Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ANNOUNCEMENT UNAUDITED SALES DATA FOR JULY 2019

ANNOUNCEMENT UNAUDITED SALES DATA FOR JULY 2019

08/05/2019 | 08:50pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Jinmao Holdings Group Limited

中 國 金 茂 控 股 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00817)

ANNOUNCEMENT

UNAUDITED SALES DATA FOR JULY 2019

This announcement is made by China Jinmao Holdings Group Limited (the "Company" , together with its subsidiaries, the "Group" ) pursuant to the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules" )) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the laws of Hong Kong) and Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Listing Rules.

The board of directors (the "Board" ) of the Company hereby announces that, for July 2019, the Group recorded a contracted sales amount of RMB14,303.82 million with the contracted sales gross floor area of approximately 593,436.96 square meters. For the seven months ended 31 July 2019, the Group recorded an accumulative contracted sales amount of RMB92,760.25 million (including the sales transaction amount of Changsha Meixi Lake International New City Project, Nanjing Qinglong Mountain International Ecological New City Project and Ningbo Life Science City Project, if any) with the accumulative contracted sales gross floor area of approximately 4,172,522.62 square meters.

In addition, as at 31 July 2019, the Group recorded a subscribed (but not contracted) property sales amount of RMB4,584.25 million.

Note: The contracted sales amounts disclosed above are exclusive of property rental income of the Group in July 2019 or for the seven months ended 31 July 2019.

Disclaimer

In view of the presence of various uncertainties during the property sales process, the sales data disclosed above are based on the preliminary internal management records of the Group and the transaction statistics published by competent authorities of land and resources, and are unaudited. The above data may differ from the data to be disclosed in the periodic reports of the Company. Such data are provided for investors' reference only, and do not constitute, nor should they be construed as, an offer or solicitation to sell or buy any securities or financial products. They should not be used as a basis for research reports, and are not intended to, nor should they constitute any investment advice. Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution, and should not place undue reliance on the data disclosed herein.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board

China Jinmao Holdings Group Limited

NING Gaoning

Chairman

Hong Kong, 6 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Directors of the Company are Mr. NING Gaoning (Chairman), Mr. YANG Lin and Mr. AN Hongjun as Non-executive Directors; Mr. LI Congrui, Mr. JIANG Nan and Mr. SONG Liuyi as Executive Directors; Mr. LAU Hon Chuen, Ambrose, Mr. SU Xijia and Mr. GAO Shibin as Independent Non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 00:49:05 UTC
