HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS OF CR DOUBLE-CRANE FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

08/21/2019 | 07:58pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3320)

ANNOUNCEMENT

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS OF CR DOUBLE-CRANE

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

On 21 August 2019, CR Double-Crane released its interim report for the six months ended 30 June 2019.

China Resources Double-Crane Pharmaceutical Company Limited（華潤雙鶴藥業股份有限 公司）("CR Double-Crane") is a company incorporated in the People's Republic of China. The shares of CR Double-Crane are listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. As of the date of this announcement, CR Double-Crane is indirectly owned as to 59.99% by China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") and is a subsidiary of the Company.

On 21 August 2019, CR Double-Crane released its interim report for the six months ended

30 June 2019 (the "CR Double-CraneUnaudited Financials"). Set out below is the key financial information of the CR Double-Crane Unaudited Financials:

As of

As of

30 June

31 December

Increase/

2019

2018

decrease

(RMB)

(RMB)

(%)

(unaudited)

(audited)

Total assets

10,969,087,959.38

10,306,170,915.73

6.43%

Net assets attributable to shareholders

of the listed company

8,187,560,237.91

7,839,917,980.90

4.43%

For the six months ended 30 June

Increase/

2019

2018

decrease

(RMB)

(RMB)

(%)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Revenue

4,865,561,997.67

4,087,680,832.87

19.03%

Net profit attributable to the shareholders

of the listed company

638,434,732.48

583,215,959.82

9.47%

Net profit attributable to the shareholders

of the listed company (exclude

extraordinary gains or losses)

600,130,223.29

560,122,313.49

7.14%

Net cash flow from operating activities

821,485,650.89

862,429,237.76

-4.75%

Basic earnings per share (RMB/share)

0.6120

0.5590

9.47%

Diluted earnings per share (RMB/share)

0.6120

0.5590

9.47%

Weighted average return on net asset (%)

7.55%

7.53%

0.02

percentage point

The CR Double-Crane Unaudited Financials have been prepared in accordance with the PRC Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. The financial information is limited to CR Double-Crane only and does not represent or provide a complete view of the operational or financial status of the Group. Shareholders and potential investors should exercise caution when dealing in securities of the Company and should not rely solely on such information.

For further details of the CR Double-Crane Unaudited Financials, please refer to the interim report for the six months ended 30 June 2019 published by CR Double-Crane on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (www.sse.com.cn).

By order of the Board of Directors

China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Limited

WANG Chuncheng

Chairman

Shenzhen, 22 August 2019

As of the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises Mr. WANG Chuncheng, Mr. LI Xiangming, Mr. QIU Huawei and Mdm. WENG Jingwen as executive Directors; Mr. YU Zhongliang, Ms. GUO Wei, Mr. WANG Shouye and Mr. LYU Ruizhi as non-executive Directors; Mdm. SHING Mo Han Yvonne, Mr. KWOK Kin Fun, Mr. FU Tingmei and Mr. ZHANG Kejian as independent non-executive Directors.

