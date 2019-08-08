Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE APPROVAL OF THE ISSUANCE OF UNDATED ADDITIONAL TIER 1 CAPITAL BONDS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

中 國 農 業 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1288)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE APPROVAL OF

THE ISSUANCE OF UNDATED ADDITIONAL

TIER 1 CAPITAL BONDS

As considered and approved at the annual general meeting of 2018 of Agricultural Bank of China Limited (the "Bank"), the Bank proposed to issue write-down undated additional tier 1 capital bonds of a total amount no more than RMB120 billion.

The Bank has received the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission's Approval in respect of the Issuance of Undated Additional Tier 1 Capital Bonds by Agricultural Bank of China Limited (Yin Bao Jian Fu [2019] No.689) and Affirmative Decision of Administration License of the People's Bank of China (Yin Shi Chang Xu Zhun Yu Zi [2019] No. 135), and has been granted to issue undated additional tier 1 capital bonds in China's national inter-bankbond market of an amount no more than RMB120 billion.

The Bank will perform its obligation of information disclosure regarding the issuance of undated additional tier 1 capital bonds in accordance with relevant regulatory requirements.

