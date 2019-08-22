Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS OF CR SANJIU FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 AND POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT OF CR SANJIU FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDING 30 SEPTEMBER 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 08:08pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3320)

ANNOUNCEMENT

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS OF CR SANJIU

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

AND

POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT OF CR SANJIU FOR THE

NINE MONTHS ENDING 30 SEPTEMBER 2019

On 22 August 2019, CR Sanjiu released its interim report for the six months ended 30 June 2019, and issued a positive profit alert for the nine months ending 30 September 2019.

China Resources Sanjiu Medical & Pharmaceutical Company Limited（華潤三九醫藥股 份有限公司）("CR Sanjiu") is a company incorporated in the People's Republic of China

(the "PRC"). The shares of CR Sanjiu are listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. As of the date of this announcement, CR Sanjiu is indirectly owned as to 63.60% by China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") and is a subsidiary of the Company.

On 22 August 2019, CR Sanjiu released its interim report for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "CR Sanjiu Unaudited Financials"). Set out below is the key financial information of the CR Sanjiu Unaudited Financials:

As of

As of

30 June

31 December

Increase/

2019

2018

decrease

(RMB)

(RMB)

(%)

(unaudited)

(audited)

Total assets

18,482,653,538.55

18,029,932,145.02

2.51%

Net assets attributable to shareholders of

the listed company

12,168,293,234.59

10,827,719,074.65

12.38%

1

For the six months ended 30 June

Increase/

2019

2018

decrease

(RMB)

(RMB)

(%)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Revenue

7,166,809,328.65

6,472,097,341.84

10.73%

Net profit attributable to the shareholders of

the listed company

1,722,327,728.56

826,501,378.09

108.39%

Net profit attributable to the shareholders of

the listed company (after extraordinary

gains or losses)

976,520,967.14

772,719,224.90

26.37%

Net cash flow from operating activities

1,185,931,159.16

1,085,334,823.03

(1)

9.27%

Basic earnings per share (RMB/share)

1.76

0.84

109.52%

Diluted earnings per share (RMB/share)

1.76

0.84

109.52%

6.8

Weighted average return on net asset (%)

15.23%

8.43%

percentage points

Note (1): In 2019, the Ministry of Finance of the PRC released or amended the "Notice on the Amendment to and Publication of Financial Statement Format for General Enterprises for 2019", the "Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises No. 7 - Exchange of Non-Monetary Assets" and the "Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises No. 12 - Debt Restructuring". According to the requirements of the "Notice on the Amendment to and Publication of Financial Statement Format for General Enterprises for 2019", the retrospective adjustment method is adopted for accounting treatment in the changes of relevant stated items. Among which, the government grants actually received by enterprises, whether related to the assets or to the revenue, are all presented under the item of "cash received from other operating activities". Such change in the accounting policy has reduced the net cash flow from investing activities in the combined cash flow statement, and has increased the net cash flow from operating activities cash by the same amount. However, there is no impact on the net increase in cash and cash equivalents. The abovementioned adjustments have no impact on the total assets, net assets, revenue and net profit of the Company.

The CR Sanjiu Unaudited Financials have been prepared in accordance with the PRC Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. For further details of the CR Sanjiu Unaudited Financials, please refer to the interim report for the six months ended 30 June 2019 published by CR Sanjiu on the website of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (www.szse.cn).

2

On 22 August 2019, CR Sanjiu also published a positive profit alert announcement, pursuant to which it is announced that, based on preliminary assessment by the management of CR Sanjiu and the information currently available to them, the unaudited net profit attributable to the shareholders of the listed company and basic earnings per share of CR Sanjiu for the nine months ending 30 September 2019 are estimated to be as follows:

For the nine months ending

30 September

2019

2018

Increase

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(%)

(Approximately)

(Approximately)

Net profit attributable to the shareholders of

the listed company (RMB/million)

1,835 to 2,058

1,112.5

64.95% to 85.00%

Basic earnings per share (RMB/share)

1.87 to 2.10

1.14

The significant increase in CR Sanjiu's net profit attributable to the shareholders of the listed company for the nine months ending 30 September 2019 is primarily attributable to

the completion of disposal of its 82.89% equity interest in Shenzhen Sanjiu Hospital Co., Ltd.（深圳市三九醫院有限公司）in January 2019, resulting in a net gain (after tax) of

approximately RMB680 million to CR Sanjiu. As CR Sanjiu is still in the processing of reviewing and finalizing its quarterly results for the nine months ending 30 September 2019, the above information has not been audited or reviewed and may be subject to adjustment or amendment. Shareholders and potential investors should refer to the final quarterly results and quarterly report for the nine months ending 30 September 2019 to be published by CR Sanjiu.

The financial information set out in this announcement is limited to those of CR Sanjiu only and does not provide a comprehensive presentation of the operational or financial status of the Group. Shareholders and potential investors should exercise caution when dealing in securities of the Company and should not rely solely on such information.

By order of the Board of Directors

China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Limited

WANG Chuncheng

Chairman

Shenzhen, 23 August 2019

As of the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises Mr. WANG Chuncheng, Mr. LI Xiangming, Mr. QIU Huawei and Mdm. WENG Jingwen as executive Directors; Mr. YU Zhongliang, Ms. GUO Wei, Mr. WANG Shouye and Mr. LYU Ruizhi as non-executive Directors; Mdm. SHING Mo Han Yvonne, Mr. KWOK Kin Fun, Mr. FU Tingmei and Mr. ZHANG Kejian as independent non-executive Directors.

3

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 00:07:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
08:43pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Notification letter
PU
08:38pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Change Request Form
PU
08:38pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Update on the interim results announcement fo..
PU
08:38pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Request Form
PU
08:38pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Change of hong kong branch share registrar
PU
08:08pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Major Transaction - Proposed Acquisition of t..
PU
08:08pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Next Day Disclosure Return
PU
08:08pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Transaction in own shares
PU
08:08pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement unaudited financial results of j..
PU
08:08pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement unaudited financial results of c..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 670 M
EBIT 2019 11 513 M
Net income 2019 9 824 M
Finance 2019 60 704 M
Yield 2019 2,78%
P/E ratio 2019 32,0x
P/E ratio 2020 29,2x
EV / Sales2019 15,3x
EV / Sales2020 11,9x
Capitalization 316 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 278,41  HKD
Last Close Price 251,60  HKD
Spread / Highest target 35,1%
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED10.06%40 703
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC23.09%51 962
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE69.87%29 215
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG25.06%26 696
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%23 271
NASDAQ21.76%16 357
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group