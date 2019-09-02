Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT - PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ANNOUNCEMENT

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

The board of directors (the "Board") of Wenzhou Kangning Hospital Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that, at the meeting of the Board held on September 2, 2019, the Board considered and approved, among other things, the resolution in relation to the proposed amendment to the articles of association of Wenzhou Kangning Hospital Co., Ltd. (the "Articles of Association").