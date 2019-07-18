Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE APPROVAL OF THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION BY THE CBIRC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/18/2019 | 10:45am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

中國太平洋保險（集團）股份有限公司

CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02601)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE APPROVAL OF

THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION BY THE CBIRC

References are made to the circular of China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (the "Company") dated 18 April 2019 (the "Circular") and the announcements of the Company dated 25 March 2019 and 5 June 2019.

Pursuant to the resolution of the 2018 annual general meeting of the Company dated 5 June 2019 (the "AGM"), the Company made amendments to relevant contents of the Articles of Association of China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (the "Articles of Association"). Please refer to the Circular for details of the amendments.

The Company has recently received the "Approval of the Amendments to the Articles of Association of China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd." (CBIRC Approval No. [2019]681) issued by the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (the "CBIRC"). The CBIRC has approved the amendments to the Articles of Association resolved at the AGM.

The amended Articles of Association became effective on the date of approval by the CBIRC. The full text of the Articles of Association is available on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (www.hkexnews.hk).

By Order of the Board

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd.

KONG Qingwei

Chairman

Hong Kong, 19 July 2019

- 1 -

As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors of the Company are Mr. KONG Qingwei and Mr. HE Qing; the Non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. WANG Tayu, Mr. KONG Xiangqing, Ms. SUN Xiaoning, Mr. WU Junhao, Mr. LI Qiqiang, Mr. CHEN Xuanmin and Mr. HUANG Dinan; and the Independent Non- executive Directors of the Company are Mr. BAI Wei, Mr. LEE Ka Sze, Carmelo, Mr. CHEN Jizhong, Ms. LAM Tyng Yih, Elizabeth and Mr. GAO Shanwen.

  • Note: The appointment qualification of Mr. LI Qiqiang is subject to the approval by China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 14:44:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
10:45aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Change of Company Name
PU
10:45aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Poll results of the extraordinary general mee..
PU
10:45aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Delay in Dispatch of Circular in relation to ..
PU
10:45aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement on the approval of the articles ..
PU
10:35aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Notification Letter to Non-registered holder ..
PU
10:35aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Notification Letter to Shareholder and Change..
PU
10:05aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement - positive profit alert
PU
10:05aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Change of chief financial officer
PU
10:05aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Discloseable transaction in relation to acqui..
PU
10:05aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : 2018 environmental, social and governance rep..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 17 344 M
EBIT 2019 12 214 M
Net income 2019 10 444 M
Finance 2019 13 766 M
Yield 2019 2,71%
P/E ratio 2019 32,9x
P/E ratio 2020 28,5x
EV / Sales2019 19,0x
EV / Sales2020 13,6x
Capitalization 343 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 301,23  HKD
Last Close Price 273,00  HKD
Spread / Highest target 26,7%
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED19.69%43 945
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC20.70%51 267
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG21.06%26 147
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE42.25%25 044
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%22 478
NASDAQ26.63%17 008
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About