Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL DATA OF SINOPHARM (CNCM LTD) FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability and carrying on

business in Hong Kong as 國控股份有限公司 )

(Stock Code: 01099)

ANNOUNCEMENT

PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL DATA OF

SINOPHARM (CNCM LTD)

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

Reference is made to the overseas regulatory announcement of Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (the "Company") dated 21 August 2019 (the "Announcement") in relation to the interim report for the six months ended 30 June 2019 of China National Medicines Corporation Ltd. ("SINOPHARM (CNCM LTD)"), a subsidiary of the Company and whose A shares are listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (stock code: 600511).

The board of directors of the Company would like to draw the attention of its shareholders and the public investors to the following principal unaudited financial data of SINOPHARM (CNCM LTD) for the six months ended 30 June 2019 as set out in the Announcement.