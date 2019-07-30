Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT ON RELATED/CONNECTED TRANSACTION AND DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION - SUBSCRIPTION OF EQUITY INTEREST IN JIANGSU COMMUNICATIONS HOLDING GROUP FINANCE CO., LTD.
0
07/30/2019 | 11:35am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
江 蘇 寧 滬 高 速 公 路 股 份 有 限 公 司
JIANGSU EXPRESSWAY COMPANY LIMITED
(Established in the People's Republic of China as a joint-stock limited company)
(Stock Code: 00177)
ANNOUNCEMENT ON RELATED/CONNECTED
TRANSACTION AND DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION SUBSCRIPTION OF EQUITY INTEREST IN JIANGSU
COMMUNICATIONS HOLDING GROUP FINANCE CO., LTD.
The board of directors (the "Board") and all directors of the Company warrant that there are no false representations or misleading statements contained in, or material omissions from, this announcement, and jointly and severally accept responsibilities for the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of its contents.
On 30 July 2019, the eleventh meeting of the ninth session of the Board was held, at which the capital contribution by the Company to Group Finance Company was considered and approved. On 30 July 2019, the Company, Communications Holding, Jinghu Expressway and Group Finance Company entered into the Capital Increase Agreement, pursuant to which the Company and Communications Holding agreed to make capital contributions to Group Finance Company in cash of RMB606.8 million and RMB303.4 million, respectively. The capital contribution will enable the Company to obtain 25% of the total share capital of Group Finance Company, as enlarged by the Capital Increase.
- 1 -
Pursuant to Rule10.1.3 (2) of the Shanghai Listing Rules, the counterparties to the related transaction are related persons of the Company and thus the transaction constitutes a related transaction; and pursuant to Rule 10.2 of the Shanghai Listing Rules and the principle of aggregation of transactions conducted with the same related person within consecutive twelve months, the aggregated amount of the relevant transactions accounts for more than 5% of the audited absolute value of the net assets of the Company in the latest period, the transaction is subject to approval at general meeting of the Company and Communications Holding is required to abstain from voting thereon.
As Group Finance Company, Jinghu Expressway and the Company are controlled by Communications Holding, pursuant to Rule 14A.07 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules, Group Finance Company is a connected person of the Company and thus the capital contribution to Group Finance Company by the Company constitutes a connected transaction. Since the percentage ratio of total assets as calculated under Rule 14.07 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules is more than 5% but less than 25%, the transaction also constitutes a discloseable transaction. Accordingly, the abovementioned transaction is subject to announcement, circular and independent shareholders' approval requirements under the Hong Kong Listing Rules.
Warning:
As the Capital Increase is subject to fulfillment of the conditions precedent set out in the subsection headed (II) Conditions precedent to the Capital Increase Agreement and other material terms under IV. MAJOR TERMS OF THE CAPITAL INCREASE AGREEMENT, the Capital Increase may or may not proceed. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.
IMPORTANT NOTICE:
The pricing of the related/connected transaction is fair and reasonable. The related/connected transaction has no adverse impact on the Company, will not impair the interests of the Company or non-related/connected shareholders, in particular those of the minority shareholders, and is in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole. And the risks associated with the related/connected transaction are small.
There was no similar transaction between the Company and Communications Holding in the past twelve months.
The Capital Increase of Group Finance Company is subject to approval by the Jiangsu Bureau of China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission.
- 2 -
OVERVIEW OF THE RELATED/CONNECTED TRANSACTION
The subject of the related/connected transaction is that Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (the "Company") and Jiangsu Communications Holding Company Limited ("Communications Holding"), the controlling shareholder of the Company agreed to make capital contributions to Jiangsu Communications Holding Group Finance Co., Ltd. ("Group Finance Company") in cash of RMB606.8 million and RMB303.4 million, respectively (the "Capital Increase"). The capital contribution will enable the Company to obtain 25% of the total share capital of Group Finance Company, as enlarged by the Capital Increase. Jiangsu Jinghu Expressway Company Limited ("Jinghu Expressway", a subsidiary of Communications Holding), an existing shareholder of Group Finance Company, will not participate in the Capital Increase. On 30 July 2019, the eleventh meeting of the ninth session of the Board was held, at which the abovementioned transaction was considered and approved.
