent periods: In order to protect the interests of the shareholders, the subsidiaries of the Company have recently concentrated on claiming accounts receivable historically incurred by way of legal litigations. The litigation amount of the subsidiaries as plaintiffs accounts for 99.02% of the amount disclosed in this announcement. As the Litigation has not yet been heard, the outcome is still uncertain and it is currently unable to determine the impact on the profit of the Company in the current period or subsequent periods.

On 21 June 2019, Shanghai Jiangxi Copper Trading Company Limited ("Shanghai JCT") filed a civil complaint to Shanghai No. 1 Intermediate People's Court, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC"). On 30 July 2019, Shanghai JCT received the Summon of Shanghai No.1 Intermediate People's Court, the Case Acceptance Notice of Shanghai No.1 Intermediate People's Court and other legal documents delivered by Shanghai No. 1 Intermediate People's Court. The details are as follows:

  1. BASIC INFORMATION OF THE LITIGATION
  1. Acceptance time: 1 July 2019
  1. Name of the Court: Shanghai No. 1 Intermediate People's Court
  1. Parties to the Litigation:
    1. The Plaintiff: Shanghai JCT
      Domicile: Room 7F-1, 727 Zhangjiang Road, Shanghai Pilot Free Trade Zone
      Legal representative: Xu Wei
    2. Defendant 1: Shandong Xinhui Copper Materials Co., Ltd. ("Defendant 1")
      Domicile: 8 Xinhui Road, Zhaoyuan Development Zone, Shandong Province
      Legal representative: Li Jiating
    3. Defendant 2: Yantai Jiaheng New Materials Co., Ltd. (formerly known as "Shandong Zhongjia New Materials Co., Ltd.") ("Defendant 2")
      Domicile: 557 Zhaojin Road, Zhaoyuan City, Shandong Province
      Legal representative: Li Jiating

- 2 -

  1. Defendant 3: Shandong Zhongjia Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. ("Defendant 3")
    Domicile: 18 Binhe Road, Zhaoyuan City, Shandong Province
    Legal representative: Wang Yanlin
  2. Defendant 4: Zhaoyuan Jinshan Trading Co., Ltd. ("Defendant 4")
    Domicile: Room 6 A, Jinshan Building, 6 Nanbowan Commercial Street, North of Chenzhong Road, West of Jinhui Road, Zhaoyuan Development Zone, Shandong Province
    Legal representative: Jiang Fengbing
  3. Defendant 5: Zhaoyuan Golden Seed Education Consulting Co., Ltd. ("Defendant 5")
    Domicile: Building 10, Jinhui Decoration Materials City, West of Jinhui Road, South of Wenquan Road, Zhaoyuan City, Shandong Province
    Legal representative: Li Xiaoxiao
  4. Defendant 6: Zhaoyuan Jiaheng Culture & Media Co., Ltd. ("Defendant 6")
    Domicile: Building 10, Jinhui Decoration Materials City, West of Jinhui Road, South of Wenquan Road, Zhaoyuan City, Shandong Province
    Legal representative: Li Jiating
  5. Defendant 7: Li Jiating (male, Han ethnicity) ("Defendant 7")
    Domicile: No. 11, Guojiazhuangzi Village, Quanshan Street Office, Zhaoyuan City, Shandong Province
  6. Defendant 8: Sun Shuhui (female, Han ethnicity) ("Defendant 8")
    Domicile: No. 11, Guojiazhuangzi Village, Quanshan Street Office, Zhaoyuan City, Shandong Province

- 3 -

    1. Defendant 9: Yantai Shanshangli Gold Mine Co., Ltd. ("Defendant 9")
      Domicile: Shanshangli Village, Shuidao Town, Muping District, Yantai City, Shandong Province
      Legal representative: Lin Zusong
    2. Defendant 10: Yantai Jiaheng Copper Co., Ltd. ("Defendant 10")
      Domicile: North end of Jinhui Road, Zhaoyuan Development Zone, Shandong Province
      Legal representative: Li Jiating
  2. FACTS AND REASONS OF THE LITIGATION OF SHANGHAI JCT
    1. Facts and Reasons of the Litigation of Shanghai JCT

      1. In respect of the purchase of products such as copper materials by Defendant
      2. from Shanghai JCT, Shanghai JCT has cooperated with Defendant 1 for a long period and has entered into annual copper product sales contract for each year.

