HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT ON SUSPENSION OF TRADING OF A SHARES IN RELATION TO ATERIAL ASSET REORGANISATION

08/07/2019 | 08:45pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

(a joint stock company with limited liability incorporated in the People's Republic of China)<_o3a_p>

(H Share Stock Code: 00317)<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

ANNOUNCEMENT ON SUSPENSION OF TRADING OF A SHARES IN RELATION TO MATERIAL ASSET REORGANISATION<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

This announcement is made by the board of directors (the "Board") of CSSC Offshore & Marine Engineering (Group) Company Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

The relevant matters concerning the adjustment to the Major Asset Restructuring Scheme of the Company are yet to be further verified. In order to ensure fair information disclosure, avoid the abnormal fluctuation of the Company's share price, and protect the interests of investors, after applying to the Shanghai Stock Exchange, the Company's A shares (referred to as: COMEC, code: 600685) has been suspended since 8 August 2019. The suspension time is one trading day.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Investors are advised to pay attention to investment risks.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

By order of the Board<_o3a_p>

CSSC Offshore & Marine Engineering (Group) Company Limited<_o3a_p>

Li Zhidong<_o3a_p>

Company Secretary<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Guangzhou, 8 August 2019<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises eleven Directors, namely executive Directors Mr. Han Guangde, Mr. Chen Zhongqian, Mr. Chen Liping, Mr. Sheng Jigang, Mr. Xiang Huiming and Mr. Chen Ji, non-executive Director Mr. Shi Jun and independent non-executive Directors Mr. Wang Yichu, Mr. Min Weiguo, Mr. Liu Renhuai and Mr. Yu Shiyou.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 00:44:00 UTC
