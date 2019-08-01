Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT ON RESIGNATION OF CHIEF RISK OFFICER

08/01/2019 | 08:30pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Everbright Securities Company Limited

ΈɽᗇՎٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6178)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON RESIGNATION OF CHIEF RISK OFFICER

The board of directors (the "Board") of Everbright Securities Company Limited (the "Company") received a letter of resignation from Mr. Wang Yong, the chief risk officer of the Company, on August 1, 2019. Mr. Wang Yong sought to resign from his position as the chief risk officer of the Company due to career development. He has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there are no other matters relating to his resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company. In accordance with the requirements of the articles of association of the Company and relevant laws and regulations, Mr. Wang Yong's resignation became effective upon the delivery of his resignation letter to the Board. The Board will comply with the procedures as required by the relevant regulations and internal policies to select and appoint a new chief risk officer as soon as possible.

The Company noticed some media reports on the resignation of the Company's compliance director. At present, the Company's compliance director is performing his duties normally and has not tendered resignation. At present, the Company's operation and management are all under normal conditions. The Company wishes to remind the investors that they shall refer to the relevant announcements published by the Company on the website of Shanghai Stock Exchange (www.sse.com.cn), the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (www.hkex.com.hk) and on the designated information disclosure medias, such as China Securities Journal, Shanghai Securities Journal, Securities Times and Securities Daily for relevant information.

By order of the Board

Everbright Securities Company Limited

Yan Jun

Chairman

Shanghai, the PRC

August 2, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises Mr. Yan Jun (Chairman, Executive Director), Mr. Ju Hao (Non-executive Director), Mr. Song Bingfang (Non-executive Director), Mr. Yin Lianchen (Non-executive Director), Mr. Chan Ming Kin (Non-executive Director), Mr. Xue Keqing (Non-executive Director), Mr. Meng Xiangkai (Non-executive Director), Mr. Xu Jingchang (Independent Non-executive Director), Mr. Xiong Yan (Independent Non-executive Director), Mr. Li Zheping (Independent Non-executive Director), Mr. Au Sing Kun (Independent Non-executive Director) and Mr. Wang Yong (Independent Non-executive Director).

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 02 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2019 00:29:04 UTC
