Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT - RESIGNATIONS OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS AND SUPERVISOR AND PROPOSED APPOINTMENTS OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS, NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS AND SUPERVISOR

08/28/2019 | 11:16am EDT
Datang Environment Industry Group Co., Ltd.*
大 唐 環 境 產 業 集 團 股 份 有 限 公 司
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1272)
ANNOUNCEMENT
RESIGNATIONS OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS
AND SUPERVISOR
AND
PROPOSED APPOINTMENTS OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS,
NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS AND SUPERVISOR
RESIGNATIONS OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS AND SUPERVISOR
The board of directors (the "Board") of Datang Environment Industry Group Co., Ltd. (the "Company") announces that, due to work re-arrangement, Mr. Liu Chuandong has resigned as a non-executive director and a member of the audit committee of the Company; Mr. Liu Guangming has resigned as a non-executive director and a member of the strategy committee of the Company; Mr. Li Yi has resigned as a non-executive director and a member of the strategy committee of the Company; Mr. Deng Xiandong has resigned as a non-executive director, the chairman of the strategy committee and a member of the remuneration and evaluation committee and the investment committee of the Company; and Mr. Shen Zhen has resigned as a non-executive director of the Company. Such resignations will be effective from the date on which a general meeting is convened by the Company to approve the appointment of new directors. Prior to that, Mr. Liu Chuandong, Mr. Liu Guangming, Mr. Li Yi, Mr. Deng Xiandong and Mr. Shen Zhen will continue to perform their above duties of the Company.
In addition, Mr. Miao Shihai has resigned as a supervisor of the Company due to work re-arrangement, and the resignation will take effect from the date on which a general meeting is convened by the Company to approve the appointment of a new supervisor. Prior to that, Mr. Miao Shihai will continue to perform his duties as a supervisor of the Company.
Mr. Liu Chuandong, Mr. Liu Guangming, Mr. Li Yi, Mr. Deng Xiandong and Mr. Shen Zhen have confirmed that they have no disagreement with the Board and there are no other matters relating to their resignations that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders"). Mr. Miao Shihai has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and the supervisory committee of the Company and there are no other matters relating to his resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders.
The Board would like to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Liu Chuandong, Mr. Liu Guangming, Mr. Li Yi, Mr. Deng Xiandong, Mr. Shen Zhen and Mr. Miao Shihai for their valuable contributions to the Company during their term of office.
PROPOSED APPOINTMENTS OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS AND NON- EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS
The Board is pleased to announce that Mr. Liu Quancheng, Mr. Liu Ruixiang and Mr. Li Zhenyu have been nominated as candidates for non-executive director of the Company, and Mr. Hou Guoli and Mr. Wang Yanwen have been nominated as candidates for executive director of the Company, and their appointments are subject to the approval by Shareholders at the general meeting of the Company. Their term of office will commence on the date when the approval of the Shareholders at the general meeting is obtained and will end on the expiration of the term of the current session of the Board. A circular containing details in relation to the above proposed appointments and a notice of the extraordinary general meeting will be dispatched to the Shareholders as soon as practicable.
Biographical details of the candidates for director are set out as follows:
Mr. Liu Quancheng
Aged 55, Mr. Liu Quancheng possessed over 30 years of work experience in the power industry. Mr. Liu Quancheng started his career in Xinxiang Coal-fired Plant ( 新 鄉 火 電 廠 ) from August 1983 to August 2001; he successively served as deputy head, head, deputy chief accountants and chief accountant in the financial department; from August 2001 to September 2005, he served as the chief accountant of Luoyang Shouyangshan Electricity Plant ( 洛 陽 首 陽 山 電 廠 ); he served successively as the director and deputy chief accountant of the supervision and audit department, as well as director and chief accountant of the finance and property right management department of Henan branch of China Datang Corporation ( 中 國 大 唐 集 團 公 司) from September 2005 to December 2013; he served as the deputy director of the financial management department of China Datang Corporation from December 2013 to January 2015 and the chief accountant of Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. ( 大 唐 國 際 發 電 股 份 有 限 公 司) from January 2015 to December 2015; and he has served as the director of financial management department of China Datang Corporation Ltd. ( 中 國 大 唐 集 團 有 限 公 司) since December 2015. Mr. Liu Quancheng graduated from Zhongnan University of Economics and Law ( 中 南 財 經 大 學) in 1994, majoring
in finance and accounting. He then obtained a master's degree of philosophy from Huazhong University of Science and Technology ( 華 中 理 工 大 學 科 學 技 術 專
) in 1998, majoring in philosophy of scientific technology. He was accredited by Central China Power Industry Administration Bureau (華 中 電 業 管 理 局) as a senior accountant in May 1998. In addition, Mr. Liu Quancheng holds directorships in other
listed companies, he has served as the director of Datang Huayin Electric Power Co., Ltd. (大唐華銀電力股份有限公司) (600744.SH) since June 2016. And he served as the supervisor of Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. (601991.SH) since 1 July 2016.
Mr. Liu Ruixiang
Aged 55, Mr. Liu Ruixiang had over 30 years of working experience in the power related industries. Mr. Liu Ruixiang served successively as the deputy chief engineer, chief engineer and deputy manager of Baqiao Thermal Power Plant ( 灞 橋 熱 電 廠) from August 1982 to July 2000; he served as the deputy general manager of Xi'an Baqiao Thermal Power Co., Ltd. ( 西 安 灞 橋 熱 電 有 限 責 任 公 司) from July 2000 to January 2001; he served as the manager of Xi'an Power Resin Factory and the deputy general manager of Shaanxi Electricity Yinhe Co,. Ltd ( 陝 西 電 力 銀 河 有 限 公 司) from January 2001 to March 2002; he served as the deputy general manager of the Shaanxi Electricity Generation Company ( 陝 西 電 力 發 電 有 限 公
) from March 2002 to June 2003; he served as the chief manager of Xi'an Baqiao Thermal Power Co., Ltd. and manager of the Baqiao Thermal Power Plant from June
2003 to June 2004; he served as the deputy general manager of Datang Shaanxi Power Generation Co., Ltd. ( 大 唐 陝 西 發 電 公 司) from June 2004 to December 2014; he served as the general manager and secretary of the Communist Party Committee of Ningxia branch of China Datang Corporation Ltd. from December 2014 to December 2016; he served as the secretary of the Communist Party Committee, deputy general
manager, general manager and deputy secretary of the Communist Party Committee of China Datang Overseas Investment Co., Ltd. ( 中 國 大 唐 集 團 海 外 投 資 有 限 公
) from December 2016 to March 2019; and he served as the director of production and operation department of China Datang Corporation Ltd. since March 2019. Mr.
Liu Ruixiang graduated from the Correspondence College of Party School of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China ( 中 共 中 央 黨 校 函 授 學 院)
in 1994, majoring in economics. He was accredited by Northwest Power Industry Administration Bureau ( 西 北 電 業 管 理 局) as a senior engineer in December 1999.
Mr. Li Zhenyu
Aged 44, Mr. Li Zhenyu has approximately 20 years of relevant experience in accounting. Prior to his joining the Company, Mr. Li Zhenyu served successively as the accounting clerk, the deputy director of the audit division of the finance department and the deputy director of the finance department at Hunan Huayin Electric Power Co., Ltd. ( 湖 南 華 銀 電 力 股 份 有 限 公 司) from July 1998 to September 2005. From September 2005 to June 2008, he served as the comprehensive officer of tariff at the
finance and property management department of China Datang Corporation. From June 2008 to December 2013, he served successively as deputy director (in charge) of the finance and asset management department, director and deputy chief accountant as well as the director of the finance and asset department of China Datang Corporation Overseas Investment Co., Ltd.. From December 2013 to August 2016, he served as the chief accountant and a member of the Communist Party Committee of Datang Shandong Power Generation Company Ltd. ( 大 唐 山 東 發 電 有 限 公 司). From August 2016 to August 2017, he served as the chief accountant and a member of the Communist Party Committee of the Company. From August 2017 to June 2019, he served successively as deputy director of the finance department, the deputy director (in charge) of the capital operation and property management department of China Datang Corporation. Mr. Li Zhenyu graduated from Changsha Power Economic University ( 長 沙 電 力 學 院), majored in accounting and obtained a bachelor's degree in economics in June 1998. He further obtained a master's degree in economics in Business School of Wuhan University ( 武 漢 大 學) in June 2001, majoring in industrial economics. Mr. Li Zhenyu was accredited as a senior accountant by China Datang Corporation in December 2011.
Mr. Hou Guoli
Aged 56, Mr. Hou Guoli served as the general manager and deputy secretary of the Communist Party Committee of the Company since March 2019. Mr. Hou Guoli possessed over 30 years of work experience in the power industry and used to be responsible for the business operation and management of various electric power enterprises. Prior to his joining the Company, Mr. Hou Guoli successively worked as a specialized technician, deputy director and director of the biotechnology division in the Liangzihe Power Plant ( 亮 子 河 發 電 廠 ) from August 1984 to April 1993. He served successively as the deputy chief engineer, chief engineer, deputy plant manager and plant manager in Jiamusi No. 2 Power Plant ( 佳 木 斯 第 二 發 電 廠 ) from April 1993 to July 1997. He served successively as the secretary of the Communist Party Committee and general manager of Qitaihe No.1 Power Generation Co., Ltd. ( 七 台 河 第 一 發 電 有 限 責 任 公 司) from July 1997 to August 2004. He served as the deputy director of production safety department of China Datang Corporation Ltd. from August 2004 to April 2008. He worked for Datang Shaanxi Power Generation Co., Ltd. ( 大 唐 陝 西 發 電 有 限 公 司) from April 2008 to July 2013, serving successively as the secretary of the Communist Party Committee and general manager, and the general manager and deputy secretary of the Communist Party Committee. From July 2013 to December 2016, he served successively as the general manager and secretary of the Communist Party Committee, and the general manager and deputy secretary of the Communist Party Committee in China Datang Corporation Ltd. Hunan Branch ( 中 國 大 唐 集 團 有 限 公 司 湖 南 分 公 司) and Datang Huayin Electric Power Co., Ltd.. From December 2016 to March 2019, he served successively as the general manager and deputy secretary of the Communist Party Committee, and chairman and secretary of the Communist Party Committee in China Datang Overseas Investment Co., Ltd.. Mr. Hou Guoli graduated from Power Engineering Department of Northeast Electric Power University ( 東 北 電 力 學 院) and obtained the Bachelor of Engineering in
thermal power engineering for power plants in July 1984. Mr. Hou Guoli received special governmental allowance granted by State Council of the People's Republic of China in December 2016. He was accredited as a professor level senior engineer by the assessment centre for talents of China Datang Corporation Ltd. in January 2018.
Mr. Wang Yanwen
Aged 54, Mr. Wang Yanwen has been serving as the secretary of the party committee and deputy general manager of the Company since July 2019. Mr. Wang Yanwen has over 30 years of extensive experience in the power industry. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Wang Yanwen served as an electrical technician of the engineering department, the head of the microwave office, specialized engineer and deputy director of the Communication Branch, as well as director of the communication engineering office of the repair and maintenance engineering division, the Party branch secretary of the heating ventilation department and head of the fuel management department of Shuangyashan Power Plant ( 雙 鴨 山 發 電 廠) from February 1985 to July 1998, head of the general office of Heilongjiang Power Fuel Corporation ( 黑 龍 江 省 電 力 燃 料 總 公 司) from July 1998 to February 2004, head of the Heilongjiang transportation office of Datang Power Fuel Co., Ltd. ( 大 唐 電 力 燃 料 有 限 公 司) from February 2004 to December 2004, deputy director of the fuel management center of Datang Heilongjiang Power Generation Co., Ltd. ( 大 唐 黑 龍 江 發 電 有 限 公 司) and deputy general manager of Datang Heilongjiang Power Fuel Co., Ltd. ( 大 唐 黑 龍 江 電 力 燃 料 有 限 公 司) from December 2004 to October 2006, director of the fuel management center of Datang Heilongjiang Power Generation Co., Ltd. and general manager of Datang Heilongjiang Power Fuel Co., Ltd. from October 2006 to March 2010, vice chief economist and director of the fuel management center of Datang Heilongjiang Power Generation Co., Ltd. and general manager of Datang Heilongjiang Power Fuel Co., Ltd. from March 2010 to August 2010, vice chief economist, vice chief economist and director of the ideological and political department as well as deputy secretary of the party committee directly administered by the company and director of the labor union office of Datang Heilongjiang Power Generation Co., Ltd. from August 2010 to January 2015, a member of party committee, head of the discipline inspection committee, chairman of the labor union and head of the discipline inspection committee of Datang Jilin Power Generation Co., Ltd. ( 大 唐 吉 林 發 電 有 限 公
) from January 2015 to December 2016, deputy director of the fuel management department of China Datang Corporation Ltd. from December 2016 to December 2017, secretary of the party committee, deputy general manager, chairman and secretary of
the party committee of Datang Power Fuel Co., Ltd. from December 2017 to July 2019. Mr. Wang Yanwen graduated from Harbin Institute of Technology (哈爾濱工業大學)
in July 1996 majoring in computer and application.
Save as disclosed above, as at the date of this announcement, the nominees for such directorship (i) have no relationship with any directors, senior management, substantial or controlling Shareholders of the Company; (ii) do not hold any other directorships of any listed companies in the last three years; (iii) do not hold any other position with the Company or any of its subsidiaries; and (iv) have no interest in any shares of
