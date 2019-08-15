Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE MAJOR PRODUCTIVE AND OPERATIONAL DATA OF JULY 2019

08/15/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01898)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE MAJOR PRODUCTIVE

AND OPERATIONAL DATA OF JULY 2019

(Overseas Regulatory Announcement)

The board of directors of China Coal Energy Company Limited (the "Company") and all directors thereof guarantee that the information contained in this announcement does not contain any false representations, misleading statements or material omissions, and jointly and severally accept responsibility for the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the content of this announcement.

2019

2018

Percentage change

Benchmark item

Unit

%

July

Total

July

Total

July

Total

1.Coal operations

(1)Production

volume

of

10

thousand

888

5,944

613

4,294

44.9

38.4

commercial coal

tonnes

(2)Sales volume of commercial

10

thousand

1,805

12,120

1,196

9,121

50.9

32.9

coal

tonnes

Of which: Sales volume of

10

thousand

862

5,921

604

4,233

42.7

39.9

self-produced commercial

tonnes

coal

2.Coal chemical operations

1polyolefin

Production

volume

of

10

thousand

6.6

44.6

5.7

41.8

15.8

6.7

polyethylene

tonnes

Sales

volume

of

10

thousand

5.8

43.8

6.5

42.6

-10.8

2.8

polyethylene

tonnes

Production

volume

of

10

thousand

6.4

42.1

5.6

42.3

14.3

-0.5

polypropylene

tonnes

Sales

volume

of

10

thousand

6.5

41.3

5.6

42.4

16.1

-2.6

polypropylene

tonnes

2urea

Production volume

10

thousand

18.5

118.2

18.8

103.4

-1.6

14.3

tonnes

Sales volume

10

thousand

14.5

143.1

13.0

116.6

11.5

22.7

tonnes

3methanol

1

Production volume

10 thousand

8.2

48.3

9.5

38.8

-13.7

24.5

tonnes

Sales volume

10 thousand

7.7

45.5

7.8

36.7

-1.3

24.0

tonnes

3. Coal mining equipment

operations

Production value of coal

RMB100

7.8

50.9

5.5

40.0

41.8

27.3

mining equipment

million

Note: The sales volume of commercial coal, urea and methanol of the Company in 2019 includes the internal self-consumption, and the relative data of 2018 is adjusted correspondingly.

The productive and operational data of above are derived from the internal statistics of the Company and are intended to give investors an overview of the production and operation of the Company in a timely manner and may be different from the data disclosed in periodic reports of the Company.

In addition, affected by various factors, including (but not limited to) the adjustment of the macroeconomic policy of the state, changes in the domestic and overseas market conditions, bad weather and disasters, equipment maintenance, safety inspection and changes of geological conditions in coal mines, material differences may exist among the productive and operational data published from month to month.

The aforesaid productive and operational data do not make any express or implied forecasts or guarantees in respect of the Company's future operating conditions. Investors should note that unduly reliance on or use of the above information may cause investment risks.

By Order of the Board

China Coal Energy Company Limited

Li Yanjiang

Chairman of the Board, Executive Director

Beijing, the PRC

15 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Li Yanjiang, Peng Yi and Niu Jianhua; the non-executive directors of the Company are Du Ji'an, Zhao Rongzhe and Xu Qian ; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Zhang Ke, Zhang Chengjie, and Leung Chong Shun.

* For identification purpose only

2

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 09:06:05 UTC
