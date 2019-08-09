Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE RESOLUTIONS PASSED AT THE NINTH MEETING OF THE NINTH SESSION OF THE BOARD

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

北 京 京 城 機 電 股 份 有 限 公 司

Beijing Jingcheng Machinery Electric Company Limited

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 0187)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE RESOLUTIONS PASSED AT THE NINTH MEETING OF

THE NINTH SESSION OF THE BOARD

Pursuant to the notice of the meeting dated 25 July 2019, the ninth meeting of the ninth session of the Board of Beijing Jingcheng Machinery Electric Company Limited (the "Company") was held at the Conference Room of Beijing Jingcheng Holding Mansion on 9 August 2019. All of the ten eligible directors were present at the meeting. The supervisors and senior management members of the Company also attended the meeting. The convening of the meeting was in compliance with the requirements of all applicable laws and the Articles of Association.

The meeting was presided over by Mr. Wang Jun, the Chairman of the Board, at which the following resolutions were considered and approved:

1. The full text and abstract of the 2019 A Share Interim Report and H Share Results Announcement of the Company were considered and approved.

The number of valid votes for this resolution: 10; Affirmative votes: 10; Dissenting vote: 0;

Abstention vote: 0.