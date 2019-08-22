Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS OF JIANGZHONG PHARMACEUTICAL FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

For the six months ended 30 June Increase/ 2019 2018 decrease (RMB) (RMB) (%) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue 1,140,918,626.22 895,231,041.28 27.44% Net profit attributable to the shareholders of the listed company 252,001,735.13 228,361,606.99 10.35% Net profit attributable to the shareholders of the listed company (after extraordinary gains or losses) 234,878,138.20 224,267,757.91 4.73% Net cash flow from operating activities 473,874,065.39 221,157,841.92 114.27% Basic earnings per share (RMB/share) 0.48 0.43 11.63% Diluted earnings per share (RMB/share) 0.48 0.43 11.63% -0.09 Weighted average return on net asset (%) 7.45% 7.54% percentage point

Note: In June 2019, Jiangzhong Pharmaceutical fully implemented its profit distribution plan for the year 2018, in which based on 420,000,000 shares (representing the entire share capital of Jiangzhong Pharmaceutical) as at the end of 2018, it will distribute 2.5 bonus shares for every 10 shares to all shareholders. The share capital of Jiangzhong Pharmaceutical will be enlarged to 525,000,000 shares upon completion of the bonus issue of shares. Pursuant to the "Information Disclosure Compiling Rule No. 9 of Public Offering Company about the Calculation and Disclosure of Net Asset Income Rate and Earnings Per Share (2010 Amendments)" promulgated by the CSRC, during the reporting period, basic earnings per share, diluted earnings per share, and basic earnings per share after deducting non-recurring gains and losses attributable to the shareholders of the listed companies for the respective comparative periods shall be recalculated according to the adjusted number of shares.

The Jiangzhong Pharmaceutical Unaudited Financials have been prepared in accordance with the PRC Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. The financial information is limited to Jiangzhong Pharmaceutical only and does not represent or provide a complete view of the operational or financial status of the Group. Shareholders and potential investors should

exercise caution when dealing in securities of the Company and should not rely solely on such information.