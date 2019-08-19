Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT THE REDEMPTION OF TIER-2 CAPITAL BONDS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 03328, 4605 (Preference Share))

ANNOUNCEMENT

THE REDEMPTION OF TIER-2 CAPITAL BONDS

On 18 August 2014, Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (the "Bank") issued 10-yeartier-2 capital bonds in the amount of RMB28 billion (the "Bonds") and the Bank published the Announcement on Completion of Issuance of 2014 First Phase of Tier-2 Capital Bonds of Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. on 19 August 2014.

According to the relevant terms and conditions in the prospectus of the Bonds, the Bonds are subject to the redemption right of the issuer, pursuant to which the issuer has the right to redeem the Bonds at face value in whole or in part at the end of the fifth anniversary of the issuance of the Bonds, which is 19 August 2019.

As at the date of this announcement, the Bank has exercised the redemption right and completed the full redemption of the Bonds.

