Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE MAJOR PRODUCTIVE AND OPERATIONAL DATA OF JULY 2019

Production volume 10 thousand 8.2 48.3 9.5 38.8 -13.7 24.5 tonnes Sales volume 10 thousand 7.7 45.5 7.8 36.7 -1.3 24.0 tonnes 3. Coal mining equipment operations Production value of coal RMB100 7.8 50.9 5.5 40.0 41.8 27.3 mining equipment million

Note: The sales volume of commercial coal, urea and methanol of the Company in 2019 includes the internal self-consumption, and the relative data of 2018 is adjusted correspondingly.

The productive and operational data of above are derived from the internal statistics of the Company and are intended to give investors an overview of the production and operation of the Company in a timely manner and may be different from the data disclosed in periodic reports of the Company.

In addition, affected by various factors, including (but not limited to) the adjustment of the macroeconomic policy of the state, changes in the domestic and overseas market conditions, bad weather and disasters, equipment maintenance, safety inspection and changes of geological conditions in coal mines, material differences may exist among the productive and operational data published from month to month.

The aforesaid productive and operational data do not make any express or implied forecasts or guarantees in respect of the Company's future operating conditions. Investors should note that unduly reliance on or use of the above information may cause investment risks.

By Order of the Board

China Coal Energy Company Limited

Li Yanjiang

Chairman of the Board, Executive Director

Beijing, the PRC

15 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Li Yanjiang, Peng Yi and Niu Jianhua; the non-executive directors of the Company are Du Ji'an, Zhao Rongzhe and Xu Qian ; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Zhang Ke, Zhang Chengjie, and Leung Chong Shun.

