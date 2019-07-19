Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT ON PRELIMINARY FINANCIAL DATA FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2019
07/19/2019 | 11:00am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
海通恆信國際租賃股份有限公司
Haitong UniTrust International Leasing Co., Ltd.
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1905)
ANNOUNCEMENT ON PRELIMINARY FINANCIAL DATA
FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2019
This announcement is made by Haitong UniTrust International Leasing Co., Ltd. (the "Company") pursuant to the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited) (the "Listing Rules") under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571, Laws of Hong Kong) and Rule 13.09 of the Listing Rules.
The major financial data of the Company and its subsidiaries (together, the "Group") for the six months ended June 30, 2019 as set out in this announcement are preliminary financial data prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards, and have not been audited by an accounting firm. The final data should be those to be disclosed in the interim results announcement of the Group for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Investors are hereby reminded of the investment risks.
MAJOR FINANCIAL DATA AND INDICATORS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019 (CONSOLIDATED AND UNAUDITED)
Currency: RMB Units: RMB in thousands
January-June
January-June
Increase or
Items
in 2019
in 2018
decrease (%)
Total revenue
3,364,839
2,454,092
37.11%
Profit before income tax
977,317
876,243
11.53%
Profit for the period
728,544
651,047
11.90%
Adjusted annualized weighted average
11.38
11.48
Decreased by
return on net assets (%)
0.10 percentage
points
1
As at
As at
June 30,
December 31,
Increase or
Items
2019
2018
decrease (%)
Total assets
90,357,174
82,111,381
10.04%
Total equity
15,577,724
12,919,844
20.57%
Share capital
8,235,300
7,000,000
17.65%
II. DETAILS OF OPERATING RESULTS AND FINANCIAL POSITIONS
From January to June 2019, total revenue of the Group amounted to RMB3,365 million, representing an increase of 37.11% as compared with the corresponding period of the previous year. The increase was mainly due to the continuous growth of leasing business. The profit for the period amounted to RMB729 million, representing an increase of 11.90% as compared with the corresponding period of the previous year.
III. RISK WARNING
The major financial data for the six months ended June 30, 2019 as set out in this announcement are preliminary financial data and may differ from those to be disclosed in the interim results announcement of the Group for the six months ended June 30, 2019. However, the above difference is not expected to exceed 10%. Investors are reminded of the investment risks.
By order of the Board of Directors
Haitong UniTrust International Leasing Co., Ltd.
REN Peng
Chairman
Hong Kong, July 19, 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises Mr. Ding Xueqing and Ms. Zhou Jianli as Executive Directors; Mr. Ren Peng, Mr. Wu Shukun and Mr. Zhang Shaohua as Non-executive Directors; Mr. Jiang Yulin, Mr. Yo Shin, Mr. Zeng Qingsheng and Mr. Wu Yat Wai as Independent Non-executive Directors.
