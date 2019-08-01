Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT - RESIGNATION OF MR. CHEN YUN AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ʕ਷ʹஷܔணٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡

CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1800)

ANNOUNCEMENT

RESIGNATION OF MR. CHEN YUN AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

On 1 August 2019, the board of directors (the "Board") of China Communications Construction Company Limited (the "Company") received a resignation letter from Mr. Chen Yun ("Mr. Chen"), who, due to change of work, reported to the Board to resign as an executive director of the Company and cease to be a member of the Strategy and Investment Committee of the Board. Pursuant to the relevant provisions of the articles of association of the Company, the resignation of Mr. Chen shall take effect upon the receipt of his resignation letter by the Board.

The resignation of Mr. Chen will neither cause the number of incumbent members of the Board to fall short of the quorum as provided by the articles of association of the Company nor have any effect on the normal operations of the Company.

Mr. Chen has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and is not aware of any matter relating to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its gratitude to Mr. Chen for his contributions to the Company during his term of service.

By order of the Board

China Communications Construction Company Limited

ZHOU Changjiang

Company Secretary

Beijing, the PRC

1 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are LIU Qitao, SONG Hailiang, LIU Maoxun, QI Xiaofei, HUANG Long#, ZHENG Changhong# and NGAI Wai Fung#.

#

Independent non-executive director