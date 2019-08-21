Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL DATA OF SINOPHARM (CNCM LTD) FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

08/21/2019 | 08:58am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability and carrying on

business in Hong Kong as 國控股份有限公司 )

(Stock Code: 01099)

ANNOUNCEMENT

PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL DATA OF

SINOPHARM (CNCM LTD)

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

Reference is made to the overseas regulatory announcement of Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (the "Company") dated 21 August 2019 (the "Announcement") in relation to the interim report for the six months ended 30 June 2019 of China National Medicines Corporation Ltd. ("SINOPHARM (CNCM LTD)"), a subsidiary of the Company and whose A shares are listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (stock code: 600511).

The board of directors of the Company would like to draw the attention of its shareholders and the public investors to the following principal unaudited financial data of SINOPHARM (CNCM LTD) for the six months ended 30 June 2019 as set out in the Announcement.

1

PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING DATA AND FINANCIAL INDICATORS OF SINOPHARM (CNCM LTD)

Principal Accounting Data

Operating Income

Net profit attributable to shareholders of the listed company

Net profit attributable to shareholders of the listed company net of non-recurring gain or loss

Net cash flow arising from operating activities

Net assets attributable to shareholders of the listed company

Total assets

Principal Financial Indicators

Basic earnings per share (RMB/Share) Diluted earnings per share (RMB/Share)

Basic earnings per share net of non-recurring gain or lossRMB/Share

Weighted average return on net assets (%)

Weighted average return net of non-recurring gain or loss%

Unit: Yuan

Currency: RMB

The reporting period

The corresponding

Increase/decrease during

(January to June)

period of last year

the reporting period as

compared to the

corresponding period of

last year (%)

21,022,078,606.53

18,771,091,090.81

11.99

754,610,594.59

635,925,167.25

18.66

728,312,439.26

635,304,066.74

14.64

691,265,981.72

514,277,814.11

34.41

As at the end of the

As at the end of last year

Increase/decrease at the

reporting period

end of the reporting

period as compared to the

end of last year (%)

9,684,957,466.73

9,232,394,076.27

4.90

22,092,622,593.78

21,509,768,350.39

2.71

The reporting period

The corresponding

Increase/decrease during

(January to June)

period of last year

the reporting period as

compared to the

corresponding period of

last year (%)

0.9872

0.8292

19.05

0.9872

0.8292

19.05

0.9528

0.8284

15.02

7.94

7.48

increased by 0.46 percentage

point

7.66

7.48

increased by 0.18 percentage

point

This announcement is made pursuant to Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

By order of the Board

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd.

Li Zhiming

Chairman

Shanghai, the PRC

21 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Li Zhiming, Mr. Yu Qingming and Mr. Liu Yong; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Chen Qiyu, Mr. Ma Ping, Mr. Hu Jianwei, Mr. Deng Jindong, Mr. Wen Deyong, Ms. Guan Xiaohui and Ms. Dai Kun; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Yu Tze Shan Hailson, Mr. Tan Wee Seng, Mr. Liu Zhengdong, Mr. Zhuo Fumin and Mr. Chen Fangruo.

  • The Company is registered as a non-Hong Kong company under the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance under its Chinese name and the English name "Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd.".

2

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 12:57:04 UTC
