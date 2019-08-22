Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS OF JIANGZHONG PHARMACEUTICAL FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
08/22/2019 | 08:08pm EDT
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 3320)
ANNOUNCEMENT
UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS OF
JIANGZHONG PHARMACEUTICAL FOR THE SIX
MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
On 22 August 2019, Jiangzhong Pharmaceutical released its interim report for the six months ended 30 June 2019.
Jiangzhong Pharmaceutical Co . , Ltd .（ 江 中 藥 業 股 份 有 限 公 司）("Jiangzhong Pharmaceutical") is a company incorporated in the People's Republic of China. The shares of Jiangzhong Pharmaceutical are listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. As of the date of this announcement, Jiangzhong Pharmaceutical is indirectly owned as to approximately 43.03% by China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") and is a subsidiary of the Company.
On 22 August 2019, Jiangzhong Pharmaceutical released its interim report for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Jiangzhong Pharmaceutical Unaudited Financials"). Set out below is the key financial information of the Jiangzhong Pharmaceutical Unaudited Financials:
As of
As of
30 June
31 December
Increase/
2019
2018
decrease
(RMB)
(RMB)
(%)
(unaudited)
(audited)
Total assets
4,358,473,498.83
3,816,971,960.48
14.19%
Net assets attributable to shareholders
of the listed company
3,386,523,238.89
3,253,296,386.76
4.10%
For the six months ended 30 June
Increase/
2019
2018
decrease
(RMB)
(RMB)
(%)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Revenue
1,140,918,626.22
895,231,041.28
27.44%
Net profit attributable to the
shareholders of the listed company
252,001,735.13
228,361,606.99
10.35%
Net profit attributable to the
shareholders of the listed company
(after extraordinary gains or losses)
234,878,138.20
224,267,757.91
4.73%
Net cash flow from operating activities
473,874,065.39
221,157,841.92
114.27%
Basic earnings per share (RMB/share)
0.48
0.43
11.63%
Diluted earnings per share (RMB/share)
0.48
0.43
11.63%
-0.09
Weighted average return on net asset (%)
7.45%
7.54%
percentage point
Note: In June 2019, Jiangzhong Pharmaceutical fully implemented its profit distribution plan for the year 2018, in which based on 420,000,000 shares (representing the entire share capital of Jiangzhong Pharmaceutical) as at the end of 2018, it will distribute 2.5 bonus shares for every 10 shares to all shareholders. The share capital of Jiangzhong Pharmaceutical will be enlarged to 525,000,000 shares upon completion of the bonus issue of shares. Pursuant to the "Information Disclosure Compiling Rule No. 9 of Public Offering Company about the Calculation and Disclosure of Net Asset Income Rate and Earnings Per Share (2010 Amendments)" promulgated by the CSRC, during the reporting period, basic earnings per share, diluted earnings per share, and basic earnings per share after deducting non-recurring gains and losses attributable to the shareholders of the listed companies for the respective comparative periods shall be recalculated according to the adjusted number of shares.
The Jiangzhong Pharmaceutical Unaudited Financials have been prepared in accordance with the PRC Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. The financial information is limited to Jiangzhong Pharmaceutical only and does not represent or provide a complete view of the operational or financial status of the Group. Shareholders and potential investors should
exercise caution when dealing in securities of the Company and should not rely solely on such information.
For further details of the Jiangzhong Pharmaceutical Unaudited Financials, please refer to the interim report for the six months ended 30 June 2019 published by Jiangzhong Pharmaceutical on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (www.sse.com.cn).
By order of the Board of Directors
China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Limited
WANG Chuncheng
Chairman
Shengzhen, 23 August 2019
As of the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises Mr. WANG Chuncheng, Mr. LI Xiangming, Mr. QIU Huawei and Mdm. WENG Jingwen as executive Directors; Mr. YU Zhongliang, Ms. GUO Wei, Mr. WANG Shouye and Mr. LYU Ruizhi as non-executive Directors; Mdm. SHING Mo Han Yvonne, Mr. KWOK Kin Fun, Mr. FU Tingmei and Mr. ZHANG Kejian as independent non-executive Directors.
