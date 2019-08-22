Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT RESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 03328, 4605 (Preference Share))

ANNOUNCEMENT

RESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR

The board of directors (the "Board") of Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (the "Bank") received a written report from Mr. Wu Wei ("Mr. Wu") informing his resignation from his position as an executive director of the Bank, a member of the Strategy Committee (Inclusive Finance Development Committee) of the Board, a member of the Social Responsibility and Consumer Protection Committee of the Board, an executive vice president and a chief financial officer of the Bank due to job change. The resignation will take effect from 22 August 2019.

Mr. Wu has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there is no matter relating to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders and creditors of the Bank.

Mr. Wu joined the Bank in 1998 and served consecutively for 21 years. During his tenure of service, Mr. Wu had always been diligent and committed to his work, and steadily organized and advanced relevant work by virtue of his outstanding leadership and coordination ability, and made significant contribution to the reform and transformation development of the Bank. The Board would like to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Wu and wish him a better performance in his new job.

By order of the Board of

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd.

Gu Sheng

Company Secretary

Shanghai, the PRC

22 August 2019