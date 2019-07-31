Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT QUARTERLY UPDATE ON THE RECENT DEVELOPMENT OF SUSPENSION OF TRADING

Limited accounting books and records of subsidiaries of the Company - First Concept Industrial Group Limited ("First Concept") and iFrontier LLC ("iFrontier")

Due to the insufficiency of supporting documentation and explanations for accounting books and records in respect of First Concept and iFrontier for the years ended 31 December 2017 and 2018, the Auditor was unable to carry out audit procedures to satisfy itself as to whether the certain income and expenses for the years ended 31 December 2017 and 2018 and the assets and liabilities as at 31 December 2017 and 2018, and the segment information and other related disclosure notes in relation to the Group, as included in the consolidated financial statements of the Group, have been accurately recorded and properly accounted for in the consolidated financial statements.

Pursuant to the announcement of the Company dated 26 July 2019, First Concept and iFrontier have been disposed to independent third parties of the Company. As such, this balance sheet disclaimer will be removed in the year ended 31 December 2019, while the impact on the profit and loss account of this disclaimer will be removed in the year ended 31 December 2021.

Loss on deconsolidation of the subsidiaries

As explained in note 2 of the consolidated financial statements of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2018, certain subsidiaries of the Company have been deconsolidated from the Group since 1 January 2016. No sufficient evidence has been provided to satisfy the Auditor as to whether the Company had lost control of the aforesaid certain subsidiaries on 1 January 2016 and throughout the years ended 31 December 2017 and 2018. Accordingly, the Auditor was unable to satisfy itself as to the deconsolidated subsidiaries, as to the completeness of the transactions of the Group for the years ended 31 December 2017 and 2018 and the Group's financial position as at those dates.

Pursuant to the announcement of the Company dated 26 July 2019, these subsidiaries with limited books and records have been disposed to independent third parties of the Company. As such this balance sheet disclaimer will be removed in the year ended 31 December 2019, while the impact on the profit and loss account of this disclaimer will be removed in the year ended 31 December 2021.