Pursuant to Rule10.1.3 (2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Stocks on Shanghai Stock Exchange (the "Shanghai Listing Rules"), the counterparties to the related transaction are related persons of the Company and thus the transaction constitutes a related transaction; and pursuant to Rule 10.2 of the Shanghai Listing Rules and the principle of aggregation of transactions conducted with the same related person within consecutive twelve months, the aggregated amount of the relevant transactions accounts for more than 5% of the audited absolute value of the net assets of the Company in the latest period, the transaction is subject to approval at general meeting of the Company and Communications Holding is required to abstain from voting thereon.
The related transaction does not constitute a material asset restructuring under the
Measures for Administration of Material Asset Restructuring of Listed Companies
《( 上 市 公 司 重 大 資 產 重 組 管 理 辦 法》).
As Group Finance Company, Jinghu Expressway and the Company are controlled by Communications Holding, pursuant to Rule 14A.07 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Listing Rules"), Group Finance Company is a connected person of the Company and thus the capital contribution to Group Finance Company by the Company constitutes a connected transaction. Since the percentage ratio of total assets as calculated under Rule 14.07 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules is more than 5% but less than 25%, the transaction also constitutes a discloseable transaction. Accordingly, the abovementioned transaction is subject to announcement, circular and independent shareholders' approval requirements under the Hong Kong Listing Rules.
- 3 -
The Independent Board Committee comprising Messrs. Zhang Zhuting, Chen Liang, Lin Hui, Zhou Shudong and Liu Xiaoxing has been formed to advise the independent shareholders on the Capital Increase Agreement dated 30 July 2019 entered into among the Company, Communications Holding, Jinghu Expressway and Group Finance Company in relation to the capital contributions to Group Finance Company (the "Capital Increase Agreement") and the transaction contemplated thereunder. An independent financial adviser has been appointed by the Company to advise the Independent Board Committee and the independent shareholders in respect of the Capital Increase Agreement and the transaction contemplated thereunder.
An extraordinary general meeting will be convened to seek for independent shareholders' approval of the Capital Increase Agreement and the transaction contemplated thereunder. A circular setting out details of the Capital Increase Agreement together with, amongst others, the letter of advice from the independent financial advisor to the Independent Board Committee and the independent shareholders, the recommendation from the Independent Board Committee to the independent shareholders, the asset valuation report on Group Finance Company by D&P China (HK) Limited ("D&P") and the notice of the 2019 first extraordinary general meeting of the Company will be despatched on 9 August 2019 to H Shareholders as required under the Hong Kong Listing Rules. The circular will be uploaded onto the websites of the Company, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the Shanghai Stock Exchange on the same date.
As the Capital Increase is subject to fulfillment of the conditions precedent set out in the subsection headed (II) Conditions precedent to the Capital Increase Agreement and other material terms under IV. MAJOR TERMS OF THE CAPITAL INCREASE AGREEMENT, the Capital Increase may or may not proceed. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.
INFORMATION ON RELATED/CONNECTED PERSONS
Information on the relationships with the related/connected persons
The Company and Group Finance Company are subsidiaries controlled by Communications Holding and thus are related legal persons under Rule10.1.3 (2) of the Shanghai Listing Rules.
As Communications Holding, Group Finance Company and Jinghu Expressway are connected persons of the Company, the capital contribution to Group Finance Company by the Company constitutes a connected transaction under Rule 14A.07 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules.
- 4 -
Basic information on the related/connected persons
1. Basic information on the related/connected persons
Communications Holding
Registered office:
No. 291 Zhongshan East Road, Nanjing
Business nature:
Limited liability company (wholly state-
owned)
Legal representative:
Cai Renjie
Registered capital:
RMB16,800,000,000
Principal business:
Operation and management of state-owned
assets within the scope of authorization
of the provincial government; investment,
construction, operation and management
of transport infrastructure, transportation
and other related sectors; toll expressways
operation; industry investment and
domestic trading. (Projects subject to
approval as required by laws shall only be
conducted after approval by the competent
authority)
Total assets at the end of the latest accounting period(2018):
Net assets at the end of the latest accounting period (2018):
Revenue from principal operations for the latest accounting period (2018):
Net profit for the latest accounting period(2018):
RMB454,026,662,000 (in accordance with the Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises of the PRC)
RMB185,500,697,000 (in accordance with the Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises of the PRC)
RMB47,017,415,000 (in accordance with the Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises of the PRC)
RMB12,006,819,000 (in accordance with the Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises of the PRC)
- 5 -
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 30 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2019 15:34:10 UTC