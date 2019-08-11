Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE OPERATING DATA FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2019
0
08/11/2019 | 07:46am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE OPERATING DATA FOR
THE FIRST HALF OF 2019
Pursuant to the relevant provisions of Article 25 of the "Guidelines on Industrial Information Disclosure of Listed Companies No. 9 -Iron and Steel" of the Shanghai Stock Exchange, Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited (the "Company") hereby announces the operating data for the first half of 2019 (reporting period) (unaudited) as follows:
HIGHLIGHTS OF PRODUCTION AND OPERATION
2019 is a crucial year for the Company to embark on a new journey towards sustainable and high-quality development as well as a year for consolidating foundations, improving management and advancing development. The Company actively implemented the strategies highlighting "cost and manufacturing technology leadership" and continuously carried out the operation principle of "achieving full production and sales, low cost and high efficiency". In response to the declining sales price of steel, the soaring prices of iron ores and other adverse circumstances, it implemented the problems-oriented and reform-driven approaches to solidify the foundation, improve the system, enhance the capability and drive business development. It vigorously promoted cost reduction and continuously conducted targeted benchmarking to bridge the gaps, and effectively leveraged the coordinated support of China Baowu Steel Group. With the joint efforts of all employees, in the first half of the year, the Company maintained stable and smooth production operations, with production and sales hitting record high, resource consumption decreasing significantly, new breakthroughs made in building low-cost manufacturing capacity, and competitiveness further enhanced.
In the first half of 2019, the Company realised iron, steel and steel products production of 2,984,200 tonnes, 3,250,600 tonnes and 3,097,200 tonnes respectively, representing an increase of 199,700 tonnes, 150,500 tonnes and 130,300 tonnes, respectively, as compared to the same period last year; sales of steel products of 3,132,200 tonnes, representing a year-on-year increase of 188,700 tonnes, hitting historical records.
- 1 -
II. MAJOR FINANCIAL DATA
Unit: RMB'000
Change from
the end of
last year
compared
At the end of
to the end of
the reporting
At the end of
the reporting
period
last year
period
(%)
Total assets
26,486,557
26,933,351
-1.66
Net assets attributable to
shareholders of the Company
19,093,683
18,531,665
3.03
Reporting
Change
period
from the
(January to
Same period
same period
June)
last year
last year
(%)
Net cash flow from operating
activities
88,417
-1,301,188
N/A
Operating income
11,483,560
11,092,899
3.52
Net profit attributable to
shareholders of the Company
615,728
761,960
-19.19
Net profit attributable to
shareholders of the Company after
extraordinary gains and losses
589,097
736,096
-19.97
Decreased
by 1.18
Weighted average return on net
percentage
assets (%)
3.27
4.45
points
Basic earnings per share
(RMB per share)
0.07
0.09
-22.22
Diluted earnings per share
(RMB per share)
0.07
0.09
-22.22
- 2 -
III. MAJOR PRODUCTS
Average
Production
Sales from
selling price
from January
January to from January
Major products
to June 2019
June 2019 to June 2019
(excluding
(0'000
(0'000
taxes, RMB
tonnes)
tonnes)
per tonne)
Medium plate
97.46
97.79
3,622
Hot rolling
149.35
152.22
3,389
Bars
31.89
31.22
3,659
Profiles
31.02
31.99
3,599
Total
309.72
313.22
3,510
The above operating data are unaudited. Investors are advised to pay attention to the investment risks and exercise caution when using such information.
By order of the Board
Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited
Meng Xiangyun
Secretary to the Board
Chongqing, the PRC, 12 August 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Directors of the Company are: Mr. Zhou Zhuping (Non-executive Director), Mr. Song De An (Non-executive Director), Mr. Zhang Shuogong (Non-executive Director), Mr. Li Yongxiang (Executive Director), Mr. Tu Deling (Executive Director), Mr. Wang Li (Executive Director), Mr. Xu Yixiang (Independent Non-executive Director), Mr. Xin Qingquan (Independent Non-executive Director) and Mr. Wong Chunwa (Independent Non-executive Director).
HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 11 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2019 11:45:05 UTC