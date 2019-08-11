Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE OPERATING DATA FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2019

0
08/11/2019 | 07:46am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE OPERATING DATA FOR

THE FIRST HALF OF 2019

Pursuant to the relevant provisions of Article 25 of the "Guidelines on Industrial Information Disclosure of Listed Companies No. 9 -Iron and Steel" of the Shanghai Stock Exchange, Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited (the "Company") hereby announces the operating data for the first half of 2019 (reporting period) (unaudited) as follows:

  1. HIGHLIGHTS OF PRODUCTION AND OPERATION
    2019 is a crucial year for the Company to embark on a new journey towards sustainable and high-quality development as well as a year for consolidating foundations, improving management and advancing development. The Company actively implemented the strategies highlighting "cost and manufacturing technology leadership" and continuously carried out the operation principle of "achieving full production and sales, low cost and high efficiency". In response to the declining sales price of steel, the soaring prices of iron ores and other adverse circumstances, it implemented the problems-oriented and reform-driven approaches to solidify the foundation, improve the system, enhance the capability and drive business development. It vigorously promoted cost reduction and continuously conducted targeted benchmarking to bridge the gaps, and effectively leveraged the coordinated support of China Baowu Steel Group. With the joint efforts of all employees, in the first half of the year, the Company maintained stable and smooth production operations, with production and sales hitting record high, resource consumption decreasing significantly, new breakthroughs made in building low-cost manufacturing capacity, and competitiveness further enhanced.
    In the first half of 2019, the Company realised iron, steel and steel products production of 2,984,200 tonnes, 3,250,600 tonnes and 3,097,200 tonnes respectively, representing an increase of 199,700 tonnes, 150,500 tonnes and 130,300 tonnes, respectively, as compared to the same period last year; sales of steel products of 3,132,200 tonnes, representing a year-on-year increase of 188,700 tonnes, hitting historical records.

- 1 -

II. MAJOR FINANCIAL DATA

Unit: RMB'000

Change from

the end of

last year

compared

At the end of

to the end of

the reporting

At the end of

the reporting

period

last year

period

(%)

Total assets

26,486,557

26,933,351

-1.66

Net assets attributable to

shareholders of the Company

19,093,683

18,531,665

3.03

Reporting

Change

period

from the

(January to

Same period

same period

June)

last year

last year

(%)

Net cash flow from operating

activities

88,417

-1,301,188

N/A

Operating income

11,483,560

11,092,899

3.52

Net profit attributable to

shareholders of the Company

615,728

761,960

-19.19

Net profit attributable to

shareholders of the Company after

extraordinary gains and losses

589,097

736,096

-19.97

Decreased

by 1.18

Weighted average return on net

percentage

assets (%)

3.27

4.45

points

Basic earnings per share

(RMB per share)

0.07

0.09

-22.22

Diluted earnings per share

(RMB per share)

0.07

0.09

-22.22

- 2 -

III. MAJOR PRODUCTS

Average

Production

Sales from

selling price

from January

January to from January

Major products

to June 2019

June 2019 to June 2019

(excluding

(0'000

(0'000

taxes, RMB

tonnes)

tonnes)

per tonne)

Medium plate

97.46

97.79

3,622

Hot rolling

149.35

152.22

3,389

Bars

31.89

31.22

3,659

Profiles

31.02

31.99

3,599

Total

309.72

313.22

3,510

The above operating data are unaudited. Investors are advised to pay attention to the investment risks and exercise caution when using such information.

By order of the Board

Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited

Meng Xiangyun

Secretary to the Board

Chongqing, the PRC, 12 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Directors of the Company are: Mr. Zhou Zhuping (Non-executive Director), Mr. Song De An (Non-executive Director), Mr. Zhang Shuogong (Non-executive Director), Mr. Li Yongxiang (Executive Director), Mr. Tu Deling (Executive Director), Mr. Wang Li (Executive Director), Mr. Xu Yixiang (Independent Non-executive Director), Mr. Xin Qingquan (Independent Non-executive Director) and Mr. Wong Chunwa (Independent Non-executive Director).

- 3 -

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 11 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2019 11:45:05 UTC
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 919 M
EBIT 2019 12 062 M
Net income 2019 10 193 M
Finance 2019 13 590 M
Yield 2019 2,95%
P/E ratio 2019 30,3x
P/E ratio 2020 25,7x
EV / Sales2019 17,2x
EV / Sales2020 11,8x
Capitalization 304 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 294,31  HKD
Last Close Price 242,20  HKD
Spread / Highest target 42,9%
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED5.95%38 756
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC23.30%52 051
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE68.39%28 829
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG22.49%26 431
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%23 616
NASDAQ20.46%16 228
