HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT - PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

09/02/2019 | 10:00am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ANNOUNCEMENT

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

The board of directors (the "Board") of Wenzhou Kangning Hospital Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that, at the meeting of the Board held on September 2, 2019, the Board considered and approved, among other things, the resolution in relation to the proposed amendment to the articles of association of Wenzhou Kangning Hospital Co., Ltd. (the "Articles of Association").

According to the Decision of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress on Amending the Company Law of the People's Republic of China ( 全國人民代表大會常務委員會關 於修改<中華人民共和國公司法>的決定》) adopted at the 6th meeting of the Standing Committee

of the 13th National People's Congress on October 26, 2018, the Board proposed to amend the Articles of Association in consideration of the actual situation of the Company, details of which are as follows:

Original Context

Amended Context

Article 31 The

Company may, in

the

Article 31

The

Company may, in

the

following circumstances, repurchase

its

following circumstances, repurchase

its

own issued outstanding shares according to

own issued outstanding shares according to

legal procedures and in accordance with the

legal procedures and in accordance with the

procedures provided for in these Articles

procedures provided for in these Articles

of Association, and submit the same to the

of Association, and submit the same to the

relevant state authorities for approval:

relevant state authorities for approval:

(1) Cancellation of shares in order to reduce

(1) Reduce the

Company's registered

the Company's registered capital;

capital;

(2) Merger with another company holding

(2) Merger with another company holding

share certificates in a company;

share

certificatesshares

in a

the

cCompany;

(3) As a token of reward, distribution of

shares to staffs of the Company;

(3) As a token of reward, distribution

of shares to staffs of the Company

(4) A c q u i s i t i o n

o f s h a r e s h e l d

b y

Utilisingits shares in the employee

shareholders (upon their request) who

share ownership scheme or for share

dissent from any resolution proposed in

incentive;

any general meeting on the merger or

division of the Company;

(4) A c q u i s i t i o n

o f s h a r e s

h e l d

b y

shareholders (upon their request) who

(5) Other circumstances where the laws and

dissent from any resolution proposed in

administrative regulations so permit.

any general meeting on the merger or

division of the Company;

Apart from the conditions mentioned above,

the Company does not carry out any activities

(5) Other circumstances where the laws and

for dealing in the Company's shares.

administrative regulations so permit.

(5) Utilising the shares for conversion to

corporate bonds which are convertible

into shares issued by the listed

company;

(6) Where it is necessary to safeguard the

value of the listed company and the

interests of its shareholders.

Apart from the conditions mentioned above,

the Company does not carry out any activities

for dealing in the Company's shares.

Original Context

Amended Context

Article 34 The acquisition of its shares by

Article 34 The acquisition of its shares

the Company for reasons set forth in Items

by the Company for reasons set forth in

(1) to (3) of Article 31 hereof shall be subject

Items (1) to (3)(2)of Article 31 hereof shall

to the approval at the general meeting in

be subject to the approval at the general

accordance with the provisions hereunder.

meeting in accordance with the provisions

Upon the acquisition of its shares by the

hereunder. The acquisition of its shares by

Company pursuant to the provisions under

the Company for reasons set forth in Items

Article 31 hereof, under the circumstance

(3), (5) and (6) of Article 31 hereof may

set forth in Item (1), the shares so purchased

be subject to the approval at the Board

shall be cancelled within ten days after the

meeting attended by more than two-thirds

said acquisition; under the circumstances

of the directors in accordance with the

set forth in Items (2) and (4), the shares

provisions hereunder.Upon the acquisition

shall be transferred or cancelled within six

of its shares by the Company pursuant to the

months. The shares repurchased pursuant to

provisions under Article 31 hereof, under

the provisions under Item (3) of Article 31

the circumstance set forth in Item (1), the

hereof shall not exceed 5% of the total issued

shares so purchased shall be cancelled within

shares of the Company, and the funds used

ten days after the said acquisition; under the

for the purpose of the acquisition shall be

circumstances set forth in Items (2) and (4),

made available from the profit after tax of

the shares shall be transferred or cancelled

the Company. The shares so acquired shall be

within six months. The shares repurchased

transferred to the employees within one year.

pursuant to the provisions under Items(3), (5)

and (6)of Article 31 hereof shall not exceed

5%10%of the total issued shares of the

Company, and the funds used for the purpose

of the acquisition shall be made available

from the profit after tax of the Company. The

shares so acquired shall be transferred to the

employees within one yearshall be transferred

or cancelled within three years.

In respect of the proposed amendment to the Articles of Association, two articles are amended, and no article is added or deleted. The number of the articles of the amended Articles of Association remains the same.

A special resolution will be proposed at the 2019 First Extraordinary General Meeting (the "EGM") of the Company to approve, among other things, the above proposal to amend the Articles of Association. A circular containing, among other things, details of the proposed amendments to the Articles of Association and notice of the EGM will be dispatched to the shareholders of the Company on September 5, 2019.

The amended Articles of Association shall become effective on the date of passing the relevant resolution at the EGM. Prior to the passing of the relevant resolution at the EGM, the prevailing Articles of Association of the Company shall remain valid.

By Order of the Board

Wenzhou Kangning Hospital Co., Ltd.

Guan Weili

Chairman

Zhejiang, the PRC

September 2, 2019

As of the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Guan Weili, Ms. Wang Lianyue and Ms. Wang Hongyue; the non-executive directors are Mr. Yang Yang and Mr. Lin Lijun; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Chong Yat Keung, Mr. Huang Zhi and Mr. Got Chong Key Clevin.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 13:59:03 UTC
