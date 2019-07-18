Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE APPROVAL OF THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION BY THE CBIRC

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

中國太平洋保險（集團）股份有限公司

CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02601)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE APPROVAL OF

THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION BY THE CBIRC

References are made to the circular of China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (the "Company") dated 18 April 2019 (the "Circular") and the announcements of the Company dated 25 March 2019 and 5 June 2019.

Pursuant to the resolution of the 2018 annual general meeting of the Company dated 5 June 2019 (the "AGM"), the Company made amendments to relevant contents of the Articles of Association of China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (the "Articles of Association"). Please refer to the Circular for details of the amendments.

The Company has recently received the "Approval of the Amendments to the Articles of Association of China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd." (CBIRC Approval No. [2019]681) issued by the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (the "CBIRC"). The CBIRC has approved the amendments to the Articles of Association resolved at the AGM.

The amended Articles of Association became effective on the date of approval by the CBIRC. The full text of the Articles of Association is available on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (www.hkexnews.hk).

