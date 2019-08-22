Log in
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS OF JIANGZHONG PHARMACEUTICAL FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

08/22/2019 | 08:08pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3320)

ANNOUNCEMENT

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS OF

JIANGZHONG PHARMACEUTICAL FOR THE SIX

MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

On 22 August 2019, Jiangzhong Pharmaceutical released its interim report for the six months ended 30 June 2019.

Jiangzhong Pharmaceutical Co . , Ltd .（ 江 中 藥 業 股 份 有 限 公 司）("Jiangzhong Pharmaceutical") is a company incorporated in the People's Republic of China. The shares of Jiangzhong Pharmaceutical are listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. As of the date of this announcement, Jiangzhong Pharmaceutical is indirectly owned as to approximately 43.03% by China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") and is a subsidiary of the Company.

On 22 August 2019, Jiangzhong Pharmaceutical released its interim report for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Jiangzhong Pharmaceutical Unaudited Financials"). Set out below is the key financial information of the Jiangzhong Pharmaceutical Unaudited Financials:

As of

As of

30 June

31 December

Increase/

2019

2018

decrease

(RMB)

(RMB)

(%)

(unaudited)

(audited)

Total assets

4,358,473,498.83

3,816,971,960.48

14.19%

Net assets attributable to shareholders

of the listed company

3,386,523,238.89

3,253,296,386.76

4.10%

1

For the six months ended 30 June

Increase/

2019

2018

decrease

(RMB)

(RMB)

(%)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Revenue

1,140,918,626.22

895,231,041.28

27.44%

Net profit attributable to the

shareholders of the listed company

252,001,735.13

228,361,606.99

10.35%

Net profit attributable to the

shareholders of the listed company

(after extraordinary gains or losses)

234,878,138.20

224,267,757.91

4.73%

Net cash flow from operating activities

473,874,065.39

221,157,841.92

114.27%

Basic earnings per share (RMB/share)

0.48

0.43

11.63%

Diluted earnings per share (RMB/share)

0.48

0.43

11.63%

-0.09

Weighted average return on net asset (%)

7.45%

7.54%

percentage point

Note: In June 2019, Jiangzhong Pharmaceutical fully implemented its profit distribution plan for the year 2018, in which based on 420,000,000 shares (representing the entire share capital of Jiangzhong Pharmaceutical) as at the end of 2018, it will distribute 2.5 bonus shares for every 10 shares to all shareholders. The share capital of Jiangzhong Pharmaceutical will be enlarged to 525,000,000 shares upon completion of the bonus issue of shares. Pursuant to the "Information Disclosure Compiling Rule No. 9 of Public Offering Company about the Calculation and Disclosure of Net Asset Income Rate and Earnings Per Share (2010 Amendments)" promulgated by the CSRC, during the reporting period, basic earnings per share, diluted earnings per share, and basic earnings per share after deducting non-recurring gains and losses attributable to the shareholders of the listed companies for the respective comparative periods shall be recalculated according to the adjusted number of shares.

The Jiangzhong Pharmaceutical Unaudited Financials have been prepared in accordance with the PRC Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. The financial information is limited to Jiangzhong Pharmaceutical only and does not represent or provide a complete view of the operational or financial status of the Group. Shareholders and potential investors should

exercise caution when dealing in securities of the Company and should not rely solely on such information.

2

For further details of the Jiangzhong Pharmaceutical Unaudited Financials, please refer to the interim report for the six months ended 30 June 2019 published by Jiangzhong Pharmaceutical on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (www.sse.com.cn).

By order of the Board of Directors

China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Limited

WANG Chuncheng

Chairman

Shengzhen, 23 August 2019

As of the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises Mr. WANG Chuncheng, Mr. LI Xiangming, Mr. QIU Huawei and Mdm. WENG Jingwen as executive Directors; Mr. YU Zhongliang, Ms. GUO Wei, Mr. WANG Shouye and Mr. LYU Ruizhi as non-executive Directors; Mdm. SHING Mo Han Yvonne, Mr. KWOK Kin Fun, Mr. FU Tingmei and Mr. ZHANG Kejian as independent non-executive Directors.

3

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 00:07:08 UTC
