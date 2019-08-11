Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE OPERATING DATA FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE OPERATING DATA FOR

THE FIRST HALF OF 2019

Pursuant to the relevant provisions of Article 25 of the "Guidelines on Industrial Information Disclosure of Listed Companies No. 9 -Iron and Steel" of the Shanghai Stock Exchange, Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited (the "Company") hereby announces the operating data for the first half of 2019 (reporting period) (unaudited) as follows: