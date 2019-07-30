Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT ON LITIGATION OF A SUBSIDIARY

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ANNOUNCEMENT ON LITIGATION OF A SUBSIDIARY

The board of directors and all members of the board of directors of the Company warrant that the contents of this announcement do not contain any false statement, misleading representation or material omission and accept responsibility severally and jointly for the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is made by Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

IMPORTANT NOTICE: