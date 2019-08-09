Log in
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)

(0388)
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE RESOLUTIONS PASSED AT THE NINTH MEETING OF THE NINTH SESSION OF THE BOARD

08/09/2019 | 12:01pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

北 京 京 城 機 電 股 份 有 限 公 司

Beijing Jingcheng Machinery Electric Company Limited

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 0187)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE RESOLUTIONS PASSED AT THE NINTH MEETING OF

THE NINTH SESSION OF THE BOARD

The board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") and all members of the Board warrant that this announcement does not contain any false information, misleading statement or material omission and accept joint and several responsibilities for the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the contents in this announcement.

Pursuant to the notice of the meeting dated 25 July 2019, the ninth meeting of the ninth session of the Board of Beijing Jingcheng Machinery Electric Company Limited (the "Company") was held at the Conference Room of Beijing Jingcheng Holding Mansion on 9 August 2019. All of the ten eligible directors were present at the meeting. The supervisors and senior management members of the Company also attended the meeting. The convening of the meeting was in compliance with the requirements of all applicable laws and the Articles of Association.

The meeting was presided over by Mr. Wang Jun, the Chairman of the Board, at which the following resolutions were considered and approved:

1. The full text and abstract of the 2019 A Share Interim Report and H Share Results Announcement of the Company were considered and approved.

The number of valid votes for this resolution: 10; Affirmative votes: 10; Dissenting vote: 0;

Abstention vote: 0.

1

  1. The resolution on the provision for impairment of assets of the Company in the first-half of 2019 was considered and approved.
    As at 30 June 2019, the provision for bad debts and impairment of assets of the Company increased by RMB 15,998,900 for the current period, of which, the provision for bad debts was RMB 5,815,400; the provision for the impairment loss of inventories was RMB 10,183,500. The provision for bad debts and asset impairments decreased by RMB 11,401,600 for the current period, of which, write-off of bad debt was RMB 235,000; resale of inventory was RMB 11,166,600.
    The Company makes provision for impairment on assets according to the Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises and the actual situation of the Company's asset, the asset position of the Company was reflected based on full and fair view.
    The number of valid votes for this resolution: 10; Affirmative votes: 10; Dissenting vote: 0;
    Abstention vote: 0.
  2. The resolution on changes of the Company's accounting policies was considered and approved.
    The Company would prepare the 2019 interim financial statements, annual financial statements and
    financial statements for subsequent periods in accordance with the Notice of the Ministry of Finance on Revising and Issuing the Format of Financial Statements of Ordinary Enterprises for 2019 ( 財 政部關於修訂印發2019 年度一般企業財務報表格式的通知》) (CH [2019] No. 6) issued by the
    Ministry of Finance and its interpretation and the requirements of Enterprise Accounting Standards, and retrospective adjustments were made on comparative figures in the 2018 financial statements in accordance with the requirements. The specific adjustments are as follows:
    The consolidated balance sheet being affected on 31 December 2018

Consolidated balance sheet (RMB)

Items

Before adjustment

After adjustment

Notes receivable and accounts receivable

246,254,665.67

Not Applicable

Notes receivable

Not Applicable

23,161,071.50

Accounts receivable

Not Applicable

223,093,594.17

Notes payable and accounts payable

264,374,639.10

Not Applicable

Notes payable

Not Applicable

30,000,000.00

Accounts payable

Not Applicable

234,374,639.10

2

The changes in accounting policies only affected the presentation of items in the financial statements, no retrospective adjustment was required, there was no substantive impact on the operating results, financial position and cash flow of the Company and such changes were not detrimental to the interests of the Company and minority shareholders.

The number of valid votes for this resolution: 10; Affirmative votes: 10; Dissenting vote: 0;

Abstention vote: 0.

The Board of

Beijing Jingcheng Machinery Electric Company Limited

Beijing, the PRC

9 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Wang Jun, Mr. Li Junjie, and Mr. Zhang Jiheng as executive directors, Ms. Jin Chuyu, Mr. Xia Zhonghua and Ms. Li Chunzhi as non-executive directors and Ms. Wu Yan, Mr. Liu Ning, Mr. Yang Xiaohui and Mr. Fan Yong as independent non- executive directors.

3

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 16:00:11 UTC
