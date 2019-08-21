Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL DATA OF SINOPHARM (CNCM LTD) FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
08/21/2019 | 08:58am EDT
(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability and carrying on
business in Hong Kong as 國控股份有限公司 )
(Stock Code: 01099)
ANNOUNCEMENT
PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL DATA OF
SINOPHARM (CNCM LTD)
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
Reference is made to the overseas regulatory announcement of Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (the "Company") dated 21 August 2019 (the "Announcement") in relation to the interim report for the six months ended 30 June 2019 of China National Medicines Corporation Ltd. ("SINOPHARM (CNCM LTD)"), a subsidiary of the Company and whose A shares are listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (stock code: 600511).
The board of directors of the Company would like to draw the attention of its shareholders and the public investors to the following principal unaudited financial data of SINOPHARM (CNCM LTD) for the six months ended 30 June 2019 as set out in the Announcement.
1
PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING DATA AND FINANCIAL INDICATORS OF SINOPHARM (CNCM LTD)
Principal Accounting Data
Operating Income
Net profit attributable to shareholders of the listed company
Net profit attributable to shareholders of the listed company net of non-recurring gain or loss
Net cash flow arising from operating activities
Net assets attributable to shareholders of the listed company
Total assets
Principal Financial Indicators
Basic earnings per share (RMB/Share) Diluted earnings per share (RMB/Share)
Basic earnings per share net of non-recurring gain or loss（RMB/Share）
Weighted average return on net assets (%)
Weighted average return net of non-recurring gain or loss（%）
Unit: Yuan
Currency: RMB
The reporting period
The corresponding
Increase/decrease during
(January to June)
period of last year
the reporting period as
compared to the
corresponding period of
last year (%)
21,022,078,606.53
18,771,091,090.81
11.99
754,610,594.59
635,925,167.25
18.66
728,312,439.26
635,304,066.74
14.64
691,265,981.72
514,277,814.11
34.41
As at the end of the
As at the end of last year
Increase/decrease at the
reporting period
end of the reporting
period as compared to the
end of last year (%)
9,684,957,466.73
9,232,394,076.27
4.90
22,092,622,593.78
21,509,768,350.39
2.71
The reporting period
The corresponding
Increase/decrease during
(January to June)
period of last year
the reporting period as
compared to the
corresponding period of
last year (%)
0.9872
0.8292
19.05
0.9872
0.8292
19.05
0.9528
0.8284
15.02
7.94
7.48
increased by 0.46 percentage
point
7.66
7.48
increased by 0.18 percentage
point
This announcement is made pursuant to Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
By order of the Board
Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd.
Li Zhiming
Chairman
Shanghai, the PRC
21 August 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Li Zhiming, Mr. Yu Qingming and Mr. Liu Yong; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Chen Qiyu, Mr. Ma Ping, Mr. Hu Jianwei, Mr. Deng Jindong, Mr. Wen Deyong, Ms. Guan Xiaohui and Ms. Dai Kun; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Yu Tze Shan Hailson, Mr. Tan Wee Seng, Mr. Liu Zhengdong, Mr. Zhuo Fumin and Mr. Chen Fangruo.
The Company is registered as a non-Hong Kong company under the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance under its Chinese name and the English name "Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd.".
