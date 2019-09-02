Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT - PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

|
Original Context
Amended Context
Article 34 The acquisition of its shares by
Article 34 The acquisition of its shares
the Company for reasons set forth in Items
by the Company for reasons set forth in
(1) to (3) of Article 31 hereof shall be subject
Items (1) to (3)(2)of Article 31 hereof shall
to the approval at the general meeting in
be subject to the approval at the general
accordance with the provisions hereunder.
meeting in accordance with the provisions
Upon the acquisition of its shares by the
hereunder. The acquisition of its shares by
Company pursuant to the provisions under
the Company for reasons set forth in Items
Article 31 hereof, under the circumstance
(3), (5) and (6) of Article 31 hereof may
set forth in Item (1), the shares so purchased
be subject to the approval at the Board
shall be cancelled within ten days after the
meeting attended by more than two-thirds
said acquisition; under the circumstances
of the directors in accordance with the
set forth in Items (2) and (4), the shares
provisions hereunder.Upon the acquisition
shall be transferred or cancelled within six
of its shares by the Company pursuant to the
months. The shares repurchased pursuant to
provisions under Article 31 hereof, under
the provisions under Item (3) of Article 31
the circumstance set forth in Item (1), the
hereof shall not exceed 5% of the total issued
shares so purchased shall be cancelled within
shares of the Company, and the funds used
ten days after the said acquisition; under the
for the purpose of the acquisition shall be
circumstances set forth in Items (2) and (4),
made available from the profit after tax of
the shares shall be transferred or cancelled
the Company. The shares so acquired shall be
within six months. The shares repurchased
transferred to the employees within one year.
pursuant to the provisions under Items(3), (5)
|
and (6)of Article 31 hereof shall not exceed
|
5%10%of the total issued shares of the
|
Company, and the funds used for the purpose
|
of the acquisition shall be made available
|
from the profit after tax of the Company. The
|
shares so acquired shall be transferred to the
|
employees within one yearshall be transferred
|
or cancelled within three years.
|
In respect of the proposed amendment to the Articles of Association, two articles are amended, and no article is added or deleted. The number of the articles of the amended Articles of Association remains the same.
A special resolution will be proposed at the 2019 First Extraordinary General Meeting (the "EGM") of the Company to approve, among other things, the above proposal to amend the Articles of Association. A circular containing, among other things, details of the proposed amendments to the Articles of Association and notice of the EGM will be dispatched to the shareholders of the Company on September 5, 2019.