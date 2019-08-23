Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT ON ORDINARY RELATED/CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

As Jiangsu Communications Holding Company Limited ( 江 蘇 交 通 控 股 有 限 公 司) ("Communications Holding"), the controlling shareholder of the Company, holds more than 30% equity interest in Media Company and Micro Video, directly and/or indirectly, Media Company and Micro Video are connected persons of the Company, and the entering into the Management Cooperation Agreement, the Toll Collector Room Renovation Project Contracts and the Office System Upgrade Contracts as well as the transactions contemplated thereunder constitute continuing connected transactions of the Company under Rule 14A.07 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Listing Rules").

As certain of the applicable percentage ratios under all contracts in relation to the management of advertising business entered into by the Company and all its subsidiaries with Media Company (including the Management Cooperation Agreement) exceed 0.1% but are less than 5%, such transactions are subject to the announcement requirement under Rule 14A.76(2)(a) of the Hong Kong Listing Rules but are exempted from approval by independent shareholders at the general meeting. As all applicable percentage ratios for the estimated total amounts under the aforesaid Toll Collector Room Renovation Project Contracts and the Office System Upgrade Contracts are less than 0.1%, such transactions are not subject to any disclosure requirements under Rule 14A.76 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules.

Mr. Gu Dejun, Mr. Chen Yanli and Mr. Chen Yongbing, being related directors, have abstained from voting on the two resolutions. All the remaining directors have voted in favour of the resolutions, and are of the view that the transactions are fair and reasonable, and are in the interests of the shareholders as a whole.

Five independent directors of the Company have conducted a prior review on the aforementioned ordinary related transactions and issued their independent opinions on the assessment of such ordinary related transactions in accordance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Stocks on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (the "Shanghai Listing Rules"). The Audit Committee of the Company has reviewed the two related transactions and agreed to submit the same to the board of directors for consideration.

The aforesaid related transactions are not subject to the approval by any other departments.