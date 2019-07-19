Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT ON PRELIMINARY FINANCIAL DATA FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2019

07/19/2019 | 11:00am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

海通恆信國際租賃股份有限公司

Haitong UniTrust International Leasing Co., Ltd.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1905)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON PRELIMINARY FINANCIAL DATA

FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2019

This announcement is made by Haitong UniTrust International Leasing Co., Ltd. (the "Company") pursuant to the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited) (the "Listing Rules") under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571, Laws of Hong Kong) and Rule 13.09 of the Listing Rules.

The major financial data of the Company and its subsidiaries (together, the "Group") for the six months ended June 30, 2019 as set out in this announcement are preliminary financial data prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards, and have not been audited by an accounting firm. The final data should be those to be disclosed in the interim results announcement of the Group for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Investors are hereby reminded of the investment risks.

  1. MAJOR FINANCIAL DATA AND INDICATORS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019 (CONSOLIDATED AND UNAUDITED)

Currency: RMB  Units: RMB in thousands

January-June

January-June

Increase or

Items

in 2019

in 2018

decrease (%)

Total revenue

3,364,839

2,454,092

37.11%

Profit before income tax

977,317

876,243

11.53%

Profit for the period

728,544

651,047

11.90%

Adjusted annualized weighted average

11.38

11.48

Decreased by

  return on net assets (%)

0.10 percentage

points

1

As at

As at

June 30,

December 31,

Increase or

Items

2019

2018

decrease (%)

Total assets

90,357,174

82,111,381

10.04%

Total equity

15,577,724

12,919,844

20.57%

Share capital

8,235,300

7,000,000

17.65%

II. DETAILS OF OPERATING RESULTS AND FINANCIAL POSITIONS

From January to June 2019, total revenue of the Group amounted to RMB3,365 million, representing an increase of 37.11% as compared with the corresponding period of the previous year. The increase was mainly due to the continuous growth of leasing business. The profit for the period amounted to RMB729 million, representing an increase of 11.90% as compared with the corresponding period of the previous year.

III. RISK WARNING

The major financial data for the six months ended June 30, 2019 as set out in this announcement are preliminary financial data and may differ from those to be disclosed in the interim results announcement of the Group for the six months ended June 30, 2019. However, the above difference is not expected to exceed 10%. Investors are reminded of the investment risks.

By order of the Board of Directors

Haitong UniTrust International Leasing Co., Ltd.

REN Peng

Chairman

Hong Kong, July 19, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises Mr. Ding Xueqing and Ms. Zhou Jianli as Executive Directors; Mr. Ren Peng, Mr. Wu Shukun and Mr. Zhang Shaohua as Non-executive Directors; Mr. Jiang Yulin, Mr. Yo Shin, Mr. Zeng Qingsheng and Mr. Wu Yat Wai as Independent Non-executive Directors.

2

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 14:59:01 UTC