On 31 December 2016, Shanghai JCT and Defendant 1 entered into the 2017 Copper Products Sales Contract [contract No.: TGX17027] (the "Sales Contract"), the provisions of which include, Defendant 1 shall pay the full amount for the products purchased on the 25th day of each month; upon default in payment by Defendant 1, Shanghai JCT shall be entitled to charge Defendant 1 the default interest on the part of the default amount calculated at the benchmark lending interest rate published by the People's Bank of China for the same period plus 20% from the date of default until the amount is settled in full; the costs (including but not limited to litigation costs, property preservation fees, travel expenses, auction fees, legal fees and other expenses) incurred as a result of Defendant 1's breach of any of the provisions of the Sales Contract shall be borne by Defendant 1.

In 2017, Shanghai JCT delivered a total of 30,530.887 tonnes of products in accordance with the order instruction of Defendant 1 for a total amount of RMB1,472,745,711.97, and Defendant 1 paid RMB1,515,354,386.79 in total since 1 January 2017 and up to present. After payment of the outstanding amount prior to 31 December 2016 and the partial payment of outstanding amount for 2017, Defendant 1 still owes to Shanghai JCT the amount RMB856,038,748.75 and related expenses.

- 4 -

In this regard, Defendant 1 to Defendant 10 provided guarantees to Shanghai JCT as follows:

  1. On 1 January 2018, Shanghai JCT and Defendant 1 entered into the Maximum Amount Mortgage Agreement on Machinery and Equipment [contract No.: TGX18027-MGT01], pursuant to which, Defendant 1 (as the mortgagor), shall provide a machinery and equipment mortgage guarantee of a maximum amount of RMB385,935,525.04 for the payment obligations of the trade payables, late payment fees, default payment and other payables incurred under the series sales contracts during the period from 1 January 2015 to 31 December 2018. The mortgage has been registered and the Movable Property Mortgage Registration [registration No.: Zhao Gong Shang Di Deng Zi (2018) No. 0004] has been issued;
  2. On 1 January 2018, Shanghai JCT and Defendant 2 entered into the Maximum Amount Mortgage Agreement on Machinery and Equipment [contract No.: TGX18027-MGT02], pursuant to which, Defendant 2 (as the mortgagor), shall provide a machinery and equipment mortgage guarantee of a maximum amount of RMB109,272,827.28 for the payment obligations of the trade payables, late payment fees, default payment and other payables incurred under the series sales contracts during the period from 1 January 2015 to 31 December 2018. The mortgage has been registered and the Movable Property Mortgage Registration [registration No.: Zhao Gong Shang Di Deng Zi (2018) No. 0005] has been issued;
  3. On 27 October 2017, Shanghai JCT and Defendant 3 entered into the Maximum Amount Mortgage Agreement on Machinery and Equipment [contract No.: 2017 SHJT-SDZJ-SDXH], pursuant to which, Defendant 3 (as the mortgagor), shall provide a machinery and equipment mortgage guarantee of a maximum amount of RMB70,000,000 for the payment obligations of the trade payables, late payment fees, default payment and other payables incurred under the series sales contracts during the period from 27 October 2017 to 26 October 2022. The mortgage has been registered and the Movable Property Mortgage Registration [registration No.: Zhao Gong Shang Di Deng Zi (2017) No. 0015] has been issued;

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 30 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2019 15:34:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
11:35aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Discloseable transactions - proposed disposal..
PU
11:35aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement on related/connected transaction..
PU
11:35aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement on litigation of a subsidiary
PU
11:25aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Update on the affairs of the group and furthe..
PU
11:25aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Proposed privatization of asia satellite tele..
PU
11:25aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Joint announcement - (1) equity transfer agre..
PU
11:05aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Election of chairman, members of the committe..
PU
11:05aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement on estimated loss for the six mo..
PU
11:05aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Form of proxy for the special general meeting..
PU
11:05aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Supplementary announcement for 2018 annual re..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 17 229 M
EBIT 2019 12 113 M
Net income 2019 10 385 M
Finance 2019 13 590 M
Yield 2019 2,75%
P/E ratio 2019 32,4x
P/E ratio 2020 27,8x
EV / Sales2019 18,6x
EV / Sales2020 13,3x
Capitalization 334 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 299,17  HKD
Last Close Price 266,40  HKD
Spread / Highest target 29,9%
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED15.92%42 532
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC17.06%49 722
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE61.05%27 901
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG18.49%25 380
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%23 025
NASDAQ20.22%16 019
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group