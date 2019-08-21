Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS OF DONG-E-E-JIAO FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3320)

ANNOUNCEMENT

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS OF DONG-E-E-JIAO

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

On 21 August 2019, Dong-E-E-Jiao released its interim report for the six months ended 30 June 2019.

Dong-E-E-Jiao Company Limited（東阿阿膠股份有限公司）("Dong-E-E-Jiao") is a company incorporated in the People's Republic of China. The shares of Dong-E-E-Jiao are listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. As of the date of this announcement, Dong-E-E-Jiao is controlled as to approximately 32% by China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") and is a subsidiary of the Company.

On 21 August 2019, Dong-E-E-Jiao released its interim report for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Dong-E-E-JiaoUnaudited Financials"). Set out below is the key financial information of the Dong-E-E-Jiao Unaudited Financials: