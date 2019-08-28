Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT - RESIGNATIONS OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS AND SUPERVISOR AND PROPOSED APPOINTMENTS OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS, NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS AND SUPERVISOR

Mr. Liu Chuandong, Mr. Liu Guangming, Mr. Li Yi, Mr. Deng Xiandong and Mr. Shen Zhen have confirmed that they have no disagreement with the Board and there are no other matters relating to their resignations that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders"). Mr. Miao Shihai has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and the supervisory committee of the Company and there are no other matters relating to his resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders.

The Board would like to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Liu Chuandong, Mr. Liu Guangming, Mr. Li Yi, Mr. Deng Xiandong, Mr. Shen Zhen and Mr. Miao Shihai for their valuable contributions to the Company during their term of office.

PROPOSED APPOINTMENTS OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS AND NON- EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

The Board is pleased to announce that Mr. Liu Quancheng, Mr. Liu Ruixiang and Mr. Li Zhenyu have been nominated as candidates for non-executive director of the Company, and Mr. Hou Guoli and Mr. Wang Yanwen have been nominated as candidates for executive director of the Company, and their appointments are subject to the approval by Shareholders at the general meeting of the Company. Their term of office will commence on the date when the approval of the Shareholders at the general meeting is obtained and will end on the expiration of the term of the current session of the Board. A circular containing details in relation to the above proposed appointments and a notice of the extraordinary general meeting will be dispatched to the Shareholders as soon as practicable.

Biographical details of the candidates for director are set out as follows:

Mr. Liu Quancheng

Aged 55, Mr. Liu Quancheng possessed over 30 years of work experience in the power industry. Mr. Liu Quancheng started his career in Xinxiang Coal-fired Plant ( 新 鄉 火 電 廠 ) from August 1983 to August 2001; he successively served as deputy head, head, deputy chief accountants and chief accountant in the financial department; from August 2001 to September 2005, he served as the chief accountant of Luoyang Shouyangshan Electricity Plant ( 洛 陽 首 陽 山 電 廠 ); he served successively as the director and deputy chief accountant of the supervision and audit department, as well as director and chief accountant of the finance and property right management department of Henan branch of China Datang Corporation ( 中 國 大 唐 集 團 公 司) from September 2005 to December 2013; he served as the deputy director of the financial management department of China Datang Corporation from December 2013 to January 2015 and the chief accountant of Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. ( 大 唐 國 際 發 電 股 份 有 限 公 司) from January 2015 to December 2015; and he has served as the director of financial management department of China Datang Corporation Ltd. ( 中 國 大 唐 集 團 有 限 公 司) since December 2015. Mr. Liu Quancheng graduated from Zhongnan University of Economics and Law ( 中 南 財 經 大 學) in 1994, majoring