Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS OF CR SANJIU FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 AND POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT OF CR SANJIU FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDING 30 SEPTEMBER 2019

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 3320)

(Stock Code: 3320)

ANNOUNCEMENT

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS OF CR SANJIU

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

AND

POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT OF CR SANJIU FOR THE

NINE MONTHS ENDING 30 SEPTEMBER 2019

On 22 August 2019, CR Sanjiu released its interim report for the six months ended 30 June 2019, and issued a positive profit alert for the nine months ending 30 September 2019.

China Resources Sanjiu Medical & Pharmaceutical Company Limited（華潤三九醫藥股 份有限公司）("CR Sanjiu") is a company incorporated in the People's Republic of China

(the "PRC"). The shares of CR Sanjiu are listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. As of the date of this announcement, CR Sanjiu is indirectly owned as to 63.60% by China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") and is a subsidiary of the Company.

On 22 August 2019, CR Sanjiu released its interim report for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "CR Sanjiu Unaudited Financials"). Set out below is the key financial information of the CR Sanjiu Unaudited Financials